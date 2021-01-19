St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 12-19

1445 -- Report of a possible drunk driver parked in a Grayson Avenue parking lot after hitting a curb and getting two flat tires. Police took a report.

1634 -- Report of a suspicious man in a car parked near the bathrooms at the cemetery. There was a red light/laser beam in the back of the car, suggesting the man might be recording video. Police took a report.

Friday, Jan. 15

0320 -- Medical aid for a woman with an irregular heartbeat and difficulty breathing on Signorelli Circle.

0903 -- A car door had been left open for weeks on Oak Avenue.

1002 -- Report of a Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the road near Mitchell/Voorhees. An officer told the owner to move it.

1126 -- A caller saw smoke in the hills near Silverado/Meadowood. Cal Fire was allowing controlled burns that day.

1130 -- There was a very long line of people going out the doors and down College Avenue during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Campus.

1408 -- Report of tree debris in the road near Main/Elmhurst.

1436 -- A woman reported being threatened by a UPS driver on Dec. 30.