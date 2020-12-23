St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 15-21

1814 — A caller requested extra patrol for cars speeding and possibly racing in the Crane/Grayson area.

2113 — Report of someone violating a restraining order via text message.

Monday, Dec. 21

0952 — Police received a complaint about a motorhome parked in front of a Main Street business. People were trying to tie something down on the roof. The motorhome wasn’t blocking traffic.

1013 — A package was stolen from a porch on Main Street. The victim had video footage.

1046 — Report of a woman walking along Highway 29 in Rutherford, crossing the highway, and flipping people off. The CHP was notified and later requested cover from St. Helena police while contacting the woman.

1240 — Non-injury lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.

1301 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.

1303 — A purse was found in a parking lot along Railroad Avenue. Its owner made arrangements to pick it up.

1312 — Report of a dog barking somewhere in the Crinella/Park area.