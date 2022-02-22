St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 15-21

Tuesday, Feb. 15
0808 — A driver said a VINE bus pulled out in front of her car at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane. The driver suspected she might have been in the vehicle’s blind spot.
1004 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a possible break-in over the weekend.
1210 — Medical aid for a woman who fell in a Hunt Avenue parking lot and injured her head and leg.
1245 — Report of an aggressive driver flipping someone off on Main Street.
1256 — Report of a suspicious man trying to sell a gold chain necklace out of a Suburban at a Main Street gas station. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Highway 29.
1512 — Non-injury hit-and-run on the Pope Street Bridge.
1524 — Report of yellow water coming out of a faucet on Oak Avenue. Public Works was notified.
1551 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.
1951 — Report of a pack of coyotes on the west side of St. Helena.
1953 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pine. Police also had the vehicle towed.
2211 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.
2237 — An intoxicated woman got separated from her party at a Spring Street restaurant. Police later found her and returned her to her friends and family.
2312 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
2333 — The red lights at Silverado/Deer Park stopped working due to a power outage.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
1034 — Police assisted with a problem involving a juvenile on Grayson Avenue.
1110 — The school resource officer read and passed out books to kids on Grayson Avenue.
1220 — A suspicious couple in a black Honda said they were trying to sell jewelry for gas money. The vehicle was last seen on Allyn Avenue.
1335 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.
1939 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
2121 — A driver failed to yield to police during an attempted traffic stop. The 32-year-old Yountville woman was eventually apprehended in Yountville and arrested on suspicion of reckless evading and resisting arrest.
Thursday, Feb. 17
0723 — Report of a verbal disturbance on Stralla Court.
0738 — A loud chainsaw had been running since 7 a.m. near Hillview/Stockton.
0742 — Police arrested a juvenile and took a report on the matter.
1306 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.
1427 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone near Tainter/Kearney.
1616 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.
1641 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Paulson/Pope.
1720 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police gave the driver a warning.
1942 — An officer cited someone for driving with expired registration during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.
2002 — A man reportedly got upset at some juveniles who were playing a game on Grayson Avenue and started using profanity. The disturbance was purely verbal, but a caller asked police to respond so it wouldn’t escalate.
Friday, Feb. 18
0709 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1049 — Police followed up on a noise complaint involving a local business.
1105 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.
1140 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1325 — A father asked an officer for advice about his teenage daughter who was refusing to go back home.
1348 — The flashing speed sign on Crane Avenue wasn’t working. Public Works was notified.
1431 — Minor-injury accident on Charter Oak Avenue.
1457 — A caller sent a check to a local business, but someone stolen the check and cashed it. Police took a report.
1606 — Medical aid for man with a broken arm near Main Street.
1741 — Report of a suspicious man taking a picture of someone else’s car on Madrona Avenue.
1805 — A caller asked about reporting his car stolen. Police said the car had been towed for expired registration.
1845 — A dog had been missing from Kearney Street since the morning. He later returned home.
1905 — Report of a suspicious man trying to open the doors to multiple businesses near Main/Adams.
2038 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Mitchell, police arrested a 52-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of DUI.
Saturday, Feb. 19
1206 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.
1258 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Chiles Avenue.
1706 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.
1959 — Report of amplified music audible from McCorkle Avenue. The problem was abated.
Sunday, Feb. 20
0053 — Medical aid for a woman who fell and might have broken her ankle on Vineyard Avenue.
0118 — Report of two drunk people needing a ride to their hotel.
0120 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
0728 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.
2020 — Report of a dog barking for over an hour near Hudson/Spring.
2256 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Monday, Feb. 21
0048 — Police responded to a solo vehicle accident on Silverado Trail.
0514 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
0527 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell.
0842 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
0909 — Report of a harassing phone call and text message.
1057 — The front door and lock of an Allison Avenue home was damaged sometime between Thursday and Monday.
1238 — A person recommended that Hunt Avenue be made a one-way street for safety reasons. The person said it’s difficult to navigate with pedestrians and traffic when turning onto Main Street. The person was referred to City Hall.
1435 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.
1533 — A man asked to talk to an officer about someone who was harassing him.
1600 — A person came to the lobby to turn in a gun.
