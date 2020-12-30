St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 22-28

Tuesday, Dec. 22
1248 — Someone reported fraudulent charges on their bank account.
1257 — Report of a Mustang with no license plates near Pope/Main.
1416 — Fire and police units responded to a house fire at Spring Mountain Road/Spring Mountain Court.
1257 — Report of several juveniles not wearing masks or social distancing on Oak Avenue.
1842 — Report of two suspicious men in a Volkswagen driving around the Zinfandel Lane neighborhood for half an hour.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
0909 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows and speeding at 85 mph on Silverado Trail.
0928 — Police received a complaint about PG&E cutting trees on Spring Street.
0932 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.
1001 — Report of cars speeding on Charter Oak Avenue.
1046 — A caller received a call from someone pretending to be from Chase Bank.
1048 — Medical aid for a person who fell from a truck near Main Street.
1109 — A debit card was found and returned to its owner.
1330 — A caller reported receiving harassing and threatening emails.
Thursday, Dec. 24
0352 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.
1102 — Police participated in Coffee with a Cop via Zoom.
1727 — Report of an unfamiliar car parked on Sylvaner Avenue for two days.
1737 — Report of a reckless driver at Main/Adams.
Friday, Dec. 25
0822 — Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Pope Street.
1342 — Report of a power outage in the Sylvaner Avenue area.
1422 — Police were on the lookout for a suspect involved in a robbery in Yountville.
1811 — Someone was playing very loud bass on Mitchell Drive, prompting a noise complaint. Police took a report and cited the 37-year-old St. Helena man for a misdemeanor warrant.
1818 — Report of a house fire on Charter Oak Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 26
1800 — Report of a possible electrical fire on Chablis Court.
2115 — Police responded to College Avenue to deal with an out-of-control juvenile who was screaming, throwing things and being violent.
2154 — Due to COVID-19, a caller asked police to check on a group of teens gathered near Adams/Oak.
Sunday, Dec. 27
0449 — Police were on the lookout for suspects who’d tried to steal a white Honda in Calistoga. They were last seen in a white Acura.
1030 — Report of approximately 20 young adults playing soccer on Hillview Place with no masks or social distancing.
1216 — Report of several boys riding their bikes in traffic lanes on Main Street between Pope and Spring. The caller told them to get out of the street and they called him rude names.
1518 — Report of one girl and four boys bullying another juvenile at the Meily Park bathroom. They were last seen near the Pope Street Bridge.
1909 — Report of kids running around Inglewood Avenue knocking on doors and windows. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
Monday, Dec. 28
0909 — A vehicle’s driver’s-side mirror was broken off on College Avenue.
0954 — A person asked to talk to a sergeant about ongoing custody issues.
1003 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.
1200 — A Sylvaner Avenue resident received two suspicious packages from Amazon.
1412 — Report of a possible water leak on Main Street.
1516 — The caretaker of a Pope Street home reported that someone had broken a lock and entered the home.
1909 — Report of two or three kids swearing at a Kearney Street resident outside her house. They were last seen heading toward Madrona Avenue.
2238 — A trash can was sideswiped by an unknown vehicle on Tainter Street. The caller could hear more trash cans being knocked over. A second caller reported the same thing. Neither caller saw the vehicle, so police didn’t get a description of it.
