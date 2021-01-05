St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Tuesday, Dec. 29
1411 -- Police took a report on a trip-and-fall incident at Lyman Park.
1642 -- An African gray parrot named Lucia was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road/Spring Mountain Court. She’s 10-12 inches tall, with pale gray body feathers, a black beak, and a really red tail. She’s missing half a toe on her right foot. She talks and is very friendly, and she will approach people and allow people to approach her. She’s accustomed to being indoors, but she got scared and escaped her house.
2141 -- Multiple callers reported two loud explosions near Pope Street outside Vineyard Valley. The noise appeared to have been fireworks set off on the west side of the Pope Street Bridge.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
1201 -- Report of smoke near the creek around Dean York/Spring Mountain.
1506 -- The fountain at the library was overflowing into Adams Street. Police contacted Public Works.
1628 -- Report of smoke in the hills behind Meadowood. An officer confirmed it was a controlled burn pile.
Thursday, Dec. 31
0746 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Hunt.
0750 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Redondo Court.
1055 -- Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy on Pope Street.
1202 -- A local resident was receiving emails from an unknown person. Police helped block the email address.
1441 -- A resident received a phone call from someone asking for money in exchange for unlocking their computer.
2121 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white Subaru.
2122 -- Report of fireworks on Quail Court.
Friday, Jan. 1
0445 -- Report of a disturbance on Charter Oak Avenue. Police arrested a 24-year-old Napa resident for two misdemeanor warrants.
1127 -- Report of approximately 15 people playing rugby without masks near Hillview Place. Police talked to them about social distancing and wearing masks.
1643 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Mitchell Drive. Another complaint was lodged four hours later.
Saturday, Jan. 2
0914 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
0925 -- A gray Fuji bicycle was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue.
1045 -- Report of more than 12 people playing soccer without masks near Hillview Place.
1120 -- A caller said she tried to call her bank through a phone number listed on her statement, but now she was concerned that she’d called the wrong number and given her personal information to a scammer.
1351 -- A person reported being yelled at by a man on Adams Street.
1552 -- A small Michael Kors wallet was reported lost downtown.
1702 -- A light blue Electra bike was reported stolen from Pope Street.
1922 -- Non-injury lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 3
1031 -- Report of people playing rugby on a field near Hillview Place. The caller was very agitated about the situation.
1143 -- The sink at the Meily Park bathroom was running nonstop. Police notified Public Works.
1525 -- Medical aid for a person with shortness of breath on Pope Street.
Monday, Jan. 4
1006 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car in a Railroad Avenue parking lot. Pictures were available of the suspect vehicle and its license plate.
1133 -- A man received a message from a scammer claiming his Social Security number had been suspended. He knew it was a scam; he just wanted police to be aware.
1241 -- A woman received a similar message from a Social Security scammer. She didn’t call the number back.
1811 -- Report of someone driving erratically with no taillights on Highway 29 near Galleron Road.
