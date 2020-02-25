St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 18-24

1627 -- A woman asked to talk to an officer about a suspicious man who keeps going into her business.

1922 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

2122 -- Three or four teenage boys were seen standing in the back of a truck speeding up and down Chiles Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 22

0846 -- A friendly cocker spaniel showed up in someone’s backyard on Scott Street.

0900 -- Report of workers cutting down trees on Mitchell Drive. The caller was concerned about a possible city code violation.

1034 -- Report of a woman shoplifting and yelling at employees at a Main Street store. Police arrested the 31-year-old woman for violating probation and for a no-bail warrant from Fresno.

1120 -- Report of a suspicious man at Pope/Main.

1151 -- A torn-up leather jacket containing a pair of police-style handcuffs was found near a garbage can behind a Main Street business. Police picked it up.

1540 -- Report of a big rig trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.