St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 25-March 1

Tuesday, Feb. 25

0850 -- Report of vandalism on Adams Street.

0914 -- Police took a report on a fraud case.

0921 -- A Charter Oak Avenue resident said a loose German shepherd keeps coming onto her property and taking things. The dog took the drip pan from her barbecue and also corners feral cats and barks at them. The caller is concerned about the safety of her young children.

1214 -- Report of a man slumped over in a car on Library Lane. Police contacted the man, who’d taken a nap and overslept his alarm.

1451 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

2003 -- Report of a suspicious car on Adams Street with several women inside. Another person – possibly a man – walked up to their window for a few minutes and then walked away. The caller thought the man might have sold something to the women.

2215 -- Medical aid for a man with a heart problem on Redondo Court.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

0725 -- Police were asked to check on a man with blood on his face near Main/Charter Oak.