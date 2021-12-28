St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 21-27

Tuesday, Dec. 21

0851 — A woman received a scam phone call claiming to be from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, claiming she had a warrant and a gag order. Her husband confirmed it was a scam, and she wanted others to be aware.

0951 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Signorelli/Chiles.

1040 — Non-injury lift assist on Adams Street.

1044 — Report of a golden lab walking loose near Grayson Avenue.

1241 — A woman said her Social Security number was used to file a fraudulent disability claim. Police took a report.

1312 — A caller saw a German shepherd get clipped by a vehicle near Main/Sulphur Springs. It was now walking loose on Rosebud Lane.

1451 — Non-injury accident on Spring Mountain Road.

1532 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Meily Park.

1601 — Report of a German shepherd running loose in the Rosebud Lane area.

1648 — Police assisted after multiple callers reported an overturned vehicle on Silverado Trail.

1845 — Report of a verbal altercation that turned physical on Stralla Court. Police took a report.

2155 — A car with its door open was parked on Oak Avenue, but nobody was in the area.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

0749 — Police arrested someone and impounded a vehicle after a traffic stop at Main/Vidovich.

0954 — A vehicle had been parked on Hunt Avenue for over four days. Police contacted its owner’s family, who agreed to move it.

1054 — Someone tripped and fell Tuesday on Main Street, injuring their knee, elbow and wrist. Police took a report.

1254 — A purse and wallet were stolen from a shopping cart downtown. The wallet was found and returned to its owner.

1350 — A juvenile reportedly ran away from Stralla Court. Police took a report.

1500 — Someone came to the police station to talk to an officer about an ongoing issue involving a juvenile.

1521 — Police followed up on the case involving the runaway juvenile.

1615 — Medical aid for a possible diabetic emergency on Olive Avenue.

2047 — A dog was crying on Olive Avenue, and a caller was concerned about possible animal abuse/cruelty. Police determined there was no abuse.

Thursday, Dec. 23

1021 — Police were told to be on the lookout for someone suspected of felony threats. The suspect was arrested.

1516 — Two pairs of shoes were reported stolen from Main Street.

1739 — A kids’ mountain bike was found in the walkway between Hunt Avenue and Adams Street.

1739 — Medical aid for a possible heart attack victim on Hunt Avenue.

1820 — Report of a suspicious person under a pedestrian bridge near Spring/Hudson.

1857 — Police cited someone after a traffic stop on Allison Avenue.

2041 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Deer Park, police arrested a 36-year-old Calistoga woman on suspicion of driving without a license and proof of insurance. She was cited and released.

Friday, Dec. 24

0004 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

0006 — Report of someone sleeping in a vehicle near Lewis Station Park.

0055 — Medical aid for someone having difficulty breathing on Pope Street.

0536 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested an 18-year-old Clearlake Oaks man on suspicion of driving without a license. He was cited and released.

1148 — An officer cited a semi truck blocking a blue zone and a crosswalk on Main Street.

1200 — A man reported being harassed by someone he has a restraining order against. Police took a report.

1213 — A caller asked police to check on a friend she hadn’t been able to contact for over a week.

1405 — Report of reckless driver on southbound Silverado Trail at Zinfandel Lane. The CHP was notified.

2058 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Grayson/Main.

2207 — After checking an occupied vehicle at Meily Park, police arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of drug possession.

Saturday, Dec. 25

0927 — A small tree was blocking the eastbound lane of Spring Mountain Road.

1015 — A possible drunk driver backing up on Magnolia Avenue hit a basketball hoop and then peeled out heading toward Main Street.

1038 — Report of a reckless driver trying to sideswipe another car on southbound Silverado Trail. The CHP was notified.

1112 — An officer arrested someone after a traffic stop at Allison/McCorkle.

Sunday, Dec. 26

0216 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop on Main Street.

0629 — The juvenile who ran away from Stralla Court came home.

1041 — Report of landscaping and leaf blowing taking place at a vacant house on Meadowcreek Circle.

1142 — A man said he let a friend borrow his car, but now the friend wouldn’t give it back. Police assisted.

1336 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Big Tree Road. The CHP was notified.

1603 — A parent came to the police station to talk to police about ongoing problems with their daughter.

1624 — Report of an intoxicated couple leaving a local winery and refusing the staff’s offer to call an Uber.

1757 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.

1854 — Medical aid for a woman on Olive Avenue who needed to go to the hospital.

2048 — Medical aid for an intoxicated woman on Allyn Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 27

0938 — Report of ongoing trespassing and vandalism in a vacant house on Grayson Avenue. Police took a report.

1024 — A caller asked police to check on someone on San Juan Court whose phone line had been busy for the last three days.

1113 — Report of a gift card scam. Police took a report.

1413 — Lift assist on Hillview Place.

1419 — Report of a large pothole on the Pope Street Bridge. Police notified Public Works.

1727 — All of the lampposts north of Fulton Lane were inoperable.