St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 16-23

Tuesday, Feb. 16
1228 — Report of a minor hit-and-run on Grayson Avenue. Police contacted the drivers of both vehicles. There was no damage.
1803 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Olive Avenue.
2218 — Lift assist on Fulton Lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
0850 — Someone received a threatening email. Police took a report.
1258 — Report of a loose German shepherd near June/Chiles.
1314 — A wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
1411 — Police helped a couple find where they’d parked their car.
1611 — A naked Hispanic man was seen masturbating in a dark gray vehicle parked near a playground on Adams Street. He was last seen driving away. Police took a report.
Thursday, Feb. 18
1533 — A woman filled out an application for a rental online. The purported owner got her personal information, but requested money via debit cards when the woman asked to meet in person. The woman hadn’t turned over any money, but she asked to file a fraud report because the other party had her personal information.
1615 — Police took a report on one of a series of wine thefts.
1650 — Two-car accident at Highway 29 and Chaix Lane, with one minor injury.
2144 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Oakville Grade. Police investigated and determined the driver was not drunk.
Friday, Feb. 19
1042 — Police cited a poorly parked SUV at Meily Park.
1130 — A couple with three yorkies was trying to sell one of them on Main Street for $1,700. The caller was concerned the dogs might have been stolen because they looked very unkempt and the couple’s story on how they got the dogs didn’t seem right.
1148 — A man in the middle of a divorce said his wife just put her hands on him. Police arrested the 49-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.
1422 — A man said someone was trespassing and digging something up on his land near Crane Avenue.
1453 — Report of eight teenagers trying to break a swing set on Adams Street. An officer determined there was no damage and everything looked OK.
1609 — Twenty-six bottles of tequila were reported stolen from Hunt Avenue. The same person was suspected of being involved in another theft on Feb. 10.
1636 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving around on Main Street near Mitchell Drive.
1707 — Medical aid on Main Street.
1734 — Report of a woman vomiting inside a car near Oak/Spring. Police checked the area.
Saturday, Feb. 20
1246 — Water was spilling from an underground pipe on Hillview Place. Police notified Public Works.
1451 — Some papers were stolen from a car parked near Monte Vista/Hunt.
1546 — Report of a water leak at the cemetery.
2258 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 21
0056 — Report of someone breaking into or stealing a vehicle on College Avenue. When police arrived, the man started to run. Police arrested the 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, and violating probation.
2235 — Police were notified of a child custody issue. The caller was referred to family court.
Monday, Feb. 22
0050 — Report of a suspicious man digging through trash cans on College Avenue.
1050 — Report of a water leak on Edwards Street.
1143 — Report of an appliance fire in a kitchen on Spring Mountain Road.
1145 — While responding to the appliance fire on Spring Mountain Road, firefighters saw smoke in another location and detoured the check the area.
1410 — Report of prowlers possibly casing a home on Springbrook Court.
1507 — Report of a residential burglary on Main Street.
1959 — Report of a loose German shepherd near Main/Vintage.
2033 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
0011 — A routine traffic stop at Main/Hunt turned into a pursuit. The CHP and Napa County Sheriff’s Office assisted. The driver, a 34-year-old Los Angeles man, crashed south of Yountville and sustained major injuries. Police plan to pursue charges of resisting arrest, felony reckless evading, evading police causing injury or death, and drug possession. The driver's two passengers sustained moderate injuries.
WATCH NOW: ST. HELENA POLICE, FIREFIGHTERS WISH RAYMOND MONROY A HAPPY 108TH BIRTHDAY
MOST-READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
FEB. 8: Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police a…
FEB. 5: Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a "cold" report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut on Silverado Trail.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…
FEB. 18: A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”