Tuesday, Feb. 21
0222 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 48-year-old Oakland man on suspicion of DUI.
0833 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.
0909 — A person asked to speak to an officer about someone making threats.
1054 — Medical aid on Pine Street.
1057 — Following a traffic stop near Dowdell/Main, police arrested a 32-year-old Yuba City man for an outstanding Napa County warrant.
1141 — Non-injury accident on Main Street. Police helped the parties exchange information.
1330 — Report of a black SUV parked in a red zone near Main/Spring. The vehicle pulled away as police arrived.
1337 — A delivery truck was parked in the wrong direction and in front of a fire hydrant on Railroad Avenue.
1346 — A driver caused a hit-and-run near Main/Elmhurst. The driver of the other car followed the suspect's car to Main/Pope, where the suspect ran a red light and took off down Pope Street. There were no injuries reported.
1719 — Report of a tree down on Pope Street. Public Works asked police to provide traffic control until it could be removed.
1811 — Report of a power line down near Stockton/Adams.
2209 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.
2234 — Police cited a driver near Main/Fulton.
2355 — The sheriff's office notified St. Helena police that they might need help with a felony traffic stop on Highway 29.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
0744 — Officer citied a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.
0753 — Officer cited a driver near Railroad/Fulton
0929 — Report of two Goldendoodles running lose in the flood project near Library Lane. Dogs were gone by the time police arrived.
1215 — Officer cited a driver near Main/Madrona.
1257 — Stray Husky found at Madrona/Oak. Dog taken to police station and reunited with owner.
1308 — Report of RV parked for more than 24 hours at Adams/Library.
2028 — Driver cited for driving without headlights at Main/Crinella.
2120 — Report of of person setting off fireworks on Hunt Avenue.
2207 — Following a traffic stop, police arrested a 26-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
Thursday, Feb. 23
1828 — Truck took down a tree on Money Lane. Tree moved to allow vehicles to get through.
Friday, Feb. 24
0107 — Report of speeding vehicles on Mitchell Drive.
0128 — Report of dog running loose toward Meadowood.
0834 — Resident reported someone moved her potted plant and ripped a gate of its hinges.
1029 — Requested for increased enforcement of road closure on Spring Mountain roads. Motorists are going around the barricades and getting stuck.
2312 — Officer provided a jumpstart for a motorist behind Caffe de la Valle.
2349 — Arrest made following traffic stop on Main Street.
Saturday, Feb. 25
0002 — Two juveniles crashed a car against a fence on Hudson Avenue.
0723 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main Street.
1043 — Report of two vehicles driving southbound on Crane Avenue with a high rate of speed.
1239 — Hangup after 911. Dispatch able to determine it was a 7-year-old and advised parent to educate child on use of 911 service.
1309 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main/Hunt.
1554 — Report of abandoned vehicle on Magnolia Ave. Vehicle cited.
1628 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main Street.
1927 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main/Mitchell.
2039 — Officers took a person on College Avenue to St. Helena Hospital for mental health evaluation.
2322 — Drivers warned to not park in a red zone on Grove Court.
Sunday, Feb. 26
0200 — Unlicensed driver cited and vehicle towed at Silverado/Pope.
1027 — Report of littering at Adams/Library.
1108 — Limo driver asked to move out of a red zone at Main/Adams.
1748 — Report of a wire hanging down near street at Monte Vista/Hunt.
Monday, Feb. 27
0746 — Single-vehicle non-injury traffic collision at Allison/Pope.
1125. — Key found at Jacob Meily Park brought to police station.
1226 — Report of a disturbance on Kearny Street. Caller said her adult son is kicking doors in and damaging property. A 35-year-old male was arrested and transported to Napa County correctional.
1523 — Report of a reckless driver on Mitchell Drive.