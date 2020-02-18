Tuesday, Feb. 11
0710 -- Police cited a person for driving without a license.
0857 -- Tango, a 2-year-old German shepherd, was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road.
0912 -- Report of a road rage incident on northbound Highway 29 south of town. The caller said the other driver was following her and she was afraid to stop at her workplace.
1102 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.
1412 -- A car parked near Charter Oak Avenue was damaged in a hit-and-run.
1506 -- A person asked to speak to an officer after receiving disturbing texts and gruesome photos. The sender claimed to be with a cartel and was demanding money.
1842 -- Report of attempted vandalism at a school on Hillview Place.
1856 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving near Silverado/Zinfandel.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
0854 -- Someone entered an unlocked car on Pope Street over the weekend and stole items from the glovebox and trunk.
1308 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car with its engine running on Adams Street. He turned out to be a PG&E worker on his lunch break.
1501 -- Report of a suspicious RV parked on College Avenue for three days.
1841 -- Sparks were coming from a utility pole on Main Street near the elm tunnel.
1956 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 passing Oakville.
Thursday, Feb. 13
0906 -- The suspicious RV reported on Wednesday was still parked on College Avenue.
1727 -- Medical aid for a person with a dislocated hip on Grayson Avenue.
1829 -- An RV was causing traffic to back up on College Avenue.
2035 -- Report of a woman causing a disturbance on Pratt Avenue.
2158 -- Report of a reckless driver at Silverado Trail and Meadowood Lane.
Friday, Feb. 14
0114 -- A black lab found near Inglewood Avenue was reunited with its owner.
1055 -- Medical aid for a fall victim in a parking lot on Pope Street.
1212 -- Report of a dog barking on Main Street, possibly in a car.
1329 -- Someone left graffiti on the weather station under the Pope Street bridge.
1742 -- Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Nemo Court.
Saturday, Feb. 15
0104 -- Police assisted a woman who needed to get to her car downtown.
1031 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1124 -- Officers from the Public Utilities Commission contacted a limo driver near Main Street to check on the vehicle’s legal compliance. Officers arranged for the limo to be towed for a 30-day impound.
1243 -- Medical aid for a man with leg pain on El Bonita Avenue.
2108 -- A father asked police to check on his children after his daughter called him crying because she didn’t know where her mom was.
Sunday, Feb. 16
0956 -- Report of a man with a gas can asking for money on Main Street.
1012 -- A dog had been barking for the past hour near Hillview/Spring Mountain.
1615 -- Report of thick smoke in the Adams/Stockton area. Cal Fire confirmed it’s OK to burn today.
2010 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling on Silverado Trail with no headlights.
Monday, Feb. 17
0128 -- Following a traffic stop at Madrona/Oak, police arrested a 48-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
0739 -- A white utility truck hit a stop sign at Madrona/Stockton and then left the area.
1029 -- A campus police officer asked to talk to police about picking up a rooster and a chicken that don’t belong on the College Avenue campus.
1146 -- A woman stole a piece of clothing worth $160 from a Main Street store on Sunday. The store owner didn’t want to press charges, just recover the item. The suspect was caught on video footage.
1743 -- Report of a possible house fire on Pope Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
0054 -- Report of someone screaming for help near Laguna Seca Court.