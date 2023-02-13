Wednesday, Feb. 8

1816 — A Howell Mountain Road resident complained of cyclists and pedestrians trespassing.

1816 — Someone smelled smoke near Stockton Street.

1926 — Report of a dog barking on Colombard Court.

2212 — Police cited a driver for speeding at over 55 mph on Main Street.

Thursday, Feb. 9

0835 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

0913 — The railroad crossing arms at Charter Oak Avenue were activating by themselves.

0917 — Police cited a driver by Main/Mitchell.

0926 — Report of a reckless, unlicensed driver leaving a Stockton Street home.

1128 — A white box truck reportedly hit a power pole near Howell Mountain Road, causing a vegetation fire on Howell Mountain Road near Ink Grade.

1250 — Report of a Jeep taking up two parking spaces near Railroad/Adams.

1453 — The railroad crossing arms at Charter Oak Avenue were coming down again, causing a traffic problem.

1728 — Report of construction noise (hammering) on Hillview Place.

1931 — A caller asked about a fire, possibly a controlled burn, on Spring Mountain Road above the old dam.

2128 — Report of loud amplified music coming from the back area of a Main Street hotel.

2242 — Police contacted the occupants of a vehicle at Crane Park and told them the park was closed for the night.

Friday, Feb. 10

0439 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0502 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license on Main Street. The vehicle was impounded.

0758 — Medical aid on Pine Street.

1059 — Police cited a driver on Silverado Trail near Howell Mountain Road.

1120 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car weaving and traveling at 40 mph on Silverado Trail.

1141 — A trailer was parked in the wrong direction on Charter Oak Avenue. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1234 — Police contacted the owner of a bike found on Spring Street.

1248 — Police cited a car that was illegally parked in a disabled space.

1309 — Report of a landscaping company using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue. Police noted the information and will begin to enforce the ordinance on April 1.

1315 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1328 — Police cited a driver for not yielding to pedestrians in a crosswalk on Grayson Avenue.

1400 — A white globe from an electrolier near Main/Saint Andrews was lying on the ground. Police retrieved it and notified Public Works.

1417 — A person asked to talk to an officer about mail theft.

1432 — A man went to an Oak Avenue business and told the staff that if they see someone with a box, it’s a bomb and there are a bunch of terrorists around. He was last seen driving a Kia box-style vehicle.

2202 — A man said a restaurant server verbally harassed him and offended him in front of his family because he didn’t leave a tip.

Saturday, Feb. 11

0415 — Police helped a driver who was lost on Silverado Trail and was trying to get to Vallejo.

1415 — Someone dropped off a gun and ammunition for disposal.

1818 — Report of a gas leak behind a Main Street building. Cal Fire was notified.

2301 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 approaching St. Helena.

2303 — Following a traffic stop at Vidovich/Main, police arrested a 36-year-old Austin man on suspicion of DUI.

2330 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.

Sunday, Feb. 12

0030 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Madrona/Main.

0839 — An officer cleared branches from the southbound lane of Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

0846 — Police marked an abandoned vehicle to be towed from Vintage Avenue in 72 hours.

0859 — An officer found garbage scattered on the street near La Fata/Dowdell. It appeared that a nearby dumpster hadn’t been closed, and birds had made a mess of things.

0916 — There was a dead skunk near Spring/Hudson.

1126 — A crow hit electrical lines near Money Way.

1611 — Police gave two juveniles bike helmets and advice on how to protect their bikes.

1659 — Report of a hit-and-run involving a parked car on Fulton Lane. The responsible car was described as a silver sedan.

1915 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

1936 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on Hunt Avenue.

2202 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Ehlers Lane.

Monday, Feb. 13

0146 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 55-year-old San Francisco resident on suspicion of DUI.

