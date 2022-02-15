St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 8-14

Tuesday, Feb. 8
0532 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Pope.
0817 — Report of drivers speeding down Hudson Avenue at over 50 mph.
0836 — Non-injury accident at Charter Oak/Main.
1242 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Del Monte/Paseo Grande.
1522 — Report of a white van parked on Grove Court for several days at a time. The caller believed the company was “storing” work vehicles on Grove Court.
1607 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1628 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Crane Avenue.
1933 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
2246 — An officer checked on an occupied vehicle on College Avenue and informed the occupant of the city ordinance prohibiting camping.
2330 — Following a traffic stop at Edwards/Hunt, police arrested a 38-year-old Napa man on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. They also arrested a 48-year-old Sonoma woman on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
0659 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
0734 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Alexander.
0812 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Valley View/Birch.
0834 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Allyn Avenue.
1016 — An officer took a report on a juvenile-related problem on Hillview Place.
1053 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1102 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in the wrong direction near Adams/Oak.
1112 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Saint Andrews, police arrested a 20-year-old American Canyon resident on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and driving with an open container of marijuana.
1355 — Medical aid for a man having difficulty breathing on Peppertree Circle.
1414 — Medical aid for a teenager having seizures in a Main Street parking lot.
1548 — A poodle found near Main/Madrona was returned to its owner.
1620 — Report of two kids selling candy bars for a basketball team outside a Hunt Avenue store.
2035 — Police assisted with traffic control while the fire department removed a large tree from Spring Mountain Road.
2139 — Police are aware of coyote sightings at Meily Park.
Thursday, Feb. 10
0406 — Lift assist on St. Helena Highway.
1055 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.
1124 — Some tools were found near Hillview/Scott.
1125 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1352 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Fawn Park Road.
1448 — A non-injury hit-and-run occurred Feb. 7 on McCormick Street.
1528 — Report of a dog panting inside a parked car on Hunt Avenue. An officer found the owner and confirmed the air conditioning was on.
1810 — Report of a woman being verbally aggressive and refusing to leave a Tainter Street facility. She left before police arrived.
Friday, Feb. 11
0816 — Lift assist on Olive Avenue.
0921 — A local business received a fraudulent email requesting a change on the payroll deposit for a supposed employee. The change was made and money was lost. Police took a report on the scam.
1214 — Two vehicles had been parked near Rosebud/El Bonita for much longer than 72 hours. Police took a report.
1300 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Crinella.
1810 — An officer cited an illegally parked vehicle on Main Street.
2109 — Report of a strong burning chemical smell on Andrea Avenue. It turned out to be the result of smoke from multiple burn piles.
2213 — A caller asked about the smell of smoke near Oak/Madrona. Dispatch told the caller there were controlled burns in the area.
2321 — Medical aid for a child having difficulty breathing on Hunt Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 12
1020 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.
1213 — A local resident asked about donations to encourage kids to wear a helmet when riding a bike.
1535 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop in front of Lyman Park.
1621 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 33-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of a vehicle code violation and resisting an officer.
1625 — Medical aid for man who slipped and hit his head on Saint Andrews Court.
1656 — An 8-month-old black pug named Daisy was reported missing from Galleron Lane. She’s microchipped and was last seen wearing a pink collar with unicorns on it.
2053 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Fulton, police arrested a 47-year-old Marina Del Rey resident on suspicion of DUI.
2248 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Highway 29 and Stice Lane.
2302 — Police received a noise complaint from Zinfandel Lane, with possible related underage drinking and driving. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office, which had already responded to a party there 20 minutes previously.
Sunday, Feb. 13
0659 — Public Works found a significant amount of graffiti in the bathroom at Meily Park. Police took a report and checked other public bathrooms.
1431 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.
2034 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop at Main/Fulton.
2114 — Medical aid for an unconscious woman on Monte Vista Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 14
0628 — Report of a broken water pipe on Valley View Street.
0944 — An officer read to kids on Grayson Avenue.
1011 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Pope/Hollis.
1119 — Report of two people about to get in a fight in the middle of Church Street. The caller said they’d tried to ram each other’s vehicles at one point. They left before police arrived.
1459 — Medical aid for a woman with chest pains on San Ardo Court.
1519 — Medical aid for a man with a heart problem on Peppertree Circle.