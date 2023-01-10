St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 3-8

Tuesday, Jan. 3

1239 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Chiles Avenue.

1438 — A fence on Voorhees Circle had been damaged sometime after 8:30 a.m.

1514 — A woman asked an officer for advice about a dispute that occurred between her 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend last June. The officer suggested she ask her daughter to contact the police.

1717 — Police were asked to check on a Kearney Street resident who’d walked away from Queen of the Valley Medical Center with his IV still attached. An officer determined the patient was with family members and everything was OK.

1943 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

2029 — Report of a possible hit-and-run on Hunt Avenue. An officer determined there had been no damage to the other vehicle, and the responsible driver had left a note with his contact information.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

0142 — Medical aid for a person with heart issues on Hunt Avenue.

1503 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

1529 — A German shorthair was reported missing from Wappo Park.

1546 — A man wanted to file a lawsuit about someone falsely accusing him of something.

1550 — Report of rocks on Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue. County roads crews were notified.

1832 — Report of a tree and power lines down near Silverado/Pope.

2214 — A tree came down across both lanes of Silverado Trail south of Pratt Avenue.

2321 — Report of a continual problem with a dog barking near College Avenue. It had been barking for about four hours.

2328 — Report of large boulders blocking Deer Park Road.

2329 — Report of an agitated man hanging out in front of the lobby seating area of a local business. He said his girlfriend had kicked him out of the car. The caller said he seemed “off,” although he didn’t seem to be violent.

Thursday, Jan. 5

0334 — A downed tree was blocking Fulton Lane.

0854 — Report of a landslide blocking the westbound lane of Spring Street. An officer laid flares for traffic control and removed some boulders so the lane was passable.

1012 — Someone cut a deadbolt off the door of a pump house near Spring Mountain/Boyson.

1024 — An officer warned a driver about parking in a blue zone in Hunt Avenue.

1040 — Report of a leaf blower in operation on Hunt Avenue. Police contacted the property owner, who will advise the third-party landscaper of the new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

1048 — An officer helped a driver whose key was stuck in the ignition.

1129 — Two safes were dumped in a field near Charter Oak Avenue. Police picked them up and took a report.

1149 — Medical aid for a possible stroke victim.

1351 — Police cited a car parked in a disabled space near Main Street.

1849 — Following a traffic stop near Pratt/Park, police arrested a 34-year-old Deer Park man on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, Jan. 6

0107 — Police issued a parking citation near Oak/Madrona.

0842 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0935 — Report of an ongoing issue with a man who lives in a trailer near Church Street and reportedly loiters in the area.

1205 — Report of a loud gas-powered leaf blower in operation near Oak/Pine.

1322 — An SUV full of personal belongings had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for at least a week.

1354 — Report of a very loud leaf blower in operation near Kearney/Pine.

1458 — A business owner said a semi-aggressive man from out of town keeps coming to her business every Friday asking for the same postcard, which is not in stock.

1636 — Report of eight kids with paddleboards near Sulphur Creek at Valley View. The caller was concerned about their safety.

1917 — Report of a suspicious man pulling wires from an electrical panel near Main/Hunt.

2007 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2107 — Report of a dog barking for several hours on Sylvaner Avenue. The caller wasn’t sure if the dog was stuck somewhere.

Saturday, Jan. 7

0155 — Police contacted four or five people at the Lyman Park gazebo after hours.

0955 — A trailer was reportedly parked on an Adams Street property without permission, and it was making the area stink. A person lives inside. The property owner asked police to admonish the person for trespassing.

1638 — A caller said a neighbor was throwing branches into the caller’s yard on Park Street.

1653 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.

1700 — Report of a disabled vehicle blocking Silverado Trail near Deer Park Road. An officer determined the lanes were clear.

1846 — Report of four or five people walking on Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel and creating a dangerous situation.

2039 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Sunday, Jan. 8

0009 — A car got stuck on the side of Mills Lane.

0307 — An officer replaced a “Flooded” sign that had fallen over near Pine Street.

0329 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 28-year-old Sunland man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana for sale, illegal transportation of marijuana, and possession of more marijuana than is allowed under state law.

0714 — Medical aid on Arrowhead Drive.

0726 — Report of a high-pitched alarm going off near Church Street.

1116 — Report of commercial construction noise on Dean York Lane.

1128 — Report of a weird electrical noise on Hunt Avenue, possibly involving neighbors who’d recently moved in.

1633 — An officer played basketball with some kids on Adams Street.

1731 — A Signorelli Circle resident said someone on the Discord app was threatening to swat him unless he sent money. The person had the man’s address, name and phone number. Police took a report.

Monday, Jan. 9

0708 — A landslide and downed tree were blocking traffic near Madrone Knoll/Silverado Trail. An officer was able to clear the roadway.

1005 — Report of a vehicle parked on Meadowcreek Circle for over 72 hours.

1040 — Two callers reported a woman walking in the middle of the highway at Whitehall Lane.

1536 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1637 — Report of an aggressive dog at the flood project site, along with a man who was offering gummies to adults and children. The caller said the gummies appeared to contain cannabis. Police checked the area.

1741 — An iPhone was reported missing, possibly near the high school.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

0006 — There was a large pothole near Silverado/Pope. The CHP marked it with flares. Public Works was notified.

