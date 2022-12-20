St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 14-20

Wednesday, Dec. 14

0821 — Report of an angry, reckless driver tailgating and exiting his vehicle to yell at another driver near Grayson/Main.

0940 — Someone reportedly threw a can at a window downtown.

1244 — A caller saw smoke on the hill near Howell Mountain. Cal Fire confirmed that controlled burns were allowed today.

1816 — Someone saw a glow on the ridgeline above Spring Mountain Road. Cal Fire confirmed it was a controlled burn.

Thursday, Dec. 15

0941 — Report of a reckless driver running a red light at Main/Madrona.

1315 — Police took a report on a fraud case.

1710 — A mountain bike was found at Meily Park.

2015 — Police cited a driver for passing over double yellows near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

2057 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

2204 — Police cited a driver for running a red light at Main/Mitchell.

2221 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Highway 29 north of town.

2244 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Crinella.

2249 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

2335 — Report of a white Prius passing vehicles illegally and moving at over 100 mph on Highway 29 north of town. Calistoga police were notified.

Friday, Dec. 16

0132 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Elmhurst.

0742 — Police checked on a pedestrian at Lyman Park and arrested the 56-year-old San Bruno man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

0832 — A passing dump truck clipped the mirror of a vehicle near Main/Adams. Police took a hit-and-run report.

0909 — Report of a dog barking for over an hour on El Bonita Court.

0910 — Report of a car parked for over three days on Magnolia Avenue.

1652 — The CHP said to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.

1710 — Report of a reckless driver almost hitting a biker near Vintage/Main.

1905 — A car was partially blocking a driveway on Grayson Avenue. Police had it towed. Its owner later came to the police station to get it released.

1950 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Oakland woman on suspicion of DUI.

2227 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Oak/Adams. Police determined the driver was not drunk.

2243 — Report of an unconscious woman near Money Way. The woman had just been sleeping heavily, and she didn’t need medical help.

Saturday, Dec. 17

0341 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 25-year-old Clovis woman on suspicion of DUI.

1403 — Following a traffic stop on Pope Street, police arrested a 32-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

2156 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.

Sunday, Dec. 18

0135 — St. Helena police helped the CHP with a DUI stop near Highway 29 and Stice Lane.

0206 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pratt.

0253 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Elmhurst.

0742 — A house on Hillview Place wasn’t getting any water. Public Works responded.

0758 — Report of a possible electrical fire inside a wall at a Starr Avenue house.

1113 — A stop sign at Vintage/Main had apparently been knocked down by a vehicle.

1148 — The fire department reported a low-hanging utility cable near Adams/Stockton. Comcast was notified.

1302 — Someone received a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be from PG&E and asking for money. The caller didn’t provide any personal information and planned to block the phone number.

1640 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Pope Street.

1749 — Someone reportedly fell at the fire department.

1902 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2143 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

2307 — Police responded to a disturbance at a local business.

Monday, Dec. 19

0026 — Report of people playing loud music in a parking lot on McCorkle Avenue.

0127 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.

0144 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 25-year-old Middletown man for an outstanding warrant.

0305 — Following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road, police arrested someone and impounded their car.

0755 — Someone left graffiti all over Crane Park, including at a kiosk at the tennis courts, on a grill, and in the parking lot near the skate park.

0935 — A child briefly locked herself in a bathroom on Main Street. The child opened the door momentarily.

1132 — Someone left graffiti in the bathroom at Meily Park.

1307 — Report of a woman walking in the middle of Spring Mountain Road and not moving for oncoming traffic. An officer contacted her.

1647 — Medical aid for someone in pain on Hunt Avenue.

1702 — Report of multiple juveniles trespassing in a backyard on Vineyard Avenue. When the homeowner noticed them, they jumped over a fence and one of them appeared to get hurt. Police checked the area but didn’t find the kids.

1736 — Police were notified of a fraud case. The victim knew who was responsible and wanted to press charges.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

0657 — A driver's license and credit card found on Pratt Avenue were returned to their owner.

1138 — Multiple reports of someone speeding on a dirt bike without a helmet in the Spring/North Crane area.

1523 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over the road near Pratt/Main.

1700 — An officer removed some large pieces of drywall from Main Street.

2036 — Report of heavy smoke near Vineland Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

2130 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue.

