St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 21-26

Wednesday, Dec. 21

1106 — Medical aid for a possible heart attack on Laguna Seca Court.

1544 — Report of two kids throwing fireworks on top of a school building on Adams Street. Police checked the area.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Thursday, Dec. 22

0904 — Report of a utility line hanging low over Adams Street.

1205 — Report of a reckless driver possibly under the influence near Mitchell/Main.

1404 — Report of an alarm going off in the Main/Vidovich area. Police found a discarded smoke detector chirping at the bottom of a trash bin.

1635 — A person reported a dispute arising from a minor accident in a parking lot on Dec. 15.

1642 — Three young girls were in a Main Street store when one of them took a shirt and left the tag in the dressing room. The girls and a parent returned to the store and the incident was settled.

2049 — Report of men talking and somebody screaming on Fulton Lane. Police found some people having a party.

2336 — A caller said her husband had removed the license plates from her car. Police contacted both parties and determined it was a civil matter.

Friday, Dec. 23

0707 — Two small Amazon packages addressed to two different St. Helena addresses were found opened on a Spring Street sidewalk. One was empty, and the other contained what appeared to be vitamins. Police took a report.

0924 — A big brown wet dog dragging a leash and bearing a “Do Not Pet” sign was seen walking along Sulphur Creek toward town, at the west end of Vineyard Valley.

1714 — Report of a possible drunk driver traveling at 10-15 mph under the speed limit and veering onto the shoulder of Highway 29. It turned onto Bale Lane.

1930 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and York Lane.

2024 — Police pursued a motorcycle going over 100 mph on Highway 29.

2043 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Mapla Lane.

Saturday, Dec. 24

0304 — Following a traffic stop near Main Street and Deer Park Road, police arrested a 48-year-old Hidden Valley Lake resident on suspicion of DUI.

0427 — Report of a major water leak near Oak Avenue.

1036 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Elmhurst.

1816 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Main Street.

Sunday, Dec. 25

0427 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

1013 — Report of a black Honda speeding at approximately 80 mph on Highway 29. Police stopped the vehicle near Oak/Adams and gave the driver a warning.

1258 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pope/Peppertree.

1435 — Someone’s driver’s license was found on Fulton Lane and brought to the police department for safekeeping. Police contacted its owner.

1514 — Following a traffic stop on Hunt Avenue, police cited a driver for expired registration and no insurance.

1531 — A loose dog was found near Sylvaner/Spring. The caller was able to find its owner.

1728 — A child accidentally called 911. Police told the phone’s owner to be careful and, if it happens again, to stay on the line to tell the police there is no emergency.

1913 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1931 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

2251 — A citizen lost a “motorcycle communication module” and asked an officer to do an area check for the item. Police didn’t find it.

2315 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 39-year-old Clearlake woman on suspicion of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, and for child endangerment.

Monday, Dec. 26

0158 — Following a traffic stop near Pratt/Main, police arrested a 29-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol while driving, and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

0440 — Report of a woman screaming in the Rosebud Lane area for the past 20 minutes. An officer didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary, but there were some faint coyote noises in the distance.

0529 — Report of a violent patient having a mental episode on Chardonnay Way. The fire department was staged while police assisted.

0530 — Police gave a warning to a someone who was driving with no headlights near Yountville.

1727 — The sheriff's office asked for assistance responding to a possible burglary in Angwin.

2034 — A vehicle had been parked on Spring Street for three days. Its woner agreed to move it.

2110 — A vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks.

2301 — Report of a car off the road near Lodi/Silverado. Police contacted the occupants. They hadn't gotten into an accident. They were just taking a break from driving in the rain.