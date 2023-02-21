Tuesday, Feb. 14

0349 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1053 — Police took a report on a fraud case.

1331 — A male Maltese dog wearing a camo vest was found at Meily Park and secured in the police department's kennel.

1420 — Police cited a driver on Peppertree Circle.

1741 — Police took a report on a two-car collision at Pope/Starr.

1914 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

2117 — Following a traffic stop, police arrested a 41-year-old Pope Valley man on suspicion of DUI.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

0929 — Report of a car weaving and swerving all over Highway 29. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

0954 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

1240 — Report of three juveniles shot in the high school cafeteria after an altercation. Police, fire and medical units responded. It turned out to be a false report which is under investigation.

1732 — Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1813 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.

2112 — Following a 911 call, police arrested a 36-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

2127 — Report of someone brandishing a gun after a domestic dispute near Stockton/Adams. Police arrested a 46-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and domestic battery.

Thursday, Feb. 16

1148 — A driver reported that the vehicle in front of him had expired tags.

1311 — A man flagged down an officer asking for directions to a medical office.

1701 — Police helped the sheriff’s office respond to an incident in the county.

2156 — A woman accidentally knocked over and broke a karaoke machine at a Main Street business and was refusing to pay for the damage. Police determined it was a civil matter.

Friday, Feb. 17

0058 — Barking dog complaint on Main Street.

0911 — Police received several complaints about a vehicle and trailer parked near Adams/Library. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1025 — Police cited a driver on Pope Street.

1122 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1228 — A resident found a paper towel stuffed in their outer car door handle on Meadowood Lane and was concerned it might be poisonous, based on information on social media.

1258 — Report of a continual problem with a dog barking on Mitchell Drive.

1319 — A teacher on Adams Street reported that the man who lives in the trailer on the street visited the school today and talked about his rights to be there, videotaping the kids, and that he should walk his dog by more often to meet the kids.

1437 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1516 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

1540 — Report of an injured dog that might have been hit by a car near Howell Mountain/Big Rock.

1545 — Police and medical units responded to a two-car multiple-injury accident at Silverado/Pope that left one vehicle on its side.

1937 — Police issued a parking citation near Spring/Oak.

2138 — Report of a drunk man screaming and yelling about his wife not letting him in their hotel room. He was seated at a bar in the lobby. Police arrested the 38-year-old Peoria, Arizona man on suspicion of disorderly conduct/public intoxication.

Saturday, Feb. 18

0343 — Police cited a driver on Voorhees Circle.

0353 — Police cited a driver on Mitchell Drive.

1130 — Medical aid for a woman who’d collapsed on Adams Street.

1335 — Police cited a driver near Oak/Mitchell.

1549 — A man reportedly stolen $15,000 worth of items from a Main Street store. He was described as a white man, about 50 to 65 years old, with white hair that’s thinning on top, wearing a dark sports visor, sunglasses, a dark puffy vest, a white button-up shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles. The crime was discovered about 10 minutes ago. He was last seen heading north on Main Street and then turning around to head south. Police took a grand theft report.

1642 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

1700 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1947 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

2109 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Magnolia Avenue. The subjects were celebrating a birthday and they agreed to turn down the music.

Sunday, Feb. 19

0258 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop on Main Street.

1131 — An officer was flagged down by pedestrians asking for directions to a winery south of town.

1319 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Main/Dowdell. The vehicle was released to a passenger who had a valid license.

1417 — Medical aid on Saint James Drive.

1443 — A vehicle hit a pole near Main/Saint Andrews. A woman in the car reported feeling uneasy. She was taken to the hospital.

1752 — Someone removed a charger from a vehicle and placed it on another. No crime was committed.

1957 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2045 — Report of two pickups parked in disabled parking spaces in a College Avenue parking lot. The drivers were moving the vehicles as police arrived.

2129 — Report of a man, possibly drunk, sitting and mumbling in a front yard on Tainter Street. Police helped him get home to his wife.

Monday, Feb. 20

0231 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

0903 — Report of vehicles parked on McCormick Street for about a month. An officer contacted the person in charge of the vehicles, who agreed to move them.

1038 —Medical aid on Fulton Lane.

1112 — Police responded to a verbal altercation involving a family on Kearney Street.

1329 — Police took a report on a non-injury hit-and-run that damaged a rental car on Main Street.

1620 — Police contacted the owner of a car parked in a red zone on Hunt Avenue. The owner moved it right away.

1955 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

2103 — Police took a report following a traffic stop near Oak/Adams.

2146 — Lift assist on Main Street.

2347 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

0222 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 48-year-old Oakland man on suspicion of DUI.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena