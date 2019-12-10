Tuesday, Dec. 3
0804 -- Graffiti was found on a fence at Stonebridge Park.
0921 -- Utility lines were down on Charter Oak Avenue.
1051 -- A mom asked police to talk to her 15 year old about truancy.
1622 -- Fresh graffiti was found at McCullagh Park.
1819 -- A man bought some items at a Hunt Avenue store and then left with other items he hadn’t paid for. He left in what looked like a Suburban.
1946 -- Two men yelled profanities and assaulted an employee at a restaurant on Charter Oak Avenue. Police took a report.
2027 -- Report of people talking loudly in a parking lot on Monte Vista.
2351 -- The manager of the restaurant involved in a previous report asked police to stand by while employees left for the night.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
0032 -- Report of an aggressive driver flashing his lights on northbound Highway 29. When the driver in front of him pulled over to let him pass, he pulled over too and got out of his car. She drove away again before he could approach her.
1859 -- Medical aid for a trip-and-fall victim in a Vidovich Avenue parking lot.
Thursday, Dec. 5
0652 -- A car alarm had been sounding nonstop all night on Crane Avenue. Police had it towed.
1159 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding on Spring Street.
1331 -- A Honda had reportedly been parked on Edwards Street since Nov. 29.
1515 -- A bus driver asked police to cite a car that continually parks in a school bus loading zone on Oak Avenue. The car was gone when police arrived.
2016 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on private property near Main Street.
2046 -- Police assisted with a child custody issue.
2332 -- A man reportedly punched a bouncer on Main Street. He’d been denied service because he was already drunk. Police arrested the 36-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of battery, violating probation, and for an outstanding warrant.
Friday, Dec. 6
0557 -- Medical aid on Spring Mountain Road.
0658 -- Someone smelled natural gas near Stockton/Adams.
1103 -- A caller saw a large truck and trailer taking out a post and almost hitting a mailbox as it struggled to back out of a driveway. It was blocking the entire road.
1155 -- A mother asked for help with her depressed son who was refusing to go to leave his room and go to school.
1344 -- A caller said she left her car parked near Adams/Stockton, but when she returned it was gone. She had her keys. An officer checked the area and found the car parked on Spring Street.
1428 -- An impounded vehicle was repossessed.
1454 -- Police enforced the school bus loading zone near Oak/Adams.
1550 -- A caller asked police to check on her elderly stepmom on San Juan Court.
1616 -- A caller requested extra patrol at Madrona/Riesling because speeding cars were posing a threat to pedestrians walking their dogs.
Saturday, Dec. 7
0837 -- A driver asked for help removing a wooden frame he’d driven over that was now under his vehicle.
1040 -- A $500 chainsaw was stolen from Vintage Avenue. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s wearing a green hoodie, jeans and black boots. He left in a black Chevy single-cab truck pulling a trailer.
1244 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1712 -- Non-injury accident on Oak Avenue.
2155 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Crane Avenue.
2216 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.
Sunday, Dec. 8
0916 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on McCorkle Avenue.
0941 -- Two-car accident at Charter Oak/Main.
2317 -- A Voorhees Circle resident asked for help at his house.
Monday, Dec. 9
0000 -- A stray dog was seen in the bushes near a Hunt Avenue parking lot.
1021 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Brittany Lane.
1336 -- A woman reported being followed by a suspicious man while walking to work on Thursday afternoon.
1345 -- Graffiti was found on the side of a maintenance building near Grayson Avenue.
1701 -- The same suspicious man involved in a previous report was seen sitting in front of the library watching people walk by.
2000 -- Report of a loose dog walking down the railroad tracks near Charter Oak Avenue.