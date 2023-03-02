Tuesday, Feb. 21

0222 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 48-year-old Oakland man on suspicion of DUI.

0833 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

0909 — A person asked to speak to an officer about someone making threats.

1054 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

1057 — Following a traffic stop near Dowdell/Main, police arrested a 32-year-old Yuba City man for an outstanding Napa County warrant.

1141 — Non-injury accident on Main Street. Police helped the parties exchange information.

1330 — Report of a black SUV parked in a red zone near Main/Spring. The vehicle pulled away as police arrived.

1337 — A delivery truck was parked in the wrong direction and in front of a fire hydrant on Railroad Avenue.

1346 — A driver caused a hit-and-run near Main/Elmhurst. The driver of the other car followed the suspect's car to Main/Pope, where the suspect ran a red light and took off down Pope Street. There were no injuries reported.

1719 — Report of a tree down on Pope Street. Public Works asked police to provide traffic control until it could be removed.

1811 — Report of a power line down near Stockton/Adams.

2209 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

2234 — Police cited a driver near Main/Fulton.

2355 — The sheriff's office notified St. Helena police that they might need help with a felony traffic stop on Highway 29.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

0744 — Officer citied a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

0753 — Officer cited a driver near Railroad/Fulton

0929 — Report of two Goldendoodles running lose in the flood project near Library Lane. Dogs were gone by the time police arrived.

1215 — Officer cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

1257 — Stray Husky found at Madrona/Oak. Dog taken to police station and reunited with owner.

1308 — Report of RV parked for more than 24 hours at Adams/Library.

2028 — Driver cited for driving without headlights at Main/Crinella.

2120 — Report of of person setting off fireworks on Hunt Avenue.

2207 — Following a traffic stop, police arrested a 26-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

Thursday, Feb. 23

1828 — Truck took down a tree on Money Lane. Tree moved to allow vehicles to get through.

Friday, Feb. 24

0107 — Report of speeding vehicles on Mitchell Drive.

0128 — Report of dog running loose toward Meadowood.

0834 — Resident reported someone moved her potted plant and ripped a gate of its hinges.

1029 — Requested for increased enforcement of road closure on Spring Mountain roads. Motorists are going around the barricades and getting stuck.

2312 — Officer provided a jumpstart for a motorist behind Caffe de la Valle.

2349 — Arrest made following traffic stop on Main Street.

Saturday, Feb. 25

0002 — Two juveniles crashed a car against a fence on Hudson Avenue.

0723 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main Street.

1043 — Report of two vehicles driving southbound on Crane Avenue with a high rate of speed.

1239 — Hangup after 911. Dispatch able to determine it was a 7-year-old and advised parent to educate child on use of 911 service.

1309 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main/Hunt.

1554 — Report of abandoned vehicle on Magnolia Ave. Vehicle cited.

1628 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main Street.

1927 — Driver cited following traffic stop on Main/Mitchell.

2039 — Officers took a person on College Avenue to St. Helena Hospital for mental health evaluation.

2322 — Drivers warned to not park in a red zone on Grove Court.

Sunday, Feb. 26

0200 — Unlicensed driver cited and vehicle towed at Silverado/Pope.

1027 — Report of littering at Adams/Library.

1108 — Limo driver asked to move out of a red zone at Main/Adams.

1748 — Report of a wire hanging down near street at Monte Vista/Hunt.

Monday, Feb. 27

0746 — Single-vehicle non-injury traffic collision at Allison/Pope.

1125. — Key found at Jacob Meily Park brought to police station.

1226 — Report of a disturbance on Kearny Street. Caller said her adult son is kicking doors in and damaging property. A 35-year-old male was arrested and transported to Napa County correctional.

1523 — Report of a reckless driver on Mitchell Drive.