St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 18-25

Tuesday, Jan. 18

0023 — Report of smoke in the Meadowood area.

1328 — Report of a reckless driver weaving on Highway 29 heading south toward St. Helena.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

0913 — Report of possible sewer water running into a storm drain on Chiles Avenue. Public Works was notified.

0938 — A van had reportedly been parked near Pine/Allyn for several weeks. Police sent a letter to its owner and marked to be towed in 72 hours.

1454 — Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Pratt Avenue.

1656 — A large tree limb was hanging low on Main Street. The hazard was removed and Public Works was notified.

Thursday, Jan. 20

0306 — Report of people being loud north of the library.

1118 — Medical aid for a person passed out in a car on Hunt Avenue.

1624 — Report of a large water leak near Howell Mountain/Silverado.

1720 — Report of a woman trespassing on a Main Street property.

1726 — A woman came to the lobby with a counterfeit $100 bill that was allegedly given to her at a bank. The matter is under investigation.

1739 — Dispatch heard an audible crash outside. A full-size pickup had struck the city’s electronic message sign on Main Street, and the driver was refusing to get out. Police arrested the 52-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.

2037 — Report of someone refusing payment at a local business.

Friday, Jan. 21

0438 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

0943 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1140 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1148 — Report of a loud leaf blower on Allyn Avenue.

1923 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst, police arrested a 21-year-old Santa Rosa man for two outstanding warrants.

Saturday, Jan. 22

0318 — An officer cleared some hazards from Howell Mountain Road and Big Rock Road.

0339 — The power went out and came back on. Police checked for blown transformers.

0736 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.

0801 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst.

0805 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.

0826 — A leaf blower had been going since 8 a.m. on Dowdell Lane.

0908 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1446 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Madrona.

1642 — Report of a homeless woman on a Main Street property. She’s been asked to leave before.

1645 — Report of a reckless driver in a Hummer near Main/Spring.

1805 — Two necklaces were reported missing. They were last seen either on Pine, Madrona, Sylvaner, Hudson or Spring.

1842 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.

2000 — An officer on patrol found a small fire north of Deer Park. Cal Fire confirmed it was not a control burn day. Officers assisted the property owners with the fire. Cal Fire sent fire engines to assist.

2016 — Two shots were heard in a park near Spring Street. Before the shots, people had been heard yelling at each other. Police checked the area.

2216 — Report of loud music on McCorkle Avenue. The caller had asked for a man to turn it down, but he insulted her and then ignored her.

2233 — Police found juveniles at Crane Park after hours.

Sunday, Jan. 23

0847 — Report of goats in the roadway near Angwin. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

0920 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1030 — Someone smelled a natural gas-like odor on Magnolia Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

1211 — An officer advised a church congregation not to leave any personal items in plain sight in their vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity.

1619 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1741 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29.

1917 — Following a traffic stop at Fulton/Main, police arrested a 47-year-old Calistoga man for two outstanding warrants.

2230 — Report of an ongoing problem with loud music on Saint James Drive.

2336 — Report of a reckless driver in a white truck heading toward oncoming traffic on Main Street. Police checked the area and alerted surrounding agencies.

Monday, Jan. 24

0802 — A pickup bed with a welder generator attached to it was reported stolen from Voelker Court.

0859 — Report of traffic problems at the Pope Street Bridge caused by construction trucks parking near the bridge and blocking sightlines.

0952 — A man on Pope Street needed help getting to the hospital for an appointment.

1032 — Report of a leaf blower being used on Hunt Avenue.

1242 — People came to the lobby to talk to an officer about Vineyard Valley’s evacuation plans.

1451 — A vehicle was broken into on Pratt Avenue Sunday night. Registration and other papers, as well as a garage door opener, were stolen.

1602 — A person asked to talk to a sergeant about leaf blowers.

1715 — Report of a red truck parked on Sulphur Springs Avenue for eight days. A man appeared to be living out of it.

2326 — An electrical outlet was burning on College Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

0119 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park.