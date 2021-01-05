St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Tuesday, Dec. 29

1411 -- Police took a report on a trip-and-fall incident at Lyman Park.

1642 -- An African gray parrot named Lucia was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road/Spring Mountain Court. She’s 10-12 inches tall, with pale gray body feathers, a black beak, and a really red tail. She’s missing half a toe on her right foot. She talks and is very friendly, and she will approach people and allow people to approach her. She’s accustomed to being indoors, but she got scared and escaped her house.

2141 -- Multiple callers reported two loud explosions near Pope Street outside Vineyard Valley. The noise appeared to have been fireworks set off on the west side of the Pope Street Bridge.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

1201 -- Report of smoke near the creek around Dean York/Spring Mountain.

1506 -- The fountain at the library was overflowing into Adams Street. Police contacted Public Works.

1628 -- Report of smoke in the hills behind Meadowood. An officer confirmed it was a controlled burn pile.

Thursday, Dec. 31

0746 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Hunt.