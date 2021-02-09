St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 2-8

Tuesday, Feb. 2
0942 — Medical aid for a woman who lost consciousness on Dowdell Lane.
1043 — Medical aid for a fall victim vomiting on Main Street.
1836 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man who might be drinking and driving.
2145 — An officer contacted a bicyclist at Railroad/Fulton and advised hi to equip his bike with a rear light.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
1123 — Medical aid for a person feeling ill on Pope Street.
1207 — Minor-injury vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident at Main/Grayson.
1512 — Report of a parked vehicle creating a visibility problem at Pope/Hollis.
1523 — Someone asked a question about driving an ATV on the street.
1741 — Report of an unmasked person selling solar products on Chiles Avenue. Police contacted the person, who was from the same company that had been soliciting on Monday. Police gave the solicitor a second warning to get a license from City Hall.
Thursday, Feb. 4
1259 — Report of a possible restraining order violation on Vintage Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 5
0702 — Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue.
0728 — Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.
1013 — A person came to the PD lobby looking for a stolen bike. Police didn’t have it.
1539 — Medical aid on Spring Mountain Road.
1640 — Report of an unmasked person asking for money near Adams/Railroad. Police talked to her about wearing a mask if she is within six feet of people.
1659 — An iPad found on Dowdell Lane was returned to its owner.
1713 — Report of five or six cars with loud mufflers racing around Grayson and Crane.
1810 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
Saturday, Feb. 6
0124 — Officers found cheese on cars while patrolling Monte Vista.
0211 — Police notified Public Works of a twisted street sign at Kearney/Andrea.
1252 — A credit card was reported lost somewhere on Main Street.
1420 — Report of smoke near Meadowood. Controlled burns were allowed on Saturday.
1457 — There was another controlled burn near Fir Hill Drive.
1822 — Report of smoke coming from a house near Highway 29 and Dowdell Lane.
1858 — Multiple callers reported fireworks in the southern area of town. Police found the fireworks and made sure they were off before leaving the area.
1915 — Two dogs got loose from the Allison/Pope area during the fireworks.
Sunday, Feb. 7
0750 — Medical aid on Pine Street.
1333 — Police responded to College Avenue for a report of a teenage boy getting verbally aggressive with his parent and siblings.
1504 — Police were notified of a dispute over personal property being thrown out of a locker and onto the ground on Main Street.
1939 — Report of a reckless driver on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 8
0919 — Police received a leaf blower complaint on Edwards Street.
1906 — A border collie was briefly reported missing from Chablis Circle, but his owner found him.
1918 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29.
WATCH NOW: ST. HELENA POLICE, FIREFIGHTERS WISH RAYMOND MONROY A HAPPY 108TH BIRTHDAY
MOST-READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”