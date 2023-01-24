St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 18-23

Wednesday, Jan. 18

0415 — An officer came across a hit-and-run at Highway 29 and Deer Park Road. A car had hit a sign.

0442 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0914 — A car hit a sign near Pope/Paseo Grande. Nobody was injured.

1259 — Report of a small labradoodle running loose near Main/Elmhurst.

1319 — Police were asked to be on the lookout for an intoxicated woman who’d left the hospital against medical advice.

1537 — An apricot-colored cockapoo had left her owners’ car in the Safeway parking lot at 1 p.m. and hadn’t been seen since. Brandy was last seen wearing a pink collar.

1545 — Report of many cars speeding on Pratt Avenue.

1805 — Report of a pothole in the northbound lane of Silverado Trail just south of Pope Street. Public Works patched it.

2318 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Deer Park, police arrested a 47-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and drug possession.

Thursday, Jan. 19

0115 — Report of a dog barking nonstop for two days on Bella Vista Court.

0227 — Lift assist on Main Street.

Friday, Jan. 20

1235 — Report of two big dogs barking all day every day near Allison/Charter Oak.

1423 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.

1426 — Report of a landscaper using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue. The caller asked officers to educate the landscaper about the city’s new ban.

1456 — A yellow lab was found wandering Fulton Lane.

1714 — While checking on a suspicious person/vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue, police arrested a 52-year-old Lake County man for a felony warrant from Missouri.

1916 — Report of four or five suspicious men “goofing around” and playing with ATMs outside an Adams Street bank. Police checked the area.

2144 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Pratt.

2357 — Police issued a parking citation on Monte Vista.

Saturday, Jan. 21

0142 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pope.

0847 — Report of a labradoodle on the loose near Spring/Valley View. The person who saw it got in touch with its owners after seeing a lost dog flyer on Nextdoor.

1216 — A cellphone found on Grayson Avenue was returned to its owner.

1325 — Police were asked to help sheriff’s deputies respond to a possible burglary in progress on Silverado Trail.

1546 — Medical aid on Main Street.

2211 — Report of a constant sonic boom in the El Bonita Avenue area.

Sunday, Jan. 22

0152 — Police cited a driver during a traffic stop on Highway 29.

0844 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury on Del Rio Court.

1040 — A parked vehicle was towed from Hunt Avenue because its registration had been expired for over six months.

1153 — Brandy, the cockapoo reported missing on Wednesday, was found and reunited with her owners.

1258 — Report of a dead skunk on Mariposa Lane. Police notified Public Works.

Monday, Jan. 23

0110 — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Church Street.

