St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 24-30

Tuesday, Jan. 24

0323 — Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on Fulton Lane.

0503 — Lift assist on Kearney Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

0736 — Police cited a driver near Main/Britton.

1019 — A vehicle was towed from Oak/Spring for a parking violation.

1702 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford truck on College Avenue sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25.

1732 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.

Thursday, Jan. 26

0737 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop near Pope/Starr.

0955 — Report of a gas-powered leaf blower on Madrona Avenue.

1032 — A person lodged a complaint about someone living in a flatbed trailer with a camo tarp draped over it near Adams/Library.

1116 — Report of a gas-powered leaf blower on Dean York Lane.

1147 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1612 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vidovich.

1709 — Police cited a driver near Oak/Spring.

2357 — Upstairs neighbors on Monte Vista were reportedly drinking and making noise. Police asked them to keep it down.

Friday, Jan. 27

0757 — Three opened Amazon boxes delivered to three different addresses were found on a Palmer Drive property. Police took a report.

1207 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vidovich.

1619 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

1808 — A caller witnessed a non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car near Oak/Spring.

1908 — Report of a disturbance in a Main Street parking lot.

2150 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Taplin.

2348 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

Saturday, Jan. 28

0637 — Medical aid for a woman with an elevated heart rate and dizziness on College Avenue.

1026 — A caller asked police to help find a man who’d hired him to board his therapy dog. The caller hadn’t heard from the dog’s owner since Jan. 15.

1029 — Report of a continual problem with furniture being dumped on a turnout along Spring Mountain Road.

1034 — Report of a construction trailer causing a hazard on Dean York Lane.

1049 — Report of a broken water pipe in the yard of an Oak Avenue home. The caller needed help shutting off the water.

1122 — Police were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle heading north on Highway 29 with a stolen license plate.

1127 — Report of a dog running around in traffic in the elm tunnel.

1217 — A caller said he hit an exposed water pipe while mowing his grass. It caused a large water leak, and he needed help turning off the water.

1349 — Someone called 911 after putting a $20 bill in a change machine on Charter Oak Avenue and only getting eight quarters back. Dispatch tried to contact the business owner.

1721 — Police were asked to check on a woman on Pope Street.

1759 — A man asked for help finding his elderly wife, who’d last been seen walking to a local business. Another person found the woman wandering around on Spring Street, and the couple were reunited.

2247 — Report of a reckless driver swerving around and driving on the wrong side of the road near Spring/Main.

Sunday, Jan. 29

0831 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

0851 — Report of water coming out of a gutter near Allyn/Pine. Public Works said it was a sump pump.

0854 — Police cited a driver near Adams/Allyn.

1110 — Medical aid for a sick man on Del Rio Court.

1205 — A fallen tree limb was blocking the road near Hunt/June.

1313 — A woman and her kids asked to talk to a firefighter about a donation. An officer tracked down a firefighter to talk to the family.

1838 — A loose dog near Hunt/Main was reunited with its owner.

2205 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.

Monday, Jan. 30

0314 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/White Lane.

0919 — Someone asked to talk to an officer about harassment.

1054 — Police cited a driver for running a stop sign near Charter Oak Avenue.

1106 — Police cited another driver for running a stop sign near Charter Oak Avenue.

1318 — Report of a drunk driver weaving and almost hitting oncoming traffic on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.