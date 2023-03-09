Monday, Feb. 27

1908 – Police cited a driver at Pratt/Main.

2045 – Person in the St. Helena Police lobby requested that an officer escort her home. She was with two other friends and they were being followed by a Mitsubishi vehicle near the Safeway.

2155 – Report of a speeding vehicle in the 100 block of Main Street.

2353 – Police cited a driver at Pratt/Main.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

0344 – Person on Church Street believed she heard someone at the front door and then a vehicle pulling up two minutes before calling police. Officers checked the area; nothing seen.

0738 – A sewer backed up onto the street at Oak Avenue; requested Public Works department to inspect the line.

1317 – Arrest made after a traffic stop on Highway 29/Inglewood.

1344 – Arrest made after a traffic stop at Pope/College.

1517 – Vandalism reported at a property on Sylvaner Avenue.

1635 – Disturbance reported on Spring Mountain Road; a person was looking for a resident and refused to leave.

1734 – Fire and medical aid requested on Saint James Drive.

1826 – Motion alarm sounded in the 1000 block of Main Street; was a false alarm.

1832 – Cal Fire reported a structure fire on Spring Mountain Road.

1948 – Medical aid at a Main Street home; 60-year-old patient with low blood pressure. EMS called.

Wednesday, March 1

0218 – Report of a dog barking for more than 30 minutes on Saint James Drive.

0706 – A reckless driver was reported at Spring Mountain/Boyson, in a dark blue Honda Civic, tailgating multiple vehicles, speeding, and passing on the curb on an icy road. Last seen heading east into St. Helena; officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

0815 – Arrest made after traffic stop at Grayson/Crane.

0949 – Abandoned vehicle reported on Hunt Avenue; trucks were reportedly parked in front of a house for more than a week.

1004 – Reckless driver reported at Main/Elmhurst, a woman honking and acting belligerently in heavy traffic. Driver was gone on officers’ arrival.

1236 – A person found a wallet at Charter Oak/Main and took it to the police station. Owner came in to claim it.

1242 – Parking violation occurred at Spring Mountain/Elmhurst, where a trailer was parked at the end of a city alley off Elmhurst Avenue. Owner was requested to move the trailer.

1348 – Minor injury crash in the 100 block of Main Street; a tractor-trailer went into a ditch, but returned to the roadway with no damage.

Thursday, March 2

0104 – Open gate reported on Crane Avenue.

0826 – A person entered the police station with a set of lost keys, to be returned to the owner if contacted.

0827 – Report of an abandoned vehicle with front-end damage at Grove/Hunt. Owner was contacted and moved the vehicle.

0831 – Police cited a driver at Valley View/Olive.

1057 – Parking violation on College Avenue, where a vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone for construction. Owner contacted.

1130 – A boy’s Trek bicycle was found at the skateboard park on Crane Avenue.

1333 – Medical aid given on Granada Court to a person with a possible heart condition.

1753 – Police assisted the Public Works Department at a home on Spring Mountain Road with low water pressure and brown water.

1942 – Police stopped and warned a driver for speeding at Silverado/Pope.

2257 – Police cited a driver for crossing a double-yellow line in the 100 block of Main Street.

Friday, March 3

0033 – Police cited a driver in the 100 block of Main Street.

0825 – Police cited a driver at Valley View/Spring.

0850 – Police cited and warned a driver in the Wells Fargo parking lot.

0913 – Vandalism reported inside public rest rooms on Oak Avenue, where someone wrote on surfaces with a marker pen.

1023 – Reckless driver reported at Main/Grayson; person in a purple Dodge Challenger was driving north at 75 to 80 mph, crossing the double-yellow line.

1037 – Minor injury traffic collision reported outside the St. Helena Laundromat on Main Street. Witness described the driver as an elderly man in a silver Mercury. Medical response for a cut to the driver’s hand; city Public Works staff requested to set up safety cones due to broken glass and water leaks.

1341 – Trespassing reported at a business on Main Street. While checking the business for trespasser, Sgt located two unattended cell phones plugged into a power outlet and confiscated them for evidence/theft of utilities. Unable to locate trespasser.

1709 – Police cited a driver at Main/Charter Oak.

1945 – Police contacted a vehicle owner at Spring/Kearney and warned the owner for parking in a restricted zone, having expired registration, lacking registration stickers, and lacking reflective material on the license plate. Owner was advised not to driver the vehicle until the issues are resolved.

2008 – Police warned a driver at Main/Sulphur Springs for having a burned-out headlight.

2147 – Police warned a driver at Zinfandel/Victoria for having a dead taillight.

2208 – Police contacted the occupant of a vehicle at Jacob Meily Park on Pope Street. Occupant was advised of park hours and agreed to leave.

2221 – Police cited a driver at Main/Hunt for illegal parking in a blue zone.

Saturday, March 4

0211 – Officer cited a driver on Monte Vista Avenue for a parking violation.

0238 – Disturbance reported on Brown Street; loud music and yelling came from a Honda Civic parked out front for 20 minutes. Car was parked on the other side of the driveway.

0325 – Non-injury crash at Pope/Allison, where a Toyota crashed on the bridge.

0520 – Non-injury crash on Main Street; a sedan, possibly a Honda or Volkswagen Jetta, hit the rear driver’s side of a witness’ vehicle before driving off to the south. Responsible person’s contact information was found on the witness’ windshield. Officers contacted the responsible person, who returned and exchanged information with the witness.

0951 – Scam reported on Hunt Avenue. Walk-in visitor reported the scam to police; said they did not open any links or attachments in a suspicious email. Person was advised to delete the email and flag the address for spam.

1011 – Officer went to Hunt Avenue and provided a ride home to an elderly woman who was using a walker to walk home in the rain.

1427 – Parking violation at Main/Spring, where a truck about 40 feet long was in a red zone. Driver left as officer was arriving.

1513 – Police cited a driver on College Avenue.

1534 – Report of a green Toyota truck parked on a sidewalk and in a red zone in the 100 block of Main Street. While a witness was on the phone with police, the truck was driven away.

1741 – A vehicle was illegally parked in the center turning lane at Main Pope; driver warned.

2202 – Police cited a driver in the 100 block of Highway 29, Napa County.

2344 – Medical call on Los Robles Court; caller’s mother was suffering a possible stroke. All doors were locked and the patient was in her bed. An officer was able to enter the home to assist the patient along with medical personnel.

Sunday, March 5

0051 – Commercial alarm sounded on Vidovich Avenue. False alarm caused by an act of nature.

0233 – Officer contacted a person in a vehicle at Railroad/Adams. Occupant was told of the city ordinance restricting vehicle camping, but was allowed to stay the night due to bad weather.

0819 – Two-vehicle, non-injury collision at Oak/Adams.

0906 – Officer checked on College Avenue, where a parking lot for the Napa Valley Marathon was full. Parking was also full on sections of Pope Street and College Avenue.

1102 – Anonymous report that a picture of juvenile holding a firearm was sent to another juvenile. Caller declined to give further information for fear of getting into trouble, and stated they would think about it and call back to report the incident. Unknown if any threats were made.

1109 – A passer-by in a vehicle saw a female trip and fall at Main/Adams; caller noted a paramedic was already tending to the pedestrian. Officers dispatched.

1233 – Report of a box on the ground at Hunt Avenue with cut straws and suspected drugs. Caller was to stand by to wave down an officer.

1355 – Non-injury traffic collision on Main Street. Crash occurred on private property; both parties were told they could bring information to police if they wanted a police report.

1524 – A person on Allyn Avenue received email from an unfamiliar sender. Person was advised to block the address and/or phone number, in case the sender was trying to scam them out of money with intimidating emails.

1818 – Medical aid and lift assistance requested on Meadowbrook Circle for a 65-year-old woman in pain.

Monday, March 6

0406 – Police cited a person in the 100 block of Hunt Avenue for a parking violation.