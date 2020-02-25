St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 18-24
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 18-24

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Feb. 18

1241 -- Report of someone riding a bike and playing explicit music in the skatepark. He was told no bikes are allowed in the skatepark. He agreed to leave.

1734 -- Police assisted a boy who needed help.

1739 -- Three-car non-injury accident at Main/Britton.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

1105 -- A pool pump was stolen from Oak Avenue sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

1131 -- An officer talked to the manager of a Hunt Avenue store about kids stealing Robitussin.

1143 -- A car was illegally parked on Library Lane, touching a legally parked car. Police helped the parties exchange information.

1307 -- A car parked on Main Street was damaged by a car that parked right next to it. There were multiple witnesses.

1524 -- An officer warned a driver about parking in a blue zone on Tainter Street.

1612 -- Police received a 911 call from Pine Street. Police contacted the “caller,” who said the call might have been placed by a cat lying on her phone.

1836 -- Report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian near Mitchell/Oak.

Thursday, Feb. 20

0014 -- Someone was using a pressure-washer near Oak Avenue.

0036 -- Report of loud drilling noises at the PG&E lot on Mitchell Drive.

0442 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Main Street.

1159 -- Lift assist on Fulton Lane.

1438 -- Report of a minor-injury accident at the Pope Street Bridge. A single car hit the bridge hard enough for its airbags to deploy.

1750 -- Report of a house fire on Hudson Avenue.

1954 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Church Street.

2005 -- Report of a candle burning inside a closed business on Main Street.

2032 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.

Friday, Feb. 21

0941 -- Report of a big rig parked on the side of Mitchell Drive, forcing traffic to go around it.

1449 -- Someone was believed to be sleeping in a parking lot on Pope Street. Feces and wipes have been found on the ground, and a car was broken into three weeks ago.

1455 -- Report of a delivery truck making a delivery in the middle of Main Street.

1627 -- A woman asked to talk to an officer about a suspicious man who keeps going into her business.

1922 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

2122 -- Three or four teenage boys were seen standing in the back of a truck speeding up and down Chiles Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 22

0846 -- A friendly cocker spaniel showed up in someone’s backyard on Scott Street.

0900 -- Report of workers cutting down trees on Mitchell Drive. The caller was concerned about a possible city code violation.

1034 -- Report of a woman shoplifting and yelling at employees at a Main Street store. Police arrested the 31-year-old woman for violating probation and for a no-bail warrant from Fresno.

1120 -- Report of a suspicious man at Pope/Main.

1151 -- A torn-up leather jacket containing a pair of police-style handcuffs was found near a garbage can behind a Main Street business. Police picked it up.

1540 -- Report of a big rig trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

1632 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling slowly, swerving, and braking constantly on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.

1721 -- A mom playing with her kids at the Crane Park playground reported that people at the skatepark were playing loud, explicit music and smoking marijuana.

1740 -- Someone left graffiti on an Oak Avenue building.

2147 -- Medical aid for a man passed out on Spring Street.

2231 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

2235 -- Police helped with a water leak at a house on Chiles Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 23

0421 -- Lift assist on Olive Avenue.

1022 -- Report of a suspicious man trying to talk to a female juvenile on Adams Street. She asked him to go away.

1102 -- A Main Street business owner was concerned that an upset family member might try to vandalize his store. Police took a report.

1320 -- Report of a contractor using a loud pressure washer on Oak Avenue.

1437 -- A vehicle was vandalized on Pratt Avenue. Someone might have tried to enter it at night.

1442 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1557 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.

1627 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Olive Avenue.

1628 -- Police followed up on the earlier call involving an upset family member at a Main Street business. The subject was detained for evaluation.

1659 -- Police arrested a 30-year-old transient for being under the influence of drugs.

1934 -- Report of a suspicious man at a Main Street business.

2003 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.

2007 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.

2012 -- A car hit the Pope Street Bridge. Nobody was hurt.

2244 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.

Monday, Feb. 24

0826 -- Report of a structure fire on St. Helena Highway, with flames in an attic and evacuation in progress.

0844 -- Police were notified of a potential scam. An elderly woman went to a Hunt Avenue store and tried to buy a $200 gift card to send to “the treasury.” 

1440 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a suspicious man asking for money and trying to sell fake-looking gold near Money Way.

1735 -- Officers requested a medical check for a man involved in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident on Main Street.

1856 -- Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Pine Street.

1859 -- Report of a man drinking beer in a van near Grayson Avenue.

2218 -- Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News