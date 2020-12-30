St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 22-28

2154 — Due to COVID-19, a caller asked police to check on a group of teens gathered near Adams/Oak.

Sunday, Dec. 27

0449 — Police were on the lookout for suspects who’d tried to steal a white Honda in Calistoga. They were last seen in a white Acura.

1030 — Report of approximately 20 young adults playing soccer on Hillview Place with no masks or social distancing.

1216 — Report of several boys riding their bikes in traffic lanes on Main Street between Pope and Spring. The caller told them to get out of the street and they called him rude names.

1518 — Report of one girl and four boys bullying another juvenile at the Meily Park bathroom. They were last seen near the Pope Street Bridge.

1909 — Report of kids running around Inglewood Avenue knocking on doors and windows. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

Monday, Dec. 28

0909 — A vehicle’s driver’s-side mirror was broken off on College Avenue.

0954 — A person asked to talk to a sergeant about ongoing custody issues.