Wednesday, Feb. 8
1816 — A Howell Mountain Road resident complained of cyclists and pedestrians trespassing.
1816 — Someone smelled smoke near Stockton Street.
1926 — Report of a dog barking on Colombard Court.
2212 — Police cited a driver for speeding at over 55 mph on Main Street.
Thursday, Feb. 9
0835 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.
0913 — The railroad crossing arms at Charter Oak Avenue were activating by themselves.
0917 — Police cited a driver by Main/Mitchell.
0926 — Report of a reckless, unlicensed driver leaving a Stockton Street home.
1128 — A white box truck reportedly hit a power pole near Howell Mountain Road, causing a vegetation fire on Howell Mountain Road near Ink Grade.
1250 — Report of a Jeep taking up two parking spaces near Railroad/Adams.
1453 — The railroad crossing arms at Charter Oak Avenue were coming down again, causing a traffic problem.
1728 — Report of construction noise (hammering) on Hillview Place.
1931 — A caller asked about a fire, possibly a controlled burn, on Spring Mountain Road above the old dam.
2128 — Report of loud amplified music coming from the back area of a Main Street hotel.
2242 — Police contacted the occupants of a vehicle at Crane Park and told them the park was closed for the night.
Friday, Feb. 10
0439 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
0502 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license on Main Street. The vehicle was impounded.
0758 — Medical aid on Pine Street.
1059 — Police cited a driver on Silverado Trail near Howell Mountain Road.
1120 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car weaving and traveling at 40 mph on Silverado Trail.
1141 — A trailer was parked in the wrong direction on Charter Oak Avenue. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1234 — Police contacted the owner of a bike found on Spring Street.
1248 — Police cited a car that was illegally parked in a disabled space.
1309 — Report of a landscaping company using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue. Police noted the information and will begin to enforce the ordinance on April 1.
1315 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.
1328 — Police cited a driver for not yielding to pedestrians in a crosswalk on Grayson Avenue.
1400 — A white globe from an electrolier near Main/Saint Andrews was lying on the ground. Police retrieved it and notified Public Works.
1417 — A person asked to talk to an officer about mail theft.
1432 — A man went to an Oak Avenue business and told the staff that if they see someone with a box, it’s a bomb and there are a bunch of terrorists around. He was last seen driving a Kia box-style vehicle.
2202 — A man said a restaurant server verbally harassed him and offended him in front of his family because he didn’t leave a tip.
Saturday, Feb. 11
0415 — Police helped a driver who was lost on Silverado Trail and was trying to get to Vallejo.
1415 — Someone dropped off a gun and ammunition for disposal.
1818 — Report of a gas leak behind a Main Street building. Cal Fire was notified.
2301 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 approaching St. Helena.
2303 — Following a traffic stop at Vidovich/Main, police arrested a 36-year-old Austin man on suspicion of DUI.
2330 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.
Sunday, Feb. 12
0030 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Madrona/Main.
0839 — An officer cleared branches from the southbound lane of Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
0846 — Police marked an abandoned vehicle to be towed from Vintage Avenue in 72 hours.
0859 — An officer found garbage scattered on the street near La Fata/Dowdell. It appeared that a nearby dumpster hadn’t been closed, and birds had made a mess of things.
0916 — There was a dead skunk near Spring/Hudson.
1126 — A crow hit electrical lines near Money Way.
1611 — Police gave two juveniles bike helmets and advice on how to protect their bikes.
1659 — Report of a hit-and-run involving a parked car on Fulton Lane. The responsible car was described as a silver sedan.
1915 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.
1936 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on Hunt Avenue.
2202 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Ehlers Lane.
Monday, Feb. 13
0146 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 55-year-old San Francisco resident on suspicion of DUI.