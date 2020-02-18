{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Feb. 11

0710 -- Police cited a person for driving without a license.

0857 -- Tango, a 2-year-old German shepherd, was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road.

0912 -- Report of a road rage incident on northbound Highway 29 south of town. The caller said the other driver was following her and she was afraid to stop at her workplace.

1102 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.

1412 -- A car parked near Charter Oak Avenue was damaged in a hit-and-run.

1506 -- A person asked to speak to an officer after receiving disturbing texts and gruesome photos. The sender claimed to be with a cartel and was demanding money.

1842 -- Report of attempted vandalism at a school on Hillview Place.

1856 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving near Silverado/Zinfandel.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

0854 -- Someone entered an unlocked car on Pope Street over the weekend and stole items from the glovebox and trunk.

1308 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car with its engine running on Adams Street. He turned out to be a PG&E worker on his lunch break.

1501 -- Report of a suspicious RV parked on College Avenue for three days.

1841 -- Sparks were coming from a utility pole on Main Street near the elm tunnel.

1956 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 passing Oakville.

Thursday, Feb. 13

0906 -- The suspicious RV reported on Wednesday was still parked on College Avenue.

1727 -- Medical aid for a person with a dislocated hip on Grayson Avenue.

1829 -- An RV was causing traffic to back up on College Avenue.

2035 -- Report of a woman causing a disturbance on Pratt Avenue.

2158 -- Report of a reckless driver at Silverado Trail and Meadowood Lane.

Friday, Feb. 14

0114 -- A black lab found near Inglewood Avenue was reunited with its owner.

1055 -- Medical aid for a fall victim in a parking lot on Pope Street.

1212 -- Report of a dog barking on Main Street, possibly in a car.

1329 -- Someone left graffiti on the weather station under the Pope Street bridge.

1742 -- Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Nemo Court.

Saturday, Feb. 15

0104 -- Police assisted a woman who needed to get to her car downtown.

1031 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.

1124 -- Officers from the Public Utilities Commission contacted a limo driver near Main Street to check on the vehicle’s legal compliance. Officers arranged for the limo to be towed for a 30-day impound.

1243 -- Medical aid for a man with leg pain on El Bonita Avenue.

2108 -- A father asked police to check on his children after his daughter called him crying because she didn’t know where her mom was.

Sunday, Feb. 16

0956 -- Report of a man with a gas can asking for money on Main Street.

1012 -- A dog had been barking for the past hour near Hillview/Spring Mountain.

1615 -- Report of thick smoke in the Adams/Stockton area. Cal Fire confirmed it’s OK to burn today.

2010 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling on Silverado Trail with no headlights.

Monday, Feb. 17

0128 -- Following a traffic stop at Madrona/Oak, police arrested a 48-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.

0739 -- A white utility truck hit a stop sign at Madrona/Stockton and then left the area.

1029 -- A campus police officer asked to talk to police about picking up a rooster and a chicken that don’t belong on the College Avenue campus.

1146 -- A woman stole a piece of clothing worth $160 from a Main Street store on Sunday. The store owner didn’t want to press charges, just recover the item. The suspect was caught on video footage.

1743 -- Report of a possible house fire on Pope Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

0054 -- Report of someone screaming for help near Laguna Seca Court.

