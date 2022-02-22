St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 15-21

Tuesday, Feb. 15

0808 — A driver said a VINE bus pulled out in front of her car at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane. The driver suspected she might have been in the vehicle’s blind spot.

1004 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a possible break-in over the weekend.

1210 — Medical aid for a woman who fell in a Hunt Avenue parking lot and injured her head and leg.

1245 — Report of an aggressive driver flipping someone off on Main Street.

1256 — Report of a suspicious man trying to sell a gold chain necklace out of a Suburban at a Main Street gas station. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Highway 29.

1512 — Non-injury hit-and-run on the Pope Street Bridge.

1524 — Report of yellow water coming out of a faucet on Oak Avenue. Public Works was notified.

1551 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.

1951 — Report of a pack of coyotes on the west side of St. Helena.

1953 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pine. Police also had the vehicle towed.

2211 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.

2237 — An intoxicated woman got separated from her party at a Spring Street restaurant. Police later found her and returned her to her friends and family.

2312 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

2333 — The red lights at Silverado/Deer Park stopped working due to a power outage.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

1034 — Police assisted with a problem involving a juvenile on Grayson Avenue.

1110 — The school resource officer read and passed out books to kids on Grayson Avenue.

1220 — A suspicious couple in a black Honda said they were trying to sell jewelry for gas money. The vehicle was last seen on Allyn Avenue.

1335 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

1939 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2121 — A driver failed to yield to police during an attempted traffic stop. The 32-year-old Yountville woman was eventually apprehended in Yountville and arrested on suspicion of reckless evading and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Feb. 17

0723 — Report of a verbal disturbance on Stralla Court.

0738 — A loud chainsaw had been running since 7 a.m. near Hillview/Stockton.

0742 — Police arrested a juvenile and took a report on the matter.

1306 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

1427 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone near Tainter/Kearney.

1616 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1641 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Paulson/Pope.

1720 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police gave the driver a warning.

1942 — An officer cited someone for driving with expired registration during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

2002 — A man reportedly got upset at some juveniles who were playing a game on Grayson Avenue and started using profanity. The disturbance was purely verbal, but a caller asked police to respond so it wouldn’t escalate.

Friday, Feb. 18

0709 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1049 — Police followed up on a noise complaint involving a local business.

1105 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.

1140 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1325 — A father asked an officer for advice about his teenage daughter who was refusing to go back home.

1348 — The flashing speed sign on Crane Avenue wasn’t working. Public Works was notified.

1431 — Minor-injury accident on Charter Oak Avenue.

1457 — A caller sent a check to a local business, but someone stolen the check and cashed it. Police took a report.

1606 — Medical aid for man with a broken arm near Main Street.

1741 — Report of a suspicious man taking a picture of someone else’s car on Madrona Avenue.

1805 — A caller asked about reporting his car stolen. Police said the car had been towed for expired registration.

1845 — A dog had been missing from Kearney Street since the morning. He later returned home.

1905 — Report of a suspicious man trying to open the doors to multiple businesses near Main/Adams.

2038 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Mitchell, police arrested a 52-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, Feb. 19

1206 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1258 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Chiles Avenue.

1706 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

1959 — Report of amplified music audible from McCorkle Avenue. The problem was abated.

Sunday, Feb. 20

0053 — Medical aid for a woman who fell and might have broken her ankle on Vineyard Avenue.

0118 — Report of two drunk people needing a ride to their hotel.

0120 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

0728 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

2020 — Report of a dog barking for over an hour near Hudson/Spring.

2256 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Monday, Feb. 21

0048 — Police responded to a solo vehicle accident on Silverado Trail.

0514 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0527 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.

0842 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0909 — Report of a harassing phone call and text message.

1057 — The front door and lock of an Allison Avenue home was damaged sometime between Thursday and Monday.

1238 — A person recommended that Hunt Avenue be made a one-way street for safety reasons. The person said it’s difficult to navigate with pedestrians and traffic when turning onto Main Street. The person was referred to City Hall.

1435 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.

1533 — A man asked to talk to an officer about someone who was harassing him.

1600 — A person came to the lobby to turn in a gun.