St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 28-Jan. 4

Tuesday, Dec. 28

0728 — Lift assist on Valley View Street.

1147 — An elderly woman was stuck in an elevator on Hunt Avenue.

1238 — An officer cited someone after a traffic stop at Money/Adams.

1404 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29.

1559 — A 14-year-old orange cat was reported missing from Grayson Avenue. It ran away on Christmas Eve because a relative’s dogs were visiting.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

1032 — Report of ongoing neighbor harassment on Saint James Drive.

1100 — Police took a report on a fraudulent check.

1241 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1322 — Someone received a scam life insurance benefit letter from France. They just wanted other people to be aware of the scam.

1708 — A woman received a fraudulent phone call claiming to be from PG&E and threatening to turn off her power unless she paid $1,000. She almost paid the money, but then decided not to.

1717 — Boys were reportedly jumping in front of cars at Spring Mountain/Elmhurst.

Thursday, Dec. 30

0304 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle near Spring/Kearney.

1140 — A caller’s bank told him his weekly unemployment benefits were being deposited and then somehow withdrawn right away. He filed a claim with his bank, but they claimed they’d done nothing wrong and told him he could appeal and file a police report. He estimated his losses at $50,000.

1444 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park.

1707 — Someone seemed to have taken water from a hydrant on Pratt Avenue, leaving a trail of water leading to Highway 29 and then south.

2009 — Report of an unwelcome person making threats on Park Street.

Friday, Dec. 31

0307 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Hunt, police arrested a 37-year-old Ontario, California woman on suspicion of driving without a license. She was cited and released.

1108 — Report of a dog barking for three hours on Andrea Avenue. The owner brought the dogs inside.

1244 — Police emptied the pill kiosk in front of the police station.

1301 — Medical aid for a man who fell down some stairs and hit his head near a Main Street store.

1403 — Report of a car parked near Sulphur Springs/Rosebud for over six weeks.

1447 — Report of four teenage boys running around on the roof of an Adams Street building.

1855 — Police asked Public Works to dispose of a dead wild animal near McCormick/Vintage.

2043 — An officer cleared a traffic cone from the northbound lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue.

2100 — An officer assisted a motorist near Highway 29/Inglewood Avenue.

2325 — Report of a car alarm sounding on Hunt Avenue.

Saturday, Jan. 1

0103 — Amplified music had been playing since 10 p.m. on Hillview Place.

0811 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.

0917 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1211 — Medical aid for someone with a foot injury on Sylvaner Avenue.

1342 — Report of possible construction taking place on a holiday on Hillview Place.

1520 — Lift assist for a woman with a broken ankle on Sylvaner Avenue.

2108 — Police received another noise complaint from Hillview Place. The caller said she would call back if the music continued past 10 p.m. She didn’t call back.

2154 — The streetlights from the 1600 block of Main Street going north had been out since Thanksgiving. Police notified Public Works.

2158 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29.

2351 — Report of four people fighting on Main Street. Officers contacted the people, who didn’t want to press charges.

Sunday, Jan. 2

0811 — Plants were ripped out of a window planter box on Main Street.

0921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0953 — Someone flagged down an officer asking about the bus schedule.

1015 — A water fountain was leaking near Hillview Place.

1747 — Report of a traffic collision near Highway 29 and Bella Oaks.

1910 — Police were asked to check on a man lying on the ground near Hunt Avenue.

2234 — The sheriff’s office asked for help responding to a disturbance near Glass Mountain/Sanitarium, with a man being uncooperative. An officer assisted with the K-9 unit.

Monday, Jan. 3

0008 — Report of a drunk driver in a Hunt Avenue parking lot. He was reportedly having trouble putting the vehicle in park. Police arrested the 44-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of DUI.

0858 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0917 — Report of a car parked on Hunt Avenue for several days.

1532 — Medical aid for a man who fell and hurt his knee on a Pope Street property.

1546 — A juvenile reportedly destroyed her bedroom and left her house, possibly heading to a Hunt Avenue store.

1934 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29, later turning onto Madrona Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

0530 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.