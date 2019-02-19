Tuesday, Feb. 12
0903 -- Report of dangerous and probably unpermitted tree work occurring on Stockton Street.
0924 -- A mother said she’d seen a creepy man in the dark looking at her young son on Library Lane. The incident occurred on Monday. She’d also seen him looking at children near the primary school.
1300 -- Report of someone trespassing on Crane Avenue.
1337 -- Report of trespassing on Bella Vista Court.
1432 -- Report of a drunk driver on Main Street.
1508 -- Police were asked to check on a suspicious man who was eating hot dogs and talking to himself on Pope Street.
1905 -- Report of a coin box open at the car wash on Charter Oak Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
0825 -- A cable connecting a PG&E pole to the ground snapped near Allison/Pope.
0844 -- Report of child abuse.
0940 -- Report of a power line down on Pratt Avenue.
1128 -- Report of a teenager walking in the middle of Spring Mountain Road, about a mile from the valley floor.
1220 -- A man locked his keys in his car in the library parking lot.
1329 -- A tree fell and hit some power lines, blocking northbound traffic on Silverado Trail south of Deer Park Road.
2113 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and weaving on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
Thursday, Feb. 14
0444 -- An officer found one of the white globes from the streetlights lying on the ground at Main/Adams.
0526 -- There was some flooding on Spring Mountain Road south of Boyson Lane.
0725 -- A caller received a picture from a friend showing the door of an Adams Street restaurant smashed and left wide open.
0902 -- There was a large boulder on Silverado Trail near Fawn Park Road.
0902 -- A sand-colored Toyota Tundra with a camper shell was reported stolen from Railroad Avenue.
0932 -- A car with suspended/expired registration was towed from Hunt Avenue.
0959 -- An oversized RV was towed from Adams Street after being parked there for more than 72 hours.
1034 -- Medical aid for a man who passed out.
1419 -- A man said he’d interacted with two suspicious men with neck tattoos who claimed they were members of “Missionaries to Drug Addicts.” They gave him a flyer, and they were holding canisters for donations. He gave them a donation but felt uneasy when they asked about the jewelry he was wearing. Police contacted them and told them that soliciting without a permit is prohibited in St. Helena.
1535 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Railroad Avenue.
1620 -- A child and father delivered a lovely gift of Girl Scout cookies to the police station, thanking police for their service.
2033 -- Non-injury accident near Adams/Railroad.
2047 -- Report of a tree down across Spring Mountain Road.
Friday, Feb. 15
0811 -- Police checked on an abandoned car on Church Street.
0953 -- A Pope Street resident said she’d been letting a friend stay over for about two months. She said the friend was in the process of moving out when she broke into the house with her boyfriend and took a box containing $460 worth of paint and products. The matter is under investigation.
1003 -- A McCorkle Avenue resident said her ex-boyfriend had just broken into her house through the garage door, which she had left unlocked. He was now waiting for her in the house while she was locked in a bedroom. She said he wasn’t dangerous, but they’d had a difficult break-up and she didn’t want to deal with him. Police admonished the man, who was on his way back to Australia.
1124 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1244 -- Some phone lines were down on Madrona Avenue. Police contacted AT&T.
1448 -- Medical aid for a sick infant on Main Street.
1458 -- A white Jeep almost collided head-on with a car on Main Street. Police checked the area.
2041 -- Non-injury collision at Main/Grayson.
2309 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
Saturday, Feb. 16
0824 -- A window was broken at a Hunt Avenue business. Police took a vandalism report.
1036 -- A person reported being harassed over the phone.
1112 -- A big rig that had approached the Pope Street bridge needed help backing up. The driver hadn’t realized he couldn’t go across the bridge.
1149 -- A car with its hazard lights on was blocking Oak Avenue.
1555 -- Non-injury accident in a Main Street parking lot.
1922 -- A Spring Mountain Road resident was concerned about an oak tree near her house that appeared to be uprooting.
2116 -- A person met with an officer to report possible stalking.
2319 -- An employee got locked in at a local winery.
Sunday, Feb. 17
0136 -- Report of three women causing a disturbance at Spring/Main. One of them was ripping up plants on Spring Street and had reportedly hit her boyfriend.
0238 -- Report of someone trying to break into a patio door on Mariposa Lane. The woman had gone to the wrong address. Police arrested her on suspicion of public intoxication.
0543 -- Medical aid for a man with a possible heart attack on Hudson Avenue.
0942 -- The owner of a large flatbed truck that had broken down on Grove Court told police it would be repaired and moved on Tuesday.
1729 -- Report of three juveniles playing in the creek near Hunt Avenue.
2357 -- The sheriff’s office asked for help responding to a domestic dispute on Elmshaven Road. St. Helena police contacted the parties. Everything was OK and there was no need for the sheriff’s office to respond.