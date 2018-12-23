Monday, Dec. 17
0038 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
1845 -- Report of suspected child abuse on Hunt Avenue.
2022 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.
2340 -- Police responded to a loud party on Oak Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
0626 -- A dog was reported missing from Christine Court. It was found later.
0636 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.
0826 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on Silverado Trail. Police pulled over the car and requested medical help for the driver, who was having a diabetic problem.
1059 -- A small jackrabbit on Pine Street appeared to have been attacked by a fox or other predator.
1152 -- A woman came to the police department to talk about an incident that occurred between her and a business.
1304 -- Report of an accident with a car into an embankment on Highway 29 within the city limits. It turned out to be at Whitehall Lane.
1511 -- Report of petty theft on Springbrook Court.
1726 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
1807 -- Police took a fraud report.
2328 -- Medical aid for a man having a diabetic seizure on Redondo Court.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
0906 -- A Spring Street resident said he doesn’t feel safe in front of his home because of all the speeding cars.
1122 -- An officer had lunch with students on Grayson Avenue.
1415 -- A community service officer delivered nine unclaimed bikes to a Napa business that will refurbish them and donate them to a bike program.
1835 -- A driver on Hunt Avenue was rear-ended by a Mazda SUV that left the scene.
2315 -- Report of a cat stuck in a tall pine tree on Main Street for three nights.
2316 -- Report of people yelling in a parked car near Main/Madrona.
Thursday, Dec. 20
0827 -- Police assisted with a child custody exchange.
0932 -- Report of two golden labs running loose at Meily Park.
1531 -- Report of a black lab running loose near El Bonita Avenue. It was reunited with its owner.
1733 -- Report of a chocolate lab loose near Pine/Oak.
1806 -- A Honda Civic parked in a disabled space on Main Street was vandalized. Its windshield wipers were bent.
Friday, Dec. 21
1042 -- A laundry basket containing clothing was stolen on Main Street.
1120 -- A small white Pekingese dog was found at Edwards/Hunt.
1428 -- Report of a loose yellow lab running in and out of traffic on Spring Mountain Road.
1616 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.
Saturday, Dec. 22
1128 -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a solo crash on Main Street.
1205 -- A driver said she’d accidentally backed into another car near Main/Spring. She was trying to exchange information with the other driver, who was becoming very irate. Police assisted.
1211 -- A caller said a woman on Oak Avenue had harassed him and spit on him before entering a coffee shop.
1553 -- Report of an aggressive and irate customer wanting to return items for cash at a Main Street business. Police responded.
1920 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about an email scam.
2112 -- Report of very loud music coming from a car on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2148 -- Report of a dog on Signorelli Circle barking nonstop at night and during most of the day.
2211 -- Medical aid for an unconscious man on Brown Street. Then he woke up and declined medical attention, so the call was cancelled.