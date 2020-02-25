St. Helena Police Log, Feb. 18-24

Tuesday, Feb. 18
1241 -- Report of someone riding a bike and playing explicit music in the skatepark. He was told no bikes are allowed in the skatepark. He agreed to leave.
1734 -- Police assisted a boy who needed help.
1739 -- Three-car non-injury accident at Main/Britton.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
1105 -- A pool pump was stolen from Oak Avenue sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
1131 -- An officer talked to the manager of a Hunt Avenue store about kids stealing Robitussin.
1143 -- A car was illegally parked on Library Lane, touching a legally parked car. Police helped the parties exchange information.
1307 -- A car parked on Main Street was damaged by a car that parked right next to it. There were multiple witnesses.
1524 -- An officer warned a driver about parking in a blue zone on Tainter Street.
1612 -- Police received a 911 call from Pine Street. Police contacted the “caller,” who said the call might have been placed by a cat lying on her phone.
1836 -- Report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian near Mitchell/Oak.
Thursday, Feb. 20
0014 -- Someone was using a pressure-washer near Oak Avenue.
0036 -- Report of loud drilling noises at the PG&E lot on Mitchell Drive.
0442 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Main Street.
1159 -- Lift assist on Fulton Lane.
1438 -- Report of a minor-injury accident at the Pope Street Bridge. A single car hit the bridge hard enough for its airbags to deploy.
1750 -- Report of a house fire on Hudson Avenue.
1954 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Church Street.
2005 -- Report of a candle burning inside a closed business on Main Street.
2032 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.
Friday, Feb. 21
0941 -- Report of a big rig parked on the side of Mitchell Drive, forcing traffic to go around it.
1449 -- Someone was believed to be sleeping in a parking lot on Pope Street. Feces and wipes have been found on the ground, and a car was broken into three weeks ago.
1455 -- Report of a delivery truck making a delivery in the middle of Main Street.
1627 -- A woman asked to talk to an officer about a suspicious man who keeps going into her business.
1922 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
2122 -- Three or four teenage boys were seen standing in the back of a truck speeding up and down Chiles Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 22
0846 -- A friendly cocker spaniel showed up in someone’s backyard on Scott Street.
0900 -- Report of workers cutting down trees on Mitchell Drive. The caller was concerned about a possible city code violation.
1034 -- Report of a woman shoplifting and yelling at employees at a Main Street store. Police arrested the 31-year-old woman for violating probation and for a no-bail warrant from Fresno.
1120 -- Report of a suspicious man at Pope/Main.
1151 -- A torn-up leather jacket containing a pair of police-style handcuffs was found near a garbage can behind a Main Street business. Police picked it up.
1540 -- Report of a big rig trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.
1632 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling slowly, swerving, and braking constantly on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.
1721 -- A mom playing with her kids at the Crane Park playground reported that people at the skatepark were playing loud, explicit music and smoking marijuana.
1740 -- Someone left graffiti on an Oak Avenue building.
2147 -- Medical aid for a man passed out on Spring Street.
2231 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
2235 -- Police helped with a water leak at a house on Chiles Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 23
0421 -- Lift assist on Olive Avenue.
1022 -- Report of a suspicious man trying to talk to a female juvenile on Adams Street. She asked him to go away.
1102 -- A Main Street business owner was concerned that an upset family member might try to vandalize his store. Police took a report.
1320 -- Report of a contractor using a loud pressure washer on Oak Avenue.
1437 -- A vehicle was vandalized on Pratt Avenue. Someone might have tried to enter it at night.
1442 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1557 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.
1627 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Olive Avenue.
1628 -- Police followed up on the earlier call involving an upset family member at a Main Street business. The subject was detained for evaluation.
1659 -- Police arrested a 30-year-old transient for being under the influence of drugs.
1934 -- Report of a suspicious man at a Main Street business.
2003 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.
2007 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.
2012 -- A car hit the Pope Street Bridge. Nobody was hurt.
2244 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Pope Street.
Monday, Feb. 24
0826 -- Report of a structure fire on St. Helena Highway, with flames in an attic and evacuation in progress.
0844 -- Police were notified of a potential scam. An elderly woman went to a Hunt Avenue store and tried to buy a $200 gift card to send to “the treasury.”
1440 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a suspicious man asking for money and trying to sell fake-looking gold near Money Way.
1735 -- Officers requested a medical check for a man involved in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident on Main Street.
1856 -- Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Pine Street.
1859 -- Report of a man drinking beer in a van near Grayson Avenue.
2218 -- Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.