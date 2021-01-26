St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 19-25

Tuesday, Jan. 19
0725 -- A tree branch fell on power lines on Crinella Drive. PG&E was on the way.
0814 -- A large tree branch was partially blocking the street near Allyn/Tainter.
0819 -- A large dead tree fell onto a bridge near Meily Park.
0849 -- Police took a report on a fraud case.
0953 -- Electronics were stolen from a Hunt Avenue property, possibly in mid-November.
1112 -- A Spanish-speaking citizen came to the PD lobby asking for help.
1224 -- Report of a scam involving Amazon gift cards, text messages and a phone call.
1514 -- Non-injury accident at Pope/College.
1549 -- Report of a damaged vehicle parked in the same spot on Oak Avenue for at least two weeks.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
0710 -- A car was stolen from Oak Avenue. It was last seen Tuesday afternoon with its keys left inside it.
0813 -- A car fell 60 feet down an embankment near White Sulphur Springs Road, with the driver trapped inside. The driver, a 32-year-old Concord woman, was transported via helicopter to the hospital and later cited on suspicion of DUI.
1042 -- A man with dementia was reported missing after leaving home on foot, but he returned later.
1103 -- Report of 10 big construction trucks blocking driveways, fire hydrants and trash cans on Pine Street.
1818 -- Report of an apparently drunk person stumbling around near Main/Charter Oak.
Thursday, Jan. 21
0239 -- A suspicious man dressed all in black was seen exiting a car and running through a parking lot near Main Street.
0932 -- A caller reported receiving two bad checks from a local company.
0947 -- Medical aid for a person with an injured leg at the Crane Park tennis courts.
1109 -- Report of an elderly woman walking back and forth on the train tracks and blocking traffic at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.
1501 -- Police received a complaint about non-compliance with face covering requirements at a Main Street business. Police spoke to the manager and provided her with information from the ABC website.
2053 -- Medical aid on Del Rio Court.
Friday, Jan. 22
0543 -- Report of someone using a leaf blower near Edwards Street.
1340 -- A school bus driver unwittingly scraped a car parked near Oak/Adams.
1348 -- A driver was concerned about why a crossing guard at Crane/Grayson wasn’t allowing thru traffic to go ahead. He said the crossing guard yelled at him and told him to call the PD.
1749 -- A caller reported being blackmailed online by someone threatening to release a nude photo.
1831 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
Saturday, Jan. 23
0000 -- Report of a loud party occurring every weekend on Brown Street.
0550 -- Police received a child abuse report.
0839 -- A driver reported being passed at 90 mph on Highway 29 by a Subaru that then slammed on its breaks and slowed down to 40 mph. Then the driver of the Subaru called 911 saying he was being chased by the first caller. Police contacted both drivers and counseled them in regards to their reckless driving.
1107 -- A backpack was found near Spring/Crane.
1137 -- Report of smoke on Glass Mountain Road.
1205 -- A wallet was found on Hunt Avenue. Police left a message for its apparent owner.
1337 -- An anonymous caller reported a student with COVID-19 had attended school on Friday. The caller was referred to Napa County Public Health. (See editor's note below)
1721 -- Fairfield police found a car registered to a St. Helena owner and asked St. Helena police to check with her as to whether it had been stolen.
1915 -- An officer helped a driver fill their tires with air.
2252 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
Sunday, Jan. 24
0809 -- A wallet was found at Meily Park.
1511 -- An Adams Street resident said a dog jumped into her yard and killed a chicken in front of her son. The dog growled and acted aggressive toward the caller’s fiancé before jumping back out of the yard.
2308 -- An officer cleared a big branch from Silverado Trail near Deer Park Road.
2315 -- An officer cleared a branch from Howell Mountain Road.
2317 -- A woman said someone was fraudulently using her credit card.
Monday, Jan. 25
1016 -- The door of a truck fell off and damaged a parked car on Pope Street.
1023 -- A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F-250 on Voelker Court.
1140 -- Police received a 911 call and overheard a mother teaching her child how to call 911. The mother apologized and said she hadn’t realized her child had actually dialed 911 during the lesson.
1237 -- A dog jumped into someone’s truck on Bennett Lane. The driver took the dog to the vet, who didn’t find a microchip and advised the driver to take the dog to the police department.
Editor's note: In relation to Saturday's log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: "Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you."
