Sunday, Dec. 23
1129 -- A man brought in a firearm to be destroyed.
1308 -- A Bluetooth headset was found near Madrona/Fir Hill.
1430 -- Medical aid for a fall victim with a broken hip on Main Street.
1715 -- Police responded to an armed robbery at Azteca Market. The suspect had a gun and was wearing a black mask, black gloves and black hoodie. He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen heading toward the high school on foot. Police searched the area but couldn’t find him.
2227 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving on Zinfandel Lane. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the car on Silverado Trail.
2357 -- A caller asked to talk to an officer about a threatening letter sent by an ex-boyfriend.
Monday, Dec. 24
2106 -- A residential burglar alarm went off on Big Rock Road. It turned out that the family dog had tripped the alarm after the residents had left for the evening.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
0015 -- Report of a car with its lights on sitting on the side of Main Street before the elm tunnel.
0852 -- Responding to a phone call, police checked on the well-being of a woman on Saint Andrews Court. She needed medical attention.
0943 -- A car was towed from Meily Park.
1357 -- A woman reportedly tripped and fell near Railroad/Hunt, slightly injuring her knee. The caller had picked her up and given her a ride home, but wanted police to make sure she was OK.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
0454 -- An older female yellow lab was found near Oak/Adams. She was taken to the police department.
1812 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1856 -- Report of a possible prowler in a courtyard outside a Hunt Avenue business. It was just a janitor.
Thursday, Dec. 27
0021 -- Three teens reportedly set off some firework bombs from Tainter Street. Police checked the area.
0136 -- A black lab was running loose near Sulphur Spring/Arrowhead. It was last seen running into a vineyard.
1125 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 south of St. Helena.
1246 -- A caller said her a car had been stolen from College Avenue. After a further interview, the caller said her car hadn’t been stolen.
1436 -- A set of keys were found on Main Street and mailed to their owner.
1530 -- Report of fraud/identity theft.
1641 -- A 49-year-old Oakland woman was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and embezzlement. She’d allegedly been driving a rental car that she’d rented in June but failed to return.
2046 -- A man asked police to check on his wife, who hadn’t responded to his calls and texts for a few hours.
Friday, Dec. 28
0945 -- A person reported being harassed over the phone. The other party agreed to leave the person alone.
1302 -- Report of a problem with a lock at the new public restrooms at Lyman Park.
1313 -- A car key found at Meily Park was returned to its owner.
1626 -- Police picked up a large dog that was wandering near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2058 -- Medical aid on Crinella Drive.
2351 -- Gunshots were heard north of Vineyard Valley. Police checked the area.
Saturday, Dec. 29
0854 -- Police checked for speeders in the Pope/Starr area.
Sunday, Dec. 30
0839 -- Someone stole a newspaper on Hudson Avenue and just left the bag.
1131 -- Report of a possible transient on Oak Avenue muttering under his breath about a stabbing.
1311 -- The keys to a Volkswagen were found on Silverado Trail.
1503 -- Report of a reckless driver weaving and crossing over double yellows on Silverado Trail.
1536 -- Report of a possible drunk driver.
1621 -- Non-injury lift assist on Del Rio Court.
1722 -- Police took a report on possible elder abuse.
Monday, Dec. 31
0005 -- Report of a loud party on Mitchell Drive.
0234 -- Medical aid on Chiles Avenue.
0238 -- Report of a large deer down in the southbound lane of Silverado Trail. The car that hit it was disabled, so police stood by until a tow truck arrived.
0826 -- A large black garbage bag was sitting in the road on Grayson Avenue.
1135 -- A caller said she’d been parked at Azteca Market during the armed robbery on Dec. 23. She’d seen a car speed into the parking lot, and a man got out wearing all black. She described it as an older two-toned Chrysler Plymouth. It was burgundy on top over either silver or white. She didn’t see anybody else in the car.
1621 -- A white streetlight globe was down on the ground near Main/Charter Oak.