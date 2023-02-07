Tuesday, Jan. 31

1847 — A caller witnessed a hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street. A Honda Fit backed into a GMC Yukon and left the scene.

1945 — Report of an unwelcome person on an Adams Street property. Police arrested the 30-year-old Angwin woman for violating probation.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

0110 — Police cited three parked cars on Adams Street for expired registration.

0323 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0524 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Pratt/Main.

1321 — Report of a reckless driver on Valley View Street.

1339 — Police cited a car for parking in a bus zone near Main/Pine.

1418 — Police cited a driver near Spring/Main.

1624 — Police cited a driver near Railroad/Fulton.

Thursday, Feb. 2

0858 — Report of a fire visible from Del Rio Court. Cal Fire confirmed it was a controlled burn.

1356 — A caller reported seeing a large pit bull wandering off-leash near the library.

1521 — Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.

1605 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.

1718 — A credit card was found near Pine/Oak and returned to its owner.

2105 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old Hidden Valley Lake man on suspicion of DUI. He was booked at the police department and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

2353 — Report of a suspicious man in a black BMW driving in and out of an apartment complex on Hunt Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 3

0817 — A person reported that someone was building a “homeless” structure at Baldwin Park. The person was concerned about the safety of older women walking in the park.

0955 — Medical aid for a woman who briefly passed out near Main/Grayson.

1139 — Workers were cutting a tree down near a property line on Adams Street and were reportedly up on a neighbor’s roof without permission.

1236 — Report of a man and a woman peddling solar systems door to door near Spring Mountain/Madrona.

1703 — The peddlers from the previous call were reported near Pine/Hudson.

1726 — Report of sheep in distress in a pen/corral near Madrona Avenue.

1814 — Report of a man urinating on buildings, stumbling, and trying to open doors. He was last seen walking south on the railroad tracks toward Pope Street.

1819 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving near Main/Grayson.

1950 — Police cited an unlicensed juvenile driver near Silverado/Howell Mountain.

Saturday, Feb. 4

0416 — Police found someone sleeping in a vehicle on Adams Street. The person was notified of the city’s prohibition on camping.

0915 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was not under the influence.

1006 — Medical aid on Highway 29.

1214 — Police gave advice regarding safety as it pertains to active shooters.

1339 — Police provided civil standby while someone retrieved their keys and clothing from an Adams Street home.

1628 — An officer was flagged down by a driver who needed a jump start and didn’t have a phone. Dispatch called for a tow truck.

1654 — Medical aid for a man who fell and hit his head on a steel bar near Main Street.

2021 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Spring Street.

2042 — Police responded to a domestic situation on Allison Avenue.

2051 — Report of trees or branches blocking Silverado Trail. The call was transferred to Cal Fire.

2140 — Report of three or four men yelling and splashing in the creek near Hunt Avenue. Police checked the area.

2319 — An officer removed a tarp from the southbound lane of Main Street.

Sunday, Feb. 5

0340 — Medical aid for a fall and possible seizure on Pratt Avenue.

1036 — A person reported having an altercation with a passerby who has posted the person’s personal information online and left multiple messages for the person. Police took a report.

1607 — A man and a woman reportedly entered a Main Street store and tried to make a $4,000 purchase using a prepaid Visa card. When the card was declined, the man grabbed the card machine and tried to force the purchase himself. The employee stopped him and told him to call the card company to get a different number. Instead the two subjects left in a white two-door vehicle with tinted windows. The man was described as a Hispanic male, about 5’5” with long curly hair, wearing a black Patagonia jacket, dark pants, sunglasses and a beanie. The woman was described as a Hispanic female wearing a Patagonia jacket and round framed sunglasses.

2005 — Report of a driver who fell asleep in a drive-thru on Main Street. Police contacted the person, who was just extremely tired.

Monday, Feb. 6

0713 — Report of a suspicious man looking into parked cars near Main Street. Officers contacted him.

1203 — Police cited someone for driving with an expired license on Highway 29.

1604 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street.

2031 — An officer gave a warning to a driver who’d parked on the wrong side of the street near Main/Elmhurst.

2052 — Someone asked to talk to an officer about a civil matter.

