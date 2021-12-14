St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 7-13

Tuesday, Dec. 7
1121 — A caller reported receiving a scam email claiming to be from McAfee. She confirmed with her credit card company that no fraudulent charges had been made.
1225 — An officer helped someone with their bicycle on Adams Street.
1229 — A person reported a person had been acting suspiciously on Adams Street around 11:20 a.m.
1248 — There was a strong smell of gas in a Main Street building. The fire department was on the way.
1255 — Report of vehicles and delivery trucks double-parking where the road is closed at Hunt/Railroad.
1353 — Report of people fishing at the lower reservoir.
1641 — A caller saw another driver swerve and purposely hit a squirrel on Spring Street.
1728 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1912 — An officer helped people take photos of themselves under the Christmas star at Main/Charter Oak.
1953 — A person got locked out of their car on Main Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
0758 — Police picked up a German shepherd mix on Monte Vista.
1009 — One lane of Madrona Avenue between Hudson and Fir Hill would be closed for about two days due to PG&E work.
1219 — Report of a man passed out at Lewis Station Park.
1556 — A trailer was reported stolen.
1831 — A caller reported receiving unknown number and emails stated that he’d subscribed to a company. He wasn’t aware of having any contact with the company.
Thursday, Dec. 9
1012 — Report of a homeless man washing clothes in the bathroom at Meily Park and clogging the sink.
1200 — Report of a homeless sprawled on the sidewalk with a bottle next to him on June Lane.
1551 — Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
1603 — Heavy equipment was parked at the corner of Deer Park Road and Highway 29, creating visibility problems for people turning left from Deer Park.
1634 — Someone had tampered with mail on Crane Avenue, opening packages and leaving mail scattered in the driveway.
2028 — Report of a drunk person lying down on the sidewalk and stumbling along Hunt Avenue. Police determined the person was not intoxicated.
2255 — A sofa was left on the side of Pratt Avenue near the bridge.
Friday, Dec. 10
0947 — Report of someone violating a restraining order.
1126 — Report of streetlights out at Main/Adams.
1613 — Two coyotes were seen in a vacant field off Pope/Hollis. They were not posing a danger to anyone.
1625 — A dog on McCorkle Avenue had been barking nonstop since 7 a.m.
1648 — A person received a scam email claiming to be from Norton LifeLock. The caller just wanted people to be aware of the scam.
1829 — An officer removed a dead cat from the center turn lane of Main Street.
1906 — A driver ran out of gas near Silverado/Pope, and a tow truck was 40 minutes away. An officer gave the driver enough fuel to reach a gas station.
1923 — Report of a possible drunk driver leaving St. Helena city limits on northbound Highway 29.
2009 — An elderly chihuahua found on Grayson Avenue was returned to its owner.
Saturday, Dec. 11
0433 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Adams Street.
1256 — A space heater had charred a wall on Main Street. There were no active flames, but the wall was still hot. The fire department responded.
1802 — A 29-year-old St. Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order and violating probation.
2212 — An officer found a man parked at Meily Park and advised him that the park was closed for the night.
2228 — Report of domestic violence on Main Street. Police arrested a 31-year-old Chico resident on suspicion of domestic battery.
2334 — Report of an ongoing problem with loud music and noisy, intoxicated people on Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 12
1038 — Report of a reckless driver swerving, passing illegally, and tailgating near Main/Grayson.
1040 — Medical aid for someone experiencing pain on Hunt Avenue.
1221 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1351 — A car was broken into while parked in Oakville. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1405 — The northwest corner of Main/Pine was flooded. Caltrans tried unsuccessfully to clear the storm drain.
1522 — Report of a suspicious man peering into vehicles in a Charter Oak Avenue parking lot.
1617 — A tow truck with a vehicle on top of it went off Highway 29 south of Lodi Lane.
1714 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and almost hitting railings and barriers on Highway 29 near Galleron Lane.
2043 — A caller asked police to check on an elderly couple who weren’t answering their phone.
2153 — Report of a tree down near Howell Mountain Road and Silverado Trail.
Monday, Dec. 13
0450 — Medical aid for someone having difficulty breathing on Hunt Avenue.
