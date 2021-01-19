 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 12-19
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 12-19

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Jan. 12

1333 -- Police responded to a two-car non-injury accident at Main/Fulton and arrested a 60-year-old Middletown man for a misdemeanor warrant.

1644 -- An officer was asked to help with an issue involving a juvenile.

2002 -- Report of a suspicious woman talking to herself and saying the cops were looking for her. She was last seen in a parking lot near Main Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

0621 -- An unwelcome man forced his way into a College Avenue home and was refusing to leave. Police took a report and admonished him for trespassing.

0932 -- Police took a report on a fraudulent check.

1538 -- Report of a reckless driver heading north on Main Street and almost hitting a bicyclist. Police checked the area and notified neighboring agencies.

1711 -- Report of smoke coming from behind a house on Pope Street. It turned out to be coming from a barbecue.

1818 -- A juvenile left home upset at about 1 p.m. Officers searched the area. He later returned home.

2318 -- Report of domestic violence in progress on Lommel Road.

Thursday, Jan. 14

1445 -- Report of a possible drunk driver parked in a Grayson Avenue parking lot after hitting a curb and getting two flat tires. Police took a report.

1634 -- Report of a suspicious man in a car parked near the bathrooms at the cemetery. There was a red light/laser beam in the back of the car, suggesting the man might be recording video. Police took a report.

Friday, Jan. 15

0320 -- Medical aid for a woman with an irregular heartbeat and difficulty breathing on Signorelli Circle.

0903 -- A car door had been left open for weeks on Oak Avenue.

1002 -- Report of a Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the road near Mitchell/Voorhees. An officer told the owner to move it.

1126 -- A caller saw smoke in the hills near Silverado/Meadowood. Cal Fire was allowing controlled burns that day.

1130 -- There was a very long line of people going out the doors and down College Avenue during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Campus.

1408 -- Report of tree debris in the road near Main/Elmhurst.

1436 -- A woman reported being threatened by a UPS driver on Dec. 30.

1624 -- Report of a reckless driver near Silverado/Pratt.

Saturday, Jan. 16

0218 -- Report of two young kids walking near Starr/Pope.

1235 -- An envelope containing $200 was reported lost. It might have fallen out of someone’s pocket at the skatepark.

1742 -- An elderly woman fell and hit her head near Fulton/Railroad.

2206 -- Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.

Sunday, Jan. 17

0424 -- A driver hit a fire hydrant near Pratt/Main. Nobody was hurt.

1051 -- Firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire that might have been out already on Arrowhead Drive. The fire reportedly started in a dishwasher.

1122 -- Report of a Honda CRV blocking the parking lot at Meily Park.

1657 -- Some golf clubs were found on Oak Avenue.

1910 -- A child’s scooter was reported stolen from Crane Park.

Monday, Jan. 18

0634 -- A tree fell and hit a large white truck on Silverado Trail near Zinfandel Lane. Nobody was hurt, but the tree was blocking one lane.

0923 -- Police notified Public Works that a garbage can was overflowing near the Crane Park bocce courts.

1150 -- Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure and a headache on Pope Street.

1206 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.

1401 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about a threatening phone call.

1510 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.

1510 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on the bike trail near the elm tunnel.

1723 -- A suspicious person was seen opening the door of a BMW near Pope/Starr, taking a few items, and riding away on a purple Schwinn.

1742 -- A mom asked for help finding her 13-year-old daughter, who was supposed to meet her at a Hunt Avenue store but wasn’t there.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

0132 -- Police patrolled Silverado Trail from Lodi Lane to Zinfandel Lane, checking for downed trees or power lines due to high winds.

0222 -- An officer cleared some garbage cans from the road near Main/Grayson.

0235 -- A dog found on Pope Street was returned to its owner.

