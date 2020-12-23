St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 15-21

Tuesday, Dec. 15
1512 — A bike had been abandoned on Grayson Avenue for three weeks.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
0208 — Police helped an elderly man on Pope Street.
0914 — Police took a report on an incident involving a juvenile.
1252 — A caller requested extra traffic enforcement on Spring Street due to contractors and other people in large vehicles speeding in the area.
1622 — A Fulton Lane resident said a dog found its way into his basement.
1746 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Grayson.
2207 — A possibly drunk man on a bike fell through a window on Hunt Avenue. He told a witness he was OK and continued east on Hunt Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 17
0833 — Non-injury accident involving a parked car on Vineyard Avenue.
0926 — Report of a man wearing only pants pushing a shopping cart on northbound Highway 29 at Stice Lane.
1228 — A caller requested traffic patrol on Spring Street due to vehicles speeding at 50 mph.
1245 — A baby carriage was found in the vineyards east of the elm tunnel.
1653 — Report of extremely loud music on Mitchell Drive.
1711 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally and running a red light at Main/Grayson.
Friday, Dec. 18
1731 — A rapid string of gunshots were heard. Officers checked the area and received multiple reports of fireworks, not gunshots, in the Charter Oak/Main area.
1743 — Report of a driver trespassing on private property on Kearney Street.
2127 — Medical aid on Los Robles Court.
Saturday, Dec. 19
1219 — Medical aid for a fallen cyclist with a possible broken hip on Howell Mountain Road.
1417 — Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Fulton Lane.
2015 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 20
0224 — Non-injury lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
1432 — An officer contacted Elmhurst Avenue residents about a mailbox that might have been opened, unlocked or broken into.
1532 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 at Bale Lane.
1814 — A caller requested extra patrol for cars speeding and possibly racing in the Crane/Grayson area.
2113 — Report of someone violating a restraining order via text message.
Monday, Dec. 21
0952 — Police received a complaint about a motorhome parked in front of a Main Street business. People were trying to tie something down on the roof. The motorhome wasn’t blocking traffic.
1013 — A package was stolen from a porch on Main Street. The victim had video footage.
1046 — Report of a woman walking along Highway 29 in Rutherford, crossing the highway, and flipping people off. The CHP was notified and later requested cover from St. Helena police while contacting the woman.
1240 — Non-injury lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
1301 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
1303 — A purse was found in a parking lot along Railroad Avenue. Its owner made arrangements to pick it up.
1312 — Report of a dog barking somewhere in the Crinella/Park area.
1800 — A Pratt Avenue resident came home to find the front door broken and almost off its hinges. Inside the house, things were broken or left in a mess. Police took a burglary report.
2011 — Report of six to eight people playing soccer in a soccer field on Adams Street. The caller was concerned due to the shelter-in-place order.
