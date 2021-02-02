St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Tuesday, Jan. 26
0831 — Someone left graffiti in two places at the skatepark.
0836 — A tow truck was burglarized on Hillview Place.
1114 — A resident received a scam phone call involving Social Security.
1125 — Report of construction trucks blocking visibility at Hillview/Vineyard.
1459 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Saint James Court.
1855 — Report of a clogged storm drain that was about to start flooding at Oak/Mitchell.
1912 — A globe fell off one of the electroliers near Main/Spring.
1930 — An officer cleared a branch from the road near Silverado/Pope.
1933 — An officer cleared a branch from the road near Howell Mountain/Conn Creek.
2136 — A Grayson Avenue street sign fell off and was found near Main/Mills.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
0308 — An officer cleared some rocks from the road near Taplin/Silverado.
0908 — Medical aid for a person with COVID-19 symptoms on Pine Street.
1300 — A stop sign at Stockton/Adams was turned in the wrong direction.
1316 — Police took a report on a child custody matter.
1812 — Police took a report on a fraud case.
1831 — A Charter Oak Avenue resident found a kitten outside his house with no tags or collar. Police referred him to We Care Animal Rescue.
Thursday, Jan. 28
0453 — Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.
1531 — Report of a group of high school-aged boys skateboarding on the school campus on Hillview Place. An employee had asked them to leave, but they were still there.
Friday, Jan. 29
0231 — Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on Monte Vista.
0605 — A parked car was burglarized on Edwards Street. It had been left locked, and it was unclear how the burglars had gotten in.
0624 — Non-injury lift assist on Victoria Drive.
0931 — A caller asked about laws regarding a loud vehicle in his neighborhood.
1059 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
1644 — Non-injury accident at Silverado Trial and Skellenger Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 30
0741 — A caller saw smoke in the hills east of Silverado Trail north of Glass Mountain Road. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.
0840 — Report of a dead skunk near Madrona/Riesling.
0847 — Public Works needed to shut off the water at Crane Park to fix a leak near a drinking fountain.
0919 — Report of a sewer overflowing on a sidewalk on Grove Court. Public Works was on the way.
1012 — Report of a dead cat in the middle of Highway 29 near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1451 — Report of loud music coming from a car on Crinella Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 31
0900 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver heading south on Highway 29 from Calistoga.
0920 — Police received a complaint about softball teams playing without masks and social distancing on Grayson Avenue.
2149 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on Los Robles Court.
Monday, Feb. 1
0320 — An unknown man entered a Grayson Avenue apartment with a camera light on. When he saw someone, he ran out of the residence and left in an unknown direction.
0458 — Police checked on a pedestrian at Silverado/Taplin.
1308 — Medical aid for a man vomiting and feeling dizzy on Spring Mountain Road.
1539 — Report of a suspicious man knocking on random doors on El Bonita Avenue and Kennedy Court. Police told him to contact City Hall for a soliciting permit.
1804 — A suspicious couple showed up at a Granada Court home with two bottles of wine. They said they were delivering for Whole Foods and had a wine-carrying case with the Whole Foods logo. They said that in order to leave the wine they needed to scan the resident’s ID. The resident refused the items because she hadn’t ordered anything. She contacted Amazon, who advised her to call the police. The couple left in an unknown direction.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”