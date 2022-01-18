St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 11-18

Tuesday, Jan. 11
1121 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.
1318 — Report of a family with a baby soliciting for money outside a Hunt Avenue store. The caller asked for an officer to offer resources to the family.
1956 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Pratt, police arrested a 33-year-old St. Helena woman for an outstanding warrant.
2107 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. An officer found the vehicle and contacted the driver.
2147 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Highway 29/El Bonita.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
0702 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Dowdell/Fountain.
0719 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Charter Oak/Main.
1412 — Report of a woman driving drunk with children in the car. Police arrested the 28-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.
1426 — Utility lines were down on Spring Mountain Road.
1832 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2012 — Sparks were seen coming out of a chimney and landing on the roof of an Oak Avenue structure. Per Cal Fire, it was determined that there was no hazard.
2043 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
2101 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Fulton/Main.
Thursday, Jan. 13
1515 — Report of a shoeless woman walking around talking to herself on Rosebud Lane.
1600 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Valley View/Birch.
1901 — A vehicle was blocking the road near Main/Spring. An officer contacted its owner, who moved it.
2209 — A caller saw a possibly drunk driver run off the road, hit some bushes, and then turn around and driving. The black SUV was last seen near Main/Pratt.
Friday, Jan. 14
0725 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
0910 — Police took a report on an elder abuse case on Laguna Seca Court.
0945 — Report of a sign lying across the railroad tracks near Vintage Avenue.
0952 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Grayson/Main.
1021 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Charter Oak/Allison.
1122 — Report of an abandoned bicycle near Rosebud/Magnolia.
1532 — A resident asked to talk to an officer about a trespasser.
1723 — A pair of Apple AirPods were reported stolen from a bag in a locker room. They were pinging near College Avenue.
1859 — Medical aid on Spring Street for a fall victim who hit her head.
2021 — Report of a juvenile possibly taking alcohol from a Hunt Avenue store.
2028 — Report of an intoxicated juvenile outside a Hunt Avenue store. The store declined to press charges.
2059 — Report of a juvenile running and screaming near Library Lane.
2109 — Report of a suspicious person in a Main Street parking lot. Police arrested the 64-year-old Lake County man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released.
2122 — A juvenile was heard screaming near Hunt Avenue.
2203 — Report of a juvenile crying and talking about a domestic dispute on Pope Street.
Saturday, Jan. 15
0949 — Medical aid for an employee who fainted at a Main Street business.
1359 — A woman near Charter Oak Avenue flagged down an officer and asked for directions.
Sunday, Jan. 16
0007 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Stice Lane.
0128 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.
1203 — The window of a car was broken in a Tainter Street parking lot.
1350 — Medical aid for a woman with chest pains in the lobby of the police station.
1640 — Report of a suspicious person trespassing on Brown Street.
2049 — A kid was heard screaming near the cemetery.
Monday, Jan. 17
1230 — A person received a fraudulent call claiming to be from Apple and asking him to buy gift cards. The staff at Safeway told him it was a scam, so he didn’t buy any.
1307 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Hunt Avenue.
1324 — A caller heard leaf blowers on Colombard Court on a national holiday.
1345 — Someone dumped garbage in front of a house on Deer Park Road. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
1417 — A bag containing a suspicious powdery substance was found on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2013 — An officer cited a vehicle illegally parked in a disabled space near Hunt/Main.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
0023 — Report of smoke in the Meadowood area.
