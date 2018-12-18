Try 1 month for 99¢

Tuesday, Dec. 11

0124 -- Report of a man on Saint Andrews Court banging on a door and saying “let me in.”

0239 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman with chest pain on Pratt Avenue.

0831 -- Medical aid for a person having a seizure on Allyn Avenue.

1155 -- The water wouldn’t shut off in the new ladies’ room sink at Lyman Park. Public Works was notified.

1412 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and burning out in a green Tacoma near Tainter/Oak.

1446 -- A loose poodle was found on Spring Mountain Road.

1525 -- An Amazon package was stolen from a mailbox on Chiles Avenue. The culprit stole the item inside -- a book -- but left the packaging.

1710 -- A caller asked to speak to an officer about a scary voicemail.

1906 -- Report of a Dodge burning rubber and driving recklessly on Railroad Avenue, putting pedestrians at risk.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

0644 -- A woman asked for help getting into her running car after she locked the keys inside. A tow truck was on the way, but it would take a while to arrive.

0727 -- Report of a construction crew starting as early as 6 a.m. every day on Pratt Avenue.

1324 -- A car got locked into the AT&T parking lot. Police contacted AT&T, which would help recover it.

1352 -- There was a large piece of tire in the southbound lane of Highway 29.

1609 -- Non-injury lift assist on Sylvaner Avenue.

1947 -- Report of people trying to break into a house through the windows on Edwards Street. They turned out to be friends of the tenant, who was also there.

2107 -- Non-injury lift assist on Spring Mountain Court.

2138 -- Report of a small golden brown dog running around Main Street and almost getting hit by a car. It was also seen on Adams Street. Police couldn’t catch the dog, who ended up running toward Pope Street.

Thursday, Dec. 13

1044 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.

1052 -- Report of a possible homeless encampment near the Pope Street bridge.

1350 -- Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on Main Street.

1653 -- Report of an abandoned car on Meadowcreek Circle.

1956 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Del Campo Court.

Friday, Dec. 14

0246 -- A Tainter Street resident heard suspicious noises outside her house. Police checked the area.

0749 -- A caller said he sold someone a work truck, but the new owner hadn’t removed its business name or license. He was concerned the new owner was working using his business name. Police determined it was a civil problem.

1033 -- Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.

1157 -- Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.

1318 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Dowdell.

1548 -- A caregiver was concerned about an unsecured gun at a patient’s residence on Pope Street.

1608 -- A package from an unknown sender was left on someone’s front porch on St. James Drive.

1708 -- Police arrested a 28-year-old Manteca woman for two outstanding warrants.

1708 -- A woman fell at a Crinella Drive care facility. She wasn’t hurt, but she needed help getting up.

1759 -- Non-injury accident at Oak/Spring.

1843 -- Medical aid for a person who’d been released from the hospital but needed to go back.

Saturday, Dec. 15

0106 -- Report of a driver leaving the scene of a solo vehicle accident. Police arrested the 36-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

0833 -- Report of a downed tree blocking both lanes of Spring Mountain Road.

1055 -- Police were asked to check on a woman who appeared confused and unsteady on her feet near North Crane/Birch.

1141 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.

1205 -- Police helped unlock a bathroom door at Lyman Park. Nobody was inside.

1415 -- A large coyote was seen in a residential area near Pope/Starr.

1622 -- Report of a suspicious man in a gray Corolla trying to contact two young girls. Police checked the area.

1759 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car in a parking lot near Spring Street.

2314 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Chiles Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 16

0210 -- Medical aid for a man having a diabetic problem on Redondo Court.

1919 -- St. Helena police covered the sheriff’s office responding to a burglary call outside the city limits.

1932 -- Police contacted a man walking in the elm tunnel.

1949 -- Police found a car with front-end damage parked near Silverado/Pope.

2016 -- Report of credit card fraud.

2048 -- Medical aid for a woman possibly having a seizure on Spring Mountain Road.

2056 -- Police checked on a barking dog complaint on June Lane. A neighbor said it’s an ongoing problem.

