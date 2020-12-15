St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 8-14

1221 -- Report of a suspicious person going door to door looking for someone on Brown Street.

1319 -- A suspicious couple parked a vehicle blocking three parking spaces near Main Street.

1337 -- A guest who was causing a disturbance had been asked to leave a Main Street hotel numerous times, but he was refusing.

1338 -- A golden retriever running around the high school was returned to its owner.

Sunday, Dec. 13

0833 -- Report of a large boulder or other debris in the road near Silverado/Deer Park.

1126 -- The cat was still living in the barn on Pratt Avenue.

1126 -- A suspicious couple walked up to someone’s back porch around 11 p.m. Saturday night and looked into the door and windows.

1424 -- Minor-injury accident with a vehicle off the roadway on Highway 29 near the Napa-Lake County line. The CHP and Cal Fire were on the way.

1923 -- A dog was crying in the backyard of an Olive Avenue home. An officer contacted the homeowners, who brought it inside.