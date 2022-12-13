St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 7-13

Wednesday, Dec. 7

1955 — Lift assist on Colombard Court.

Thursday, Dec. 8

0341 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs, police arrested a 42-year-old Clearlake man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

0902 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0910 — A knife was reported missing by a man who’d apparently dropped it while working in the Adams/Railroad/Hunt area.

0947 — Police cited a driver on Allyn Avenue.

1226 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

1445 — Police cited a driver near Elmhurst/Quail.

1522 — Report of a suspicious woman who’d been trespassing near Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1843 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a disabled space near Main/Hunt.

2031 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

Friday, Dec. 9

0448 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Zinfandel.

0503 — Medical aid on Granger Way.

0607 — Report of someone possibly heading toward an Allyn Avenue home in violation of a restraining order.

1403 — Police issued a parking citation on Railroad Avenue.

1553 — St. Helena police were asked to look for a woman who’d been reported missing from Napa and might be at a St. Helena address. Police were able to contact the woman.

1826 — Police gave a warning to a driver who’d parked in a red zone near Main/Spring. The officer told her red zones are reserved for emergencies, not because she can’t find parking.

1835 — A debit card was reported lost at a downtown gas station.

1922 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Elmhurst, police arrested a 34-year-old Petaluma man on suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, Dec. 10

0608 — Public Works fond graffiti in the bathroom near the skatepark. Police took a vandalism report.

0954 — Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy on Hunt Avenue.

1640 — A vehicle was towed after being parked on McCormick Street for more than 72 hours.

1705 — A van reportedly spun out on Silverado Trail between Pratt Avenue and Madrone Knoll. It was gone when police arrived.

1833 — Report of suspicious banging noises coming from a property near Hillview/Spring Mountain. Neighbors told the caller it might be a tennis ball machine.

1840 — Report of loud live music at an event hall on Spring Street.

2201 — Report of loud music continuing outside the permitted hours on Spring Street. Police contacted the people responsible, and the music was shut off.

2220 — Loud amplified bass music at a backyard party on El Bonita Avenue was reportedly causing glassware to vibrate in a neighbor’s house. Police contacted the people responsible, and the music was turned off for the night.

2243 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vintage.

Sunday, Dec. 11

0224 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

0354 — Police cited a driver for passing over double yellows near Main/Vintage.

0504 — One of the green lights at the Main/Pope intersection was not functioning. Police notified Caltrans.

0902 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

0922 — A speed limit sign on Sulphur Springs Avenue had been knocked down.

1308 — Police took a report on a missing person.

1614 — Report of a possible water leak near Oak/Tainter. Public Works determined it was a sump pump, not a leak.

1909 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

1912 — Medical aid for a woman with an elevated heart rate on Monte Vista.

1945 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

2025 — Police cited a driver near Main/Saint Andrews.

2151 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

2211 — Police took a report following a traffic stop at Adams/Main.

2217 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

2348 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Alexander.

2359 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

Monday, Dec. 12

0054 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

0141 — Report of a drunk woman wanting to drive away from the Main/Spring area. The caller had prevented her from doing so three times. Police gave the woman a ride home.

0212 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

0435 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

0939 — The sheriff’s office asked police to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by a woman who might have been involved in a burglary.

1359 — A truck broke a railroad arm at Dowdell Lane.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

1023 — Two vehicles had been parked near Allison/Brown for more than five days. The owner agreed to move them.

1230 — A man in a black hoodie and black pants was seen taking a box from a mailbox on Grayson Avenue. He left heading east on Grayson, leaving the mailbox open.

1238 — What was reported as a house fire turned out to be a controlled burn in the Sulphur Springs area.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

0511 — Report of smoke and visible flames at a structure on Kearney Street.

