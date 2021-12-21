St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 14-21

Tuesday, Dec. 14

2059 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Church/Pope.

2127 — Lift assist on Fulton Lane.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

0153 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop on Main Street.

0315 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0805 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Starr/Harvest.

0820 — Report of gardeners pushing leaves into the street and illegally dumping near Mitchell/Main.

0854 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Pope/Stralla.

1024 — The school resource officer arranged for dog owners to bring their dogs to the high school to help students de-stress during finals week.

1118 — Report of an aggressive panhandler scaring people in front of a Main Street store.

1204 — A box truck on Pope Street was trying to turn around before the reaching the Pope Street Bridge.

1329 — Report of Fed Ex boxes stacked on the side of the road near Silverado/Pratt with nobody around. Police discovered that a Fed Ex driver had broken down and was waiting for help.

1552 — A tree fell on a vehicle on Main Street. Nobody was hurt.

Thursday, Dec. 16

0252 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0833 — An officer assisted after a car accident at Silverado/Pratt.

0841 — Police took a report on a juvenile problem on Hillview Place.

0954 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

1016 — Police cited someone who was texting and driving near Main/Dowdell.

1155 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop at Silverado/Pope.

1227 — Police helped someone dispose of a needle used for medical purposes.

1351 — Telephone wires were down on Spring Mountain Road.

1623 — Report of leaf blowers going off near Spring Street.

1948 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Los Robles Court.

2115 — A barbecue grill for sale was left on the sidewalk outside a Main Street business. An officer contacted a business representative, who brought it inside for the night.

Friday, Dec. 17

0641 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst.

1019 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop at Silverado/Howell Mountain.

1338 — A caller said someone knocked and pounded on their door, but then left after being asked.

Saturday, Dec. 18

0514 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop at Main/Mitchell.

0532 — A dog got its leg caught between the seats of a car in the Lyman Park parking lot. Police assisted.

1947 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop at Main/Crinella.

1956 — Police checked on a vehicle blocking the westbound lane of Deer Park Road.

2020 — Lift assist on Los Robles Court.

2031 — An officer removed a small boulder from the eastbound lane of Howell Mountain Road.

Sunday, Dec. 19

0002 — Following a traffic stop on McCorkle Avenue, police arrested a 25-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

1812 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

1850 — Medical aid for a fall victim at a Pope Street facility.

2014 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a hit-and-run suspect headed north on Highway 29.

2108 — A passerby told police that a candle had been left lit near the window of a Main Street building. Police contacted someone associated with the property.

2134 — Report of a suspicious person on a bike looking into cars on Meadowcreek Circle. Police found juveniles playing hide-and-seek in the area.

2203 — A caller heard what sounded like fireworks launching near Mills Lane. Police determined it was just the noise of trucks being unloaded.

Monday, Dec. 20

0714 — Police cited some after a traffic stop at Main/Vidovich.

1029 — Police took a report on a case of identity theft.

1421 — A caller reported receiving harassing and threatening messages from an ex-boyfriend.

1520 — Report of an ongoing problem with speeding on Madrona Avenue. The caller would like to see more stop signs and more speed enforcements.

1705 — Report of a loose white pug on Granger Way. Police checked the area.

1748 — A chain was hanging off a work truck and sparking on the asphalt on southbound Highway 29 near Grayson Avenue. Officers were out of position, so they notified the CHP.

2116 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Madrona, an officer arrested someone for driving with an expired license and expired registration, and for having a taillight out.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

0107 — An officer assisted someone in a vehicle at Spring/Money.