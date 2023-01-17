St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 10-17

Tuesday, Jan. 10

0006 — There was a large pothole near Silverado/Pope. The CHP marked it with flares. Public Works was notified.

0815 — Non-injury accident at Main/Vidovich.

1140 — Someone had cut the cables of surveillance cameras on Voorhees Circle. No windows had been broken and nothing seemed to be missing from the property. Police took a report.

1500 — Report of flooding across the roadway near Deer Park/Main. There appeared to be a broken water line and a possible sinkhole. Caltrans took over the incident.

1540 — Lift assist with possible injuries on Pope Street.

1552 — Police received a leaf blower complaint on Hollis Lane. The city is in an educational phase and will not enforce its new prohibition on gas-powered leaf blowers until April 1.

1648 — An officer checked for storm-related hazards on Spring Mountain Road.

1845 — A loose dog was found running on the road and brought to the fire department. The fire department will hold onto the cream-colored Lab until its owner calls.

1918 — Report of a disturbance on Pope Street with people yellowing and throwing things.

2257 — A driver reported hitting a giant pothole on Silverado Trail near Pope Street that blew out the car’s tires. Nobody was hurt and the driver was waiting for AAA to arrive. Public Works responded to patch the pothole.

2351 — A caller reported that someone was impersonating her on social media and asking her friends for money. She was locked out of her Facebook account.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

No logs available.

Thursday, Jan. 12

0048 — Following a traffic stop at Deer Park Road and Highway 29, police arrested an 18-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.

0227 — Lift assist on Madrona Avenue.

1208 — Report of an accident at Andrea Avenue.

1234 — An officer warned a driver about parking in a blue zone.

1421 — Report of an illegal gas-powered leaf blower in operation on Boyson Lane. Police contacted the property owner.

1516 — Report of an illegal gas-powered leaf blower in operation on Colombard Court.

1542 — Report of a suspicious person.

1919 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue.

2229 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 29-year-old Colorado Springs man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Friday, Jan. 13

0823 — Public Works asked for help with traffic control while they repaired an approximately six-foot pothole on Silverado Trail near Pope Street. Police asked the fire department to provide traffic control.

1059 — Report of a continual problem with garbage being dumped in the Monte Vista/Hunt area. There was currently a queen-sized box spring leaning against a fence there.

1420 — A downed tree was blocking half of Howell Mountain Road. There was also a small mudslide in the area.

1435 — A 15-year-old enrolled in online schooling had reportedly been threatened by a high school student via Snapchat a few days ago.

1815 — A car popped a tire after hitting a giant potholes near Silverado/Pope.

1851 — Report of a reckless driver with Arizona plates crossing multiple lanes and running red lights in the Main/Pope area.

2343 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 28-year-old Napa resident on suspicion of DUI.

2356 — Medical aid on Dean York Lane.

Saturday, Jan. 14

0738 — Police checked for debris on the pylons of the Pope Street Bridge and looked for downed trees/wires and other hazards around town.

1026 — A big rig broke down in the center turn lane of Main Street near Spring Street.

1318 — Report of an approximately one-foot sinkhole near Hudson/Madrona.

1330 — Report of a fallen tree branch on Hunt Avenue. It was on private property, so it was the property owner’s responsibility to clean it up.

1405 — Police provided traffic control while Public Works filled a pothole near Silverado/Pope.

1441 — A box truck tried to cross the Pope Street Bridge. Police happened to be providing traffic control in the area, so they prevented the truck from crossing and helped it back away from the bridge.

1452 — A man reportedly approached a juvenile and asked if he’d taken Amazon boxes from the man’s porch. The juvenile denied taking any boxes and left. The juvenile didn’t feel threatened or unsafe, but police said he could call them if it happens again.

2053 — Report of suspicious lights on inside a vacant house on Crinella Drive.

2149 — A man came to the lobby to ask for a preliminary alcohol screening (Breathalyzer) test to see if he was OK to drive. He’d had some wine but he needed to go somewhere.

2201 — A man asked police to provide civil standby while he retrieved his cell phone.

2226 — Report of loud music on Mitchell Drive. An officer contacted the people in the house, who agreed to turn it down.

2338 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 49-year-old Oakland resident on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, Jan. 15

0040 — Police cited a driver near Mountain View/Zinfandel.

0805 — Police cited a driver for expired registration and no proof of insurance near Pratt/Main.

0835 — Police cited a driver for not notifying the DMV of a change of address within the allotted time.

1253 — The railroad crossing arms at Charter Oak, Pope, Hunt and Adams weren’t working. The Wine Train was aware of the problem. Police helped warn vehicles at intersections.

2154 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2248 — Medical aid on Main Street.

Monday, Jan. 16

1017 — Report of landscapers making noise on a holiday on Quail Court. Police notified the company of the city’s noise ordinance.

1239 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park Road and Main Street.

1252 — Police cited another driver near Deer Park Road and Main Street.

1330 — Police took a report on a non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street. A witness left a note describing the suspect vehicle as a newer gray Mercedes-Benz.

1335 — An officer saw an unleashed dog get hit by a car near Main/Britton. The owner was walking the dog without a leash when the dog ran into the street and got hit. The owner took it to the vet.

1856 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2053 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Pope, police arrested a 37-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of DUI.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

0114 — A man was briefly reported missing from the Silverado/Pope area, but he turned up shortly afterward.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena