Monday, Dec. 17

0038 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.

1845 -- Report of suspected child abuse on Hunt Avenue.

2022 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.

2340 -- Police responded to a loud party on Oak Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

0626 -- A dog was reported missing from Christine Court. It was found later.

0636 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.

0826 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on Silverado Trail. Police pulled over the car and requested medical help for the driver, who was having a diabetic problem.

1059 -- A small jackrabbit on Pine Street appeared to have been attacked by a fox or other predator.

1152 -- A woman came to the police department to talk about an incident that occurred between her and a business.

1304 -- Report of an accident with a car into an embankment on Highway 29 within the city limits. It turned out to be at Whitehall Lane.

1511 -- Report of petty theft on Springbrook Court.

1726 -- Medical aid on Main Street.

1807 -- Police took a fraud report.

2328 -- Medical aid for a man having a diabetic seizure on Redondo Court.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

0906 -- A Spring Street resident said he doesn’t feel safe in front of his home because of all the speeding cars.

1122 -- An officer had lunch with students on Grayson Avenue.

1415 -- A community service officer delivered nine unclaimed bikes to a Napa business that will refurbish them and donate them to a bike program.

1835 -- A driver on Hunt Avenue was rear-ended by a Mazda SUV that left the scene.

2315 -- Report of a cat stuck in a tall pine tree on Main Street for three nights.

2316 -- Report of people yelling in a parked car near Main/Madrona.

Thursday, Dec. 20

0827 -- Police assisted with a child custody exchange.

0932 -- Report of two golden labs running loose at Meily Park.

1531 -- Report of a black lab running loose near El Bonita Avenue. It was reunited with its owner.

1733 -- Report of a chocolate lab loose near Pine/Oak.

1806 -- A Honda Civic parked in a disabled space on Main Street was vandalized. Its windshield wipers were bent.

Friday, Dec. 21

1042 -- A laundry basket containing clothing was stolen on Main Street.

1120 -- A small white Pekingese dog was found at Edwards/Hunt.

1428 -- Report of a loose yellow lab running in and out of traffic on Spring Mountain Road.

1616 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 22

1128 -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a solo crash on Main Street.

1205 -- A driver said she’d accidentally backed into another car near Main/Spring. She was trying to exchange information with the other driver, who was becoming very irate. Police assisted.

1211 -- A caller said a woman on Oak Avenue had harassed him and spit on him before entering a coffee shop.

1553 -- Report of an aggressive and irate customer wanting to return items for cash at a Main Street business. Police responded.

1920 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about an email scam.

2112 -- Report of very loud music coming from a car on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

2148 -- Report of a dog on Signorelli Circle barking nonstop at night and during most of the day.

2211 -- Medical aid for an unconscious man on Brown Street. Then he woke up and declined medical attention, so the call was cancelled.

