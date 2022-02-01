St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 25-31

Tuesday, Jan. 25

2217 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Silverado Trail just north of Zinfandel Lane.

2238 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Fawn Park.

2316 — Police helped a drunk guest get back to his hotel room. He was not being belligerent or violent.

2352 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Madrona/Main.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

0928 — Non-injury accident at Main/Adams.

1003 — A dog was running on Spring Mountain Road. Police took the dog back to its house.

1254 — Report of a woman lying five feet from the railroad tracks close to Main Street.

1419 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street. A silver BMW hit a silver Mercedes and left the scene.

1445 — A 3/4-inch gas line was hit on Pratt Avenue.

1448 — A man said his vehicle had been hit by a biker on Pratt Avenue.

1725 — Report of a reckless driver in a black Silverado passing illegally and running red lights on Main Street. Police pulled over the driver.

Thursday, Jan. 27

1120 — A silver Civic parked on Charter Oak Avenue was damaged by another vehicle. A note with the responsible vehicle’s information was left on the car.

1227 — Report of a juvenile issue on school grounds on Hillview Place.

1310 — Report of smoke in the hills visible from Vallejo/Sulphur Springs. Cal Fire confirmed that it was a permissible burn day.

1724 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows and swerving in and out of lanes on Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.

1802 — Medical aid for a juvenile athlete who dislocated their elbow doing a back handspring on Spring Street.

1818 — Report of two water tanks overflowing on McCorkle Avenue.

1921 — Medical aid for a man shivering and looking pale on Sylvaner Avenue.

2043 — Report of domestic abuse on Monte Vista Avenue. Police arrested a 30-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, violating a restraining order and resisting an officer.

2209 — Equipment was running near Crane Avenue. The caller said operations were supposed to stop at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

0822 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

0852 — An elderly driver asked an officer for directions to Safeway.

0954 — Report of dogs barking for two hours on Pinot Way.

1034 — A car ran out of gas blocking one lane of Oak Avenue.

1300 — Report of a loose dog near Spring/Valley View.

1709 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Saturday, Jan. 29

0206 — Medical aid on Park Street.

0727 — A customer entered City Hall and created a disturbance on Thursday.

0739 — Police followed up on a bullying incident that occurred at school. The mother of the boys involved asked an officer to talk to her sons.

1126 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.

1354 — The lid of an irrigation pipe near the Sulphur Creek Bridge collapsed, creating a hazard.

1511 — Garbage was blocking the eastbound lane of Madrona Avenue near Scott Street.

1517 — Report of three juveniles on the roof of the elementary school.

1553 — Medical aid for a man passed out at a Highway 29 winery.

1844 — A camera captured motion in the backyard of a Hunt Avenue home.

2201 — Report of loud music and dirt bikes in the Riesling/Sylvaner area.

Sunday, Jan. 30

1751 — A fire alarm was going off at a McCorkle Avenue home, but there was no visible smoke. Cal Fire was notified.

Monday, Jan. 31

0004 — Possible DUI near Main/Deer Park.

0758 — Report of three vehicles parked in a red zone on Pine Street.

0909 — A caller said someone went through their vehicle on Signorelli Circle. The caller didn’t know if anything had been stolen, but the person had smoked a cigarette inside the vehicle.

0938 — Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.

1025 — A water truck was reported stolen from Silverado Trail outside the city limits.

1409 — An officer met with a vice principal on Grayson Avenue.