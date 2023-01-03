St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 26-Jan. 4

Monday, Dec. 26

0530 — Police gave a warning to a someone who was driving with no headlights near Yountville.

1727 — The sheriff’s office asked for assistance responding to a possible burglary in Angwin.

2034 — A vehicle had been parked on Spring Street for three days. Its woner agreed to move it.

2110 — A vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks.

2301 — Report of a car off the road near Lodi/Silverado. Police contacted the occupants. They hadn’t gotten into an accident. They were just taking a break from driving in the rain.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

0927 — Police contacted a bicyclist on Silverado Trail and cited the 21-year-old Napa man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

1001 — A driver reported being followed from Napa by a black Honda. It was not following anymore.

1319 — Someone’s credit card was used without permission. Police took a report.

1517 — An ambulance was rear-ended on Main Street. Nobody was injured.

1541 — Report of a driver weaving and almost hitting another car on Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

1657 — Report of an ongoing parking issue on Brown Street.

1803 — St. Helena police helped Calistoga police respond to a possible burglary in progress in Calistoga.

1822 — A phone was found near Crane Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 29

0106 — Lift assist on Main Street.

1029 — Someone smashed the back window of a vehicle on Charter Oak Avenue.

1431 — A wallet was found on Main Street.

1502 — Report of a two-car accident blocking Highway 29 at Deer Park Road. The CHP was en route.

1605 — The fire department checked on a report of an unattended burn pile in the Deer Park/Silverado area.

1617 — Emergency units responded to a rollover accident on Howell Mountain Road, with one possible head injury.

1717 — Report of a possible domestic violence incident on Deer Park Road just west of Silverado Trail. The woman said she’d been thrown out of a vehicle and complained of pain in her head. Medical units responded and the sheriff’s office arrived to investigate the incident.

2037 — Police cited a driver for illegally using the center turn lane near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.

2129 — Report of an orange glow and smoke in the Madrone Knoll area.

2249 — Following a traffic stop at Deer Park/Main, police arrested a 34-year-old Honolulu man on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, Dec. 30

0227 — Report of a visible flames south of Deer Park Road across from Charles Krug Winery.

0546 — Report of a fire near Silverado Trail. The call was transferred to Cal Fire, who confirmed it was a controlled burn pile.

1344 — Report of a storm drain backing up on Money Way. Dispatch notified Public Works and told the caller where to get sandbags. Police and Public Works determined the backup was not related to a city line, so it was the property owner’s responsibility.

1806 — Medical aid for a person with heart arrhythmia on Pine Street.

1808 — Report of a downed tree blocking Taplin Road.

1942 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone near Main/Hunt.

2002 — Police cited a driver for expired registration on Main Street.

2035 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Oak.

Saturday, Dec. 31

0036 — One of the railroad crossing arms at Zinfandel Lane was broken in half.

0758 — Someone left graffiti near the old Head Start building at Crane Park.

0816 — Report of trash in the eastbound lane of the Pope Street Bridge. An officer cleared three glass bottles from the road.

1122 — A loose dog near Charter Oak Avenue was reunited with its owner after a short stay at the police department.

1529 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1851 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

Sunday, Jan. 1

0001 — Fireworks were heard on the east side of town.

0031 — Police found a bike near College Avenue.

0235 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

1509 — A phone found on Crane Avenue was returned to its owner.

1615 — A fanny pack found on Adams Street was returned to its owner.

1942 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Deer Park.

2312 — Report of a vehicle into a house near Pratt/Main, with the vehicle on its side. Police took a report.

Monday, Jan. 2

0704 — A vehicle was blocking a driveway on Starr Avenue and preventing a homeowner from leaving the driveway. Police had it towed.

0818 — An iPhone was found near Hunt Avenue.

0846 — Report of a motionless opossum lying in front of a car on Tainter Street. Public Works was notified.

0926 — Report of an aggressive driver on southbound Highway 29 near the elm tunnel.

1037 — Medical aid for a person with back pain and dizziness on Birch Street.

1440 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

1523 — Report of two vehicles parked in a closed “no parking” area near Hunt/Main. Police left voicemails for the owners.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

0316 — Police cited a driver for driving with a suspended license on Main Street. The vehicle was impounded.

0734 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

0846 — Report of a gas-powered leaf blower operating on Adams Street in violation of the city’s new ban that took effect Jan. 1. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin on April 1.

0907 — Police were asked to check on a pedestrian with several bags of stuff on the shoulder of Highway 29 near the elm tunnel. The caller thought it was an odd place for someone to be sitting.

0940 — Report of two gas-powered leaf blowers operating on Spring Street. An officer notified both operators of the city’s new ban.

1239 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue.

1438 — A fence on Voorhees Circle had been damaged sometime after 8:30 a.m.

1514 — A woman asked an officer for advice about a dispute that occurred between her 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend last June. The officer suggested she ask her daughter to contact the police.

1717 — Police were asked to check on a Kearney Street resident who’d walked away from Queen of the Valley Medical Center with his IV still attached. An officer determined the patient was with family members and everything was OK.

1943 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

2029 — Report of a possible hit-and-run on Hunt Avenue. An officer determined there had been no damage to the other vehicle, and the responsible driver had left a note with his contact information.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

0142 — Medical aid for a person with heart issues on Hunt Avenue.