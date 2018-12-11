Tuesday, Dec. 4
0021 -- A man reported he’d been punched in the face. A second caller reported a fight inside a Main Street bar. Police responded and took a report.
1038 -- Plants were reported stolen from a front yard on Spring Street.
1254 -- Medical aid for someone having a seizure on Library Lane.
1417 -- Medical aid for an elderly fall victim on Hunt Avenue.
1855 -- Medical aid for an elderly fall victim on Spring Mountain Road.
2148 -- Police found a yellow lab wandering Spring Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
1200 -- Police had lunch with students at local schools.
1248 -- Report of a semi truck and trailer blocking one lane of Stockton Street.
1341 -- Police arrested someone in connection with a domestic violence report.
Thursday, Dec. 6
1124 -- Report of an IRS phone scam.
1334 -- Report of an illegal leaf blower on Spring Street.
1358 -- Medical aid on Stockton Street.
1446 -- Report of an unwanted petitioner on Pratt Avenue.
1527 -- Report of a drunk driver in a BMW near Main/Charter Oak.
Friday, Dec. 7
No logs available
Saturday, Dec. 8
1217 -- A caller said a passing driver hit her parked car. The other driver got out, told her he would take care of the damages, but then left without leaving any information. Police arrested the 47-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
1613 -- Report of a gray Acura passing in the center lane of Main Street.
1834 -- A Guatemalan ID was found downtown, turned into the police, and mailed to its owner.
1852 -- A mother who lives on Silverado Trail said she’d refused to give her 15-year-old daughter a ride to a friend’s house on McCorkle, so the girl had left on foot. She was reported as missing. The mom called back 15 minutes later to reported she’d found her daughter and everything was OK.
1858 -- A restaurant was having problems with very low water pressure. The water department had said it was the property owner’s problem, but a plumber had said the problem was at the meter, which is the city’s property. Police contacted Public Works.
2311 -- A man asked police to check on his girlfriend, who hadn’t answered her phone or responded to his texts for the last hour.
2318 -- Report of a little pug barking and whining very loudly on Mariposa Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 9
0106 -- Report of people talking on Doris Avenue. Police contacted three people. Two were sent on their way and the third, an underage girl with alcohol, was driven home.
0142 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a hit-and-run suspect on Silverado Trail, driving a car with major damage to its right side.
2241 -- An officer found four open bottles of wine left in a lounge tent in Lyman Park.
2354 -- Report of a man passed out or asleep in the driver’s seat of a car with its engine running on Main Street. Police contacted the man, who was just taking a nap before his late-night shift.
Monday, Dec. 10
0136 -- Police cited a van parked in the wrong direction on Mariposa Lane.
0317 -- Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Del Rio Court.