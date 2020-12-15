 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 8-14
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 8-14

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Dec. 8

2215 -- Report of a reckless driver weaving and almost hitting oncoming cars on northbound Highway 29.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

0445 -- Report of two suspicious men outside a College Avenue residence.

0918 -- Police took a report on an online fraud case.

1259 -- Keys were found on Pinot Way.

1323 -- Police took a report on an online fraud case.

1642 -- Police received a complaint about a car parked on Main Street in front of the post office.

1947 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Main Street.

2242 -- Report of loud music coming from a car parked behind a Main Street restaurant, with young adults dancing around. They agreed to pack up and go inside.

Thursday, Dec. 10

0852 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Vidovich.

0926 -- Non-injury accident on Highway 29.

1052 -- Police took a report on a problem involving a juvenile on Hillview Place.

1246 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Pratt.

1542 -- Someone had questions about social distancing and COVID-19.

1607 -- Police checked on a car with its hazard lights on in the southbound lane of Main Street near Fulton Lane.

1820 -- Medical aid for a confused person with nausea near Main Street.

Friday, Dec. 11

0936 -- Report of a reckless driver on northbound Silverado Trail.

1211 -- Report of a vehicle blocking an alley near Main/Adams.

1332 -- Police warned the driver of a car that was parked more than 18 inches away from the curb on Pine Street.

1339 -- Police tried to help get a cat out of a barn near Pratt Avenue. The cat had gotten lost during the Glass Fire evacuations.

1815 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and using their high beams near Silverado/Zinfandel.

Saturday, Dec. 12

0003 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and passing over double yellows on Main Street.

1019 -- Police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Monte Vista.

1117 -- Non-injury hit-and-run near Main/Adams.

1221 -- Report of a suspicious person going door to door looking for someone on Brown Street.

1319 -- A suspicious couple parked a vehicle blocking three parking spaces near Main Street.

1337 -- A guest who was causing a disturbance had been asked to leave a Main Street hotel numerous times, but he was refusing.

1338 -- A golden retriever running around the high school was returned to its owner.

Sunday, Dec. 13

0833 -- Report of a large boulder or other debris in the road near Silverado/Deer Park.

1126 -- The cat was still living in the barn on Pratt Avenue.

1126 -- A suspicious couple walked up to someone’s back porch around 11 p.m. Saturday night and looked into the door and windows.

1424 -- Minor-injury accident with a vehicle off the roadway on Highway 29 near the Napa-Lake County line. The CHP and Cal Fire were on the way.

1923 -- A dog was crying in the backyard of an Olive Avenue home. An officer contacted the homeowners, who brought it inside.

1937 -- Shots were heard on Grayson Avenue. An officer who’d just driven by suspected the sound might have come from a nail gun someone was using to lay speed wires across the road.

2150 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Hunt, police arrested a 31-year-old Vallejo woman on suspicion of DUI.

Monday, Dec. 14

0029 -- The urinal at Lewis Station Park was overflowing. Public Works was notified.

1146 -- Report of a motorhome parked near Elmhurst Avenue for about three weeks. It does get moved occasionally.

1438 -- Police were asked to check on a shaky and unsteady man who might have been having a medical problem in a Hunt Avenue store. The store staff had let him use an electric shopping cart.

1802 -- Report of three kids riding their skateboards on Pope Street, causing cars to hit their brakes. The caller was concerned for their safety because it was dark.

