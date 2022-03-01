St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 22-28

Tuesday, Feb. 22

1015 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1052 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

1314 — Report of two suspicious men in full ski masks driving around Park Street in a Mustang.

1419 — Following a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue, an officer cited someone who was refusing to stay in their vehicle.

1737 — Report of a drunk man walking on Hunt Avenue. Police arrested the 41-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

1859 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Saint Andrews.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

0500 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Hunt.

0529 — An officer warned a driver about speeding near Allison/Brown.

0704 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

1050 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Stralla/Pope.

1113 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near College/Pope.

1246 — Report of a pickup parked on Hillview Place for over a week. Police marked it and sent a letter to its owner.

1514 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

2233 — Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.

2234 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Adams, police arrested a 23-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of driving without a license.

Thursday, Feb. 24

0523 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/El Bonita.

0542 — Medical aid on Peppertree Circle.

0807 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Railroad/Hunt.

1233 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Charter Oak/Allison.

1249 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on McCorkle Avenue.

1644 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.

1832 — An officer warned a driver who’d parked in a red zone in front of a fire hydrant on Main Street.

1947 — An officer warned a driver about speeding near Main/Charter Oak.

2000 — An officer warned a driver about a taillight violation on Main Street.

2024 — An officer warned a driver about speeding near Main/Adams.

Friday, Feb. 25

0124 — Report of a dryer overheating on Crinella Drive, possibly stemming from a gas or electrical problem.

0731 — Report of a leaf blower running for the last 10 minutes on Hunt Avenue.

1110 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/El Bonita.

1412 — A man said he was being harassed by an ex-employer for switching jobs.

1622 — Lift assist on Peppertree Circle.

1649 — Report of a loose dog on Grayson Avenue. It was returned to its owner.

1722 — Medical aid for a person with a possible broken leg near Main Street.

1905 — Report of loud construction work near Tainter Street.

2130 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Crinella.

2142 — A caller from a Main Street business said an employee had stolen $30,000 within the last two months. Police took a report.

2347 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.

Saturday, Feb. 26

0908 — Report of a homeless person sleeping in a tent in a Pope Street parking lot. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

1411 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mills/Main.

1452 — A woman asked police to contact her daughter, who hadn’t been returning calls. Police verified the daughter was OK and didn’t want to talk to her mother.

1707 — A backflow preventer was spilling on a Madrona Avenue property. Public Works was notified.

1711 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

1801 — An officer assisted a driver who’d run out of gas on Main Street.

1822 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

1846 — Lift assist on Peppertree Circle.

1849 — A woman reported fraudulent charges on her card.

Sunday, Feb. 27

0018 — Report of a valet acting aggressively on Main Street.

0216 — A car ran off the road near Silverado/Pope. Nobody was hurt.

1031 — Report of an angry guest making threatening statements to a hotel manager on Main Street.

1146 — Report of chainsaw noise as a tree was being cut down on Main Street.

1430 — A railroad crossing arm on Charter Oak Avenue was stuck down. The Wine Train was notified.

1653 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

1848 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Charter Oak Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 28

0526 — A box truck reportedly knocked over a lamp post in front of the post office and then left the scene. Police took a report on the hit-and-run.

0828 — Police took a report on a problem involving a juvenile on Grayson Avenue.

0937 — A man asked to talk to an officer about strange text messages he’d received about his brother, whom he hadn’t been able to contact lately. He wasn’t sure if he should file a missing person report.

1416 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pratt.

1435 — Report of two suspicious men checking out a muscle car parked on Madrona Avenue.

1446 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Madrona.

1619 — Non-injury accident at Mitchell/Main.

1634 — Report of a car fire on Kearney Street.

1646 — Someone threw a few bags of garbage over a fence on a Pope Street property. The bags contained identifying information.

1717 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

2312 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pratt.