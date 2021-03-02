St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 23-March 2

Tuesday, Feb. 23
0011 — A routine traffic stop at Main/Hunt turned into a pursuit. The CHP and Napa County Sheriff’s Office assisted. A 34-year-old Los Angeles resident was ultimately detained on suspicion of resisting arrest, felony reckless evading, evading police causing injury or death, and drug possession.
1306 — Report of a possible “fight club.”
1337 — Report of a possible house fire on Madrona Avenue.
1535 — Medical aid for a man with high blood pressure on Pope Street.
1537 — Report of two men sleeping or passed out on the play structure at Meily Park.
2211 — Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Pope Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
0735 — A cell phone found at the Pope Street Bridge was returned to its owner.
0849 — A cell phone found at Meily Park was returned to its owner.
1305 — Report of a man calling his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and making threats.
2057 — Report of a solo vehicle rollover accident at Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road.
Thursday, Feb. 25
0419 — Report of a suspicious car parked near Main Street.
0620 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on Hunt Avenue.
0718 — Report of speeding vehicles in the Spring/Stockton area between 7 and 9 a.m. The caller’s cat almost got hit by one on Wednesday.
0834 — A three-car accident this morning in Yountville turned into a road rage incident. One of the involved parties who was now at work was scared of the other involved party. Police transferred the call to the CHP.
0931 — A transformer blew out at St. James/Mitchell.
1122 — Police responded to a traffic collision on Main Street.
1307 — Report of a package on fire in a Main Street driveway.
1410 — The railroad crossing arms at Pratt Avenue were down with no train in sight, causing traffic to back up.
1617 — Traffic was reportedly at a complete stop on southbound Highway 29, and speeders were using the center lane to pass.
1621 — A person reported receiving offensive text messages from an unknown person. Police recommended blocking the number.
1649 — A minor-injury accident blocked both lanes of traffic at Silverado/Glass Mountain.
1722 — A car parked on Voorhees Circle was blocking an alleyway and the handicapped access to the sidewalk. Police contacted its owner, who moved it.
2107 — Report of a reckless driver in a Maserati near Main/Sulphur Springs.
2247 — Medical aid on North Crane Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 26
0910 — A streetlight at Rosebud/Sulphur Springs had been out since June. Police notified Public Works.
1355 — A Granger Court resident reported being harassed by a neighbor who’s been taking pictures, making false statements, and filing complaints with the homeowners’ association.
1741 — A woman said her husband had told her horrible things and pushed her to the ground. Police took a report.
1831 — Report of a loose dog on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 27
1510 — The fire department responded to help after a 2-year-old got locked inside a car in front of a Main Street restaurant.
1535 — The VINE bus broke down on Main Street.
1621 — Police received a loud music complaint from a Pope Street apartment complex.
1804 — A lost cell phone was returned to its owner.
Sunday, Feb. 28
0951 — Medical aid on Lodi Lane.
1906 — Water wouldn’t stop flowing from the sink at the men’s bathroom at Meily Park.
Monday, March 1
0209 — A driver fell asleep and hit a power pole on Silverado Trail near Fawn Park Road. The driver was not injured, but the accident left power lines in the roadway, and the Trail was closed until Monday afternoon.
0958 — Report of an aggressive driver passing erratically and yelling at pedestrians on Main Street. The vehicle was last seen on Pope Street heading toward Silverado Trail.
1006 — Report of a pickup parked in a disabled parking space and taking up two spaces on Railroad Avenue.
1032 — Report of a reckless driver almost hitting another car on Main Street.
1040 — Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in a parking lot near Main Street.
1203 — Report of a very loud car frequently speeding up and down Hunt Avenue.
1328 — Police received a complaint of traffic from Highway 29 using Hunt Avenue.
1735 — Report of a water leak on Allyn Avenue. Police notified Public Works.
Tuesday, March 2
0436 — A car reportedly hit a tree and caught on fire on Highway 29 south of Zinfandel Lane. St. Helena police helped with traffic control until the CHP arrived.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”