Tuesday, Dec. 11
0124 -- Report of a man on Saint Andrews Court banging on a door and saying “let me in.”
0239 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman with chest pain on Pratt Avenue.
0831 -- Medical aid for a person having a seizure on Allyn Avenue.
1155 -- The water wouldn’t shut off in the new ladies’ room sink at Lyman Park. Public Works was notified.
1412 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and burning out in a green Tacoma near Tainter/Oak.
1446 -- A loose poodle was found on Spring Mountain Road.
1525 -- An Amazon package was stolen from a mailbox on Chiles Avenue. The culprit stole the item inside -- a book -- but left the packaging.
1710 -- A caller asked to speak to an officer about a scary voicemail.
1906 -- Report of a Dodge burning rubber and driving recklessly on Railroad Avenue, putting pedestrians at risk.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
0644 -- A woman asked for help getting into her running car after she locked the keys inside. A tow truck was on the way, but it would take a while to arrive.
0727 -- Report of a construction crew starting as early as 6 a.m. every day on Pratt Avenue.
1324 -- A car got locked into the AT&T parking lot. Police contacted AT&T, which would help recover it.
1352 -- There was a large piece of tire in the southbound lane of Highway 29.
1609 -- Non-injury lift assist on Sylvaner Avenue.
1947 -- Report of people trying to break into a house through the windows on Edwards Street. They turned out to be friends of the tenant, who was also there.
2107 -- Non-injury lift assist on Spring Mountain Court.
2138 -- Report of a small golden brown dog running around Main Street and almost getting hit by a car. It was also seen on Adams Street. Police couldn’t catch the dog, who ended up running toward Pope Street.
Thursday, Dec. 13
1044 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
1052 -- Report of a possible homeless encampment near the Pope Street bridge.
1350 -- Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on Main Street.
1653 -- Report of an abandoned car on Meadowcreek Circle.
1956 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Del Campo Court.
Friday, Dec. 14
0246 -- A Tainter Street resident heard suspicious noises outside her house. Police checked the area.
0749 -- A caller said he sold someone a work truck, but the new owner hadn’t removed its business name or license. He was concerned the new owner was working using his business name. Police determined it was a civil problem.
1033 -- Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.
1157 -- Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.
1318 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Dowdell.
1548 -- A caregiver was concerned about an unsecured gun at a patient’s residence on Pope Street.
1608 -- A package from an unknown sender was left on someone’s front porch on St. James Drive.
1708 -- Police arrested a 28-year-old Manteca woman for two outstanding warrants.
1708 -- A woman fell at a Crinella Drive care facility. She wasn’t hurt, but she needed help getting up.
1759 -- Non-injury accident at Oak/Spring.
1843 -- Medical aid for a person who’d been released from the hospital but needed to go back.
Saturday, Dec. 15
0106 -- Report of a driver leaving the scene of a solo vehicle accident. Police arrested the 36-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
0833 -- Report of a downed tree blocking both lanes of Spring Mountain Road.
1055 -- Police were asked to check on a woman who appeared confused and unsteady on her feet near North Crane/Birch.
1141 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1205 -- Police helped unlock a bathroom door at Lyman Park. Nobody was inside.
1415 -- A large coyote was seen in a residential area near Pope/Starr.
1622 -- Report of a suspicious man in a gray Corolla trying to contact two young girls. Police checked the area.
1759 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car in a parking lot near Spring Street.
2314 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Chiles Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 16
0210 -- Medical aid for a man having a diabetic problem on Redondo Court.
1919 -- St. Helena police covered the sheriff’s office responding to a burglary call outside the city limits.
1932 -- Police contacted a man walking in the elm tunnel.
1949 -- Police found a car with front-end damage parked near Silverado/Pope.
2016 -- Report of credit card fraud.
2048 -- Medical aid for a woman possibly having a seizure on Spring Mountain Road.
2056 -- Police checked on a barking dog complaint on June Lane. A neighbor said it’s an ongoing problem.