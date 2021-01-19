St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 12-19

Tuesday, Jan. 12
1333 -- Police responded to a two-car non-injury accident at Main/Fulton and arrested a 60-year-old Middletown man for a misdemeanor warrant.
1644 -- An officer was asked to help with an issue involving a juvenile.
2002 -- Report of a suspicious woman talking to herself and saying the cops were looking for her. She was last seen in a parking lot near Main Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
0621 -- An unwelcome man forced his way into a College Avenue home and was refusing to leave. Police took a report and admonished him for trespassing.
0932 -- Police took a report on a fraudulent check.
1538 -- Report of a reckless driver heading north on Main Street and almost hitting a bicyclist. Police checked the area and notified neighboring agencies.
1711 -- Report of smoke coming from behind a house on Pope Street. It turned out to be coming from a barbecue.
1818 -- A juvenile left home upset at about 1 p.m. Officers searched the area. He later returned home.
2318 -- Report of domestic violence in progress on Lommel Road.
Thursday, Jan. 14
1445 -- Report of a possible drunk driver parked in a Grayson Avenue parking lot after hitting a curb and getting two flat tires. Police took a report.
1634 -- Report of a suspicious man in a car parked near the bathrooms at the cemetery. There was a red light/laser beam in the back of the car, suggesting the man might be recording video. Police took a report.
Friday, Jan. 15
0320 -- Medical aid for a woman with an irregular heartbeat and difficulty breathing on Signorelli Circle.
0903 -- A car door had been left open for weeks on Oak Avenue.
1002 -- Report of a Chevy Malibu parked in the middle of the road near Mitchell/Voorhees. An officer told the owner to move it.
1126 -- A caller saw smoke in the hills near Silverado/Meadowood. Cal Fire was allowing controlled burns that day.
1130 -- There was a very long line of people going out the doors and down College Avenue during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Campus.
1408 -- Report of tree debris in the road near Main/Elmhurst.
1436 -- A woman reported being threatened by a UPS driver on Dec. 30.
1624 -- Report of a reckless driver near Silverado/Pratt.
Saturday, Jan. 16
0218 -- Report of two young kids walking near Starr/Pope.
1235 -- An envelope containing $200 was reported lost. It might have fallen out of someone’s pocket at the skatepark.
1742 -- An elderly woman fell and hit her head near Fulton/Railroad.
2206 -- Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.
Sunday, Jan. 17
0424 -- A driver hit a fire hydrant near Pratt/Main. Nobody was hurt.
1051 -- Firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire that might have been out already on Arrowhead Drive. The fire reportedly started in a dishwasher.
1122 -- Report of a Honda CRV blocking the parking lot at Meily Park.
1657 -- Some golf clubs were found on Oak Avenue.
1910 -- A child’s scooter was reported stolen from Crane Park.
Monday, Jan. 18
0634 -- A tree fell and hit a large white truck on Silverado Trail near Zinfandel Lane. Nobody was hurt, but the tree was blocking one lane.
0923 -- Police notified Public Works that a garbage can was overflowing near the Crane Park bocce courts.
1150 -- Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure and a headache on Pope Street.
1206 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1401 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about a threatening phone call.
1510 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.
1510 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on the bike trail near the elm tunnel.
1723 -- A suspicious person was seen opening the door of a BMW near Pope/Starr, taking a few items, and riding away on a purple Schwinn.
1742 -- A mom asked for help finding her 13-year-old daughter, who was supposed to meet her at a Hunt Avenue store but wasn’t there.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
0132 -- Police patrolled Silverado Trail from Lodi Lane to Zinfandel Lane, checking for downed trees or power lines due to high winds.
0222 -- An officer cleared some garbage cans from the road near Main/Grayson.
0235 -- A dog found on Pope Street was returned to its owner.
