St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 18-23

0415 — An officer came across a hit-and-run at Highway 29 and Deer Park Road. A car had hit a sign.
0442 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.
0914 — A car hit a sign near Pope/Paseo Grande. Nobody was injured.
1259 — Report of a small labradoodle running loose near Main/Elmhurst.
1319 — Police were asked to be on the lookout for an intoxicated woman who’d left the hospital against medical advice.
1537 — An apricot-colored cockapoo had left her owners’ car in the Safeway parking lot at 1 p.m. and hadn’t been seen since. Brandy was last seen wearing a pink collar.
1545 — Report of many cars speeding on Pratt Avenue.
1805 — Report of a pothole in the northbound lane of Silverado Trail just south of Pope Street. Public Works patched it.
2318 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Deer Park, police arrested a 47-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and drug possession.
0115 — Report of a dog barking nonstop for two days on Bella Vista Court.
0227 — Lift assist on Main Street.
1235 — Report of two big dogs barking all day every day near Allison/Charter Oak.
1423 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.
1426 — Report of a landscaper using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue. The caller asked officers to educate the landscaper about the city’s new ban.
1456 — A yellow lab was found wandering Fulton Lane.
1714 — While checking on a suspicious person/vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue, police arrested a 52-year-old Lake County man for a felony warrant from Missouri.
1916 — Report of four or five suspicious men “goofing around” and playing with ATMs outside an Adams Street bank. Police checked the area.
2144 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Pratt.
2357 — Police issued a parking citation on Monte Vista.
0142 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pope.
0847 — Report of a labradoodle on the loose near Spring/Valley View. The person who saw it got in touch with its owners after seeing a lost dog flyer on Nextdoor.
1216 — A cellphone found on Grayson Avenue was returned to its owner.
1325 — Police were asked to help sheriff’s deputies respond to a possible burglary in progress on Silverado Trail.
1546 — Medical aid on Main Street.
2211 — Report of a constant sonic boom in the El Bonita Avenue area.
0152 — Police cited a driver during a traffic stop on Highway 29.
0844 — Medical aid for a fall victim with a head injury on Del Rio Court.
1040 — A parked vehicle was towed from Hunt Avenue because its registration had been expired for over six months.
1153 — Brandy, the cockapoo reported missing on Wednesday, was found and reunited with her owners.
1258 — Report of a dead skunk on Mariposa Lane. Police notified Public Works.
0110 — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Church Street.
PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!