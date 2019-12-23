Tuesday, Dec. 17
0943 -- Police provided traffic control while a semi backed out of a property near Main/Mills.
1140 -- Medical aid on Spring Street.
1148 -- Police cited two cars parked in blue zones on Hunt Avenue.
1239 -- Report of a rooster crowing within the city limits.
1318 -- Checks were stolen from a car and cashed in an unknown location. Police took a report.
1738 -- Police cited a car parked in a disabled space on Main Street.
1800 -- Police took a report on a family matter on Olive Avenue.
1943 -- A man reported that his car had been vandalized.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1906 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
1949 -- A driver accidentally hit a parked car at Main/Alexander. He stayed at the scene.
2129 -- The fire department checked on a report of smoke at an Allyn Avenue home.
2223 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
2233 -- The fire department checked on a report of smoke in City Hall. An HVAC unit malfunctioned and nearly started a fire.
Thursday, Dec. 19
1226 -- A woman was locked in her car on Railroad Avenue. The car’s battery was completely dead, so she wasn’t able to unlock the doors. Police were able to free her.
1241 -- Report of garbage falling off the top of a garbage truck on southbound Highway 29 at Big Tree Road.
1300 -- Lift assist on Crinella Drive.
1404 -- A driver’s license found near Oak/Adams was returned to its owner.
1459 -- Report of a white BMW speeding on Pratt Avenue.
1817 -- A Prius was traveling without taillights or headlights near Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail.
1948 -- A car without a muffler was reportedly flying down Spring Mountain Road and Spring Mountain Court. It returned to the area two hours later, again making a loop on Spring Mountain Court.
Friday, Dec. 20
0531 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving all over Main Street. It turned onto Deer Park Road.
0906 -- A local business reported that three online purchases of wine valued at $1,400 were ordered and delivered to three places in Southern California. The business then learned that the credit card charges were fraudulent and had been reversed. Police took a report.
1505 -- An old white Model A roadster hit a parked car on Hunt Avenue, causing very minor damage. The driver didn’t stop.
1526 -- Report of a possible drug deal occurring at Lewis Station Park. Police checked the area.
1529 -- Report of a reckless driver at Silverado/Pope.
1537 -- Someone rummaged through packages delivered to a Crinella Drive home. Nothing was stolen.
1541 -- Report of a possible drunk driver passing cars on the right shoulder of Main Street near Grayson Avenue.
1824 -- Report of a drunk driver weaving near Main/El Bonita. Police arrested the driver, a 42-year-old Santa Rosa man, on suspicion of DUI.
1845 -- Report of a man yelling and threatening a disabled man on Grayson Avenue.
2114 -- Report of a woman yelling and dumping stuff from her truck on Main Street. She was yelling at a guest who’d confronted her about digging through the garbage. Police contacted the woman, who was supposed to collect the garbage for the property.
Saturday, Dec. 21
0514 -- Report of a suspicious car on Grayson Avenue.
0901 -- Minor-injury accident on Stockton Street.
1050 -- A woman’s purse was found on Vidovich Avenue.
1759 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
1824 -- There were two holes, possibly bullet holes, in a street sign at Bella Vista/Vallejo. There was also an old house with smashed windows and fresh graffiti near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 22
0602 -- A caller said he was fueling up his car on Main Street when an underground explosion blew the cover of the underground tank five feet into the air. Smoke was still coming out of the ground. The fire department made sure the power was off. A technician was on the way to fix a problem with the distribution tank.
1731 -- A broken water line was spraying water everywhere on Main Street.
1734 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue. It was a civil matter.
2349 -- A Hunt Avenue resident said her neighbors were watching a loud movie with lots of gun battles, and the noise was keeping her awake. She tried knocking at their door but they didn’t answer.