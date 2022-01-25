St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 18-25

Tuesday, Jan. 18
0023 — Report of smoke in the Meadowood area.
1328 — Report of a reckless driver weaving on Highway 29 heading south toward St. Helena.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
0913 — Report of possible sewer water running into a storm drain on Chiles Avenue. Public Works was notified.
0938 — A van had reportedly been parked near Pine/Allyn for several weeks. Police sent a letter to its owner and marked to be towed in 72 hours.
1454 — Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Pratt Avenue.
1656 — A large tree limb was hanging low on Main Street. The hazard was removed and Public Works was notified.
Thursday, Jan. 20
0306 — Report of people being loud north of the library.
1118 — Medical aid for a person passed out in a car on Hunt Avenue.
1624 — Report of a large water leak near Howell Mountain/Silverado.
1720 — Report of a woman trespassing on a Main Street property.
1726 — A woman came to the lobby with a counterfeit $100 bill that was allegedly given to her at a bank. The matter is under investigation.
1739 — Dispatch heard an audible crash outside. A full-size pickup had struck the city’s electronic message sign on Main Street, and the driver was refusing to get out. Police arrested the 52-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
2037 — Report of someone refusing payment at a local business.
Friday, Jan. 21
0438 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
0943 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.
1140 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1148 — Report of a loud leaf blower on Allyn Avenue.
1923 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst, police arrested a 21-year-old Santa Rosa man for two outstanding warrants.
Saturday, Jan. 22
0318 — An officer cleared some hazards from Howell Mountain Road and Big Rock Road.
0339 — The power went out and came back on. Police checked for blown transformers.
0736 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.
0801 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst.
0805 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.
0826 — A leaf blower had been going since 8 a.m. on Dowdell Lane.
0908 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
1446 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Madrona.
1642 — Report of a homeless woman on a Main Street property. She’s been asked to leave before.
1645 — Report of a reckless driver in a Hummer near Main/Spring.
1805 — Two necklaces were reported missing. They were last seen either on Pine, Madrona, Sylvaner, Hudson or Spring.
1842 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.
2000 — An officer on patrol found a small fire north of Deer Park. Cal Fire confirmed it was not a control burn day. Officers assisted the property owners with the fire. Cal Fire sent fire engines to assist.
2016 — Two shots were heard in a park near Spring Street. Before the shots, people had been heard yelling at each other. Police checked the area.
2216 — Report of loud music on McCorkle Avenue. The caller had asked for a man to turn it down, but he insulted her and then ignored her.
2233 — Police found juveniles at Crane Park after hours.
Sunday, Jan. 23
0847 — Report of goats in the roadway near Angwin. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
0920 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.
1030 — Someone smelled a natural gas-like odor on Magnolia Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.
1211 — An officer advised a church congregation not to leave any personal items in plain sight in their vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity.
1619 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.
1741 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29.
1917 — Following a traffic stop at Fulton/Main, police arrested a 47-year-old Calistoga man for two outstanding warrants.
2230 — Report of an ongoing problem with loud music on Saint James Drive.
2336 — Report of a reckless driver in a white truck heading toward oncoming traffic on Main Street. Police checked the area and alerted surrounding agencies.
Monday, Jan. 24
0802 — A pickup bed with a welder generator attached to it was reported stolen from Voelker Court.
0859 — Report of traffic problems at the Pope Street Bridge caused by construction trucks parking near the bridge and blocking sightlines.
0952 — A man on Pope Street needed help getting to the hospital for an appointment.
1032 — Report of a leaf blower being used on Hunt Avenue.
1242 — People came to the lobby to talk to an officer about Vineyard Valley’s evacuation plans.
1451 — A vehicle was broken into on Pratt Avenue Sunday night. Registration and other papers, as well as a garage door opener, were stolen.
1602 — A person asked to talk to a sergeant about leaf blowers.
1715 — Report of a red truck parked on Sulphur Springs Avenue for eight days. A man appeared to be living out of it.
2326 — An electrical outlet was burning on College Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
0119 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park.