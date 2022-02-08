St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 1-8

Tuesday, Feb. 1

1355 — A suspicious man approached a juvenile on Grayson Avenue and asked for drugs or a ride to Clearlake. He left after being denied.

1417 — A truck was reported missing from a commercial property on Main Street.

1616 — Report of a pickup parked in the wrong direction near Vineyard/Hillview.

1708 — Report of a car blocking a driveway on Grayson Avenue.

2210 — An officer witnessed a non-injury accident at Main/Grayson.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

0027 — Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Pope Street.

0420 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29 near Galleron Lane.

0501 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle in a Main Street parking lot and detained a 44-year-old Napa man on suspicion of public intoxication. He was later released.

0654 — Report of a possible vegetation fire in the eastern hills. The fire department checked on it.

0849 — A black purse was found on Crane Avenue.

1042 — Report of a parked pickup causing a traffic hazard near Hillview/Vineyard.

1122 — A black wallet containing $200, credit cards and a driver’s license was reported lost.

1145 — Report of a car accident near Main/Dowdell.

1315 — A semi sideswiped a truck while trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. Nobody was hurt. Police took a report.

1346 — Report of a German shepherd running loose near Sylvaner/Riesling.

1545 — Medical aid for a person with a bloody nose on Hunt Avenue.

1549 — Report of a broken water cover on Spring Street, with pieces of metal scattered in the street. Public Works was notified.

1558 — A kids’ mountain bike was reported missing from Adams Street.

1826 — Following a traffic stop at Vidovich/Main, police arrested a 57-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

1955 — A vehicle with its hazard lights on was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 29 in the elm tunnel.

Thursday, Feb. 3

0822 — Non-injury accident at Main/El Bonita.

1203 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vidovich.

1521 — A Florida resident asked for help finding a sister they’d last seen in 2002 to give her an important message.

1650 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at College/Pope.

1708 — A truck was stopped before the Pope Street Bridge. An officer helped with traffic control.

1840 — There were traffic cones in the middle of Adams Street near Oak Avenue.

1916 — Report of a reckless driver at Main/Charter Oak.

Friday, Feb. 4

0632 — Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.

0800 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Starr/Pope.

1053 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1112 — An officer gave an elderly couple directions to a doctor’s office.

1306 — Report of a rooster in a coop on Madrona Avenue. Code enforcement was notified.

1401 — Report of a medium-sized dog roaming Meily Park off-leash and chasing squirrels.

1434 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1531 — Report of a possible drunk driver who hit some property in a local parking lot and was last seen on Silverado Trail.

1635 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2255 — Medical aid for man having difficulty breathing on Redondo Court.

Saturday, Feb. 5

0952 — Report of people not wearing masks in a local business.

1122 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Madrona/Main.

1136 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Alexander.

1209 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pine.

1510 — Report of $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen during business hours on Main Street.

1528 — An exhaust system was stolen from a vehicle on Spring Street.

1856 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a disabled spot near Hunt/Main.

Sunday, Feb. 6

0211 — A black lab was reported missing from Bella Vista Court. It was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday.

1006 — A mother asked an officer to talk to her son, who was upset about not being allowed to go out today.

1017 — A man near Rosebud/Magnolia complained about his neighbor leaving their green bin in the red zone for a few days. He asked whether leaving the bin in the red zone was a violation, and said the street was too narrow for the bin to be taking up space.

1127 — A caller heard a gunshot near Crane/Grayson about 10 minutes ago.

1341 — A domestic violence victim went to an emergency room in Petaluma with significant injuries. Police took a report.

1535 — Report of half a dozen picketers outside a house on Riesling Way. The owners inside the house were scared to leave. The picketers were not threatening. Police said it was a matter of free speech.

1828 — Lift assist on Chiles Avenue.

2235 — Report of a company making noise in the North Crane/Charter Oak area.

Monday, Feb. 7

0031 — Following a traffic stop at Main/El Bonita, police arrested a 45-year-old Oroville man on suspicion of DUI.

1111 — An officer took a report on a juvenile-related problem on Hillview Place.

1347 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Pope.

1515 — Medical aid for a man with shortness of breath on Pope Street.

1626 — Non-injury accident at Sulphur Springs/Main.

1628 — Loud noises, maybe gunshots, were heard in the Spring Mountain area. It was a vehicle backfiring.

1750 — Report of a reckless driver on Spring Mountain Road heading away from town.

1804 — Someone appeared to have damaged the lock on the back door of a Kearney Street home. They didn’t manage to get the door open, and nothing was stolen.

1811 — An unwelcome former employee was reportedly trying to get into a business on Charter Oak Avenue.

1822 — Minor-injury accident at Silverado/Pope.

1930 — Medical aid for a person with nausea on Pope Street.

2134 — Medical aid for a person at a Main Street bus stop who wanted to go to the emergency room.

2313 — Report of construction occurring near Charter Oak Avenue. The caller said it was related to PG&E, which has a permit on file with the city.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

0532 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pope.