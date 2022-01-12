St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 4-10

Tuesday, Jan. 4

1117 — People were panhandling near the entrance to a Hunt Avenue store. An officer determined they were not blocking access or breaking any laws.

1255 — Police a report on a case of identity theft.

1445 — Someone left garbage near the back door of an Oak Avenue business. The back door was unlocked. A suspicious man with a white dog had been seen loitering in the area Monday night.

1555 — Someone asked to talk to an officer about fraud.

1846 — Report of a bad pothole on eastbound Pratt Avenue near the bridge to Silverado Trail. It gave the caller’s daughter’s vehicle a flat tire. Police marked the pothole and notified Public Works.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

0012 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop at Main/Adams.

0735 — Police cited someone during a traffic stop at Charter Oak/Main.

1031 — Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy and weak on Pratt Avenue.

1057 — Police cited someone during a traffic stop at Charter Oak/Main.

1210 — Police stood by while someone collected their belongings from a Park Street home.

1335 — A caller reported incurring multiple charges and receiving threats via text after buying a “toy puppy” online. Police took a report.

1436 — A transient was seen “snooping” around a Main Street property.

1652 — Police took a report on a hit-and-run that occurred Tuesday in a Pratt Avenue parking lot. A security camera captured video footage.

1807 — A power pole near Railroad/Adams was making a buzzing noise. PG&E was notified.

1811 — Report of a possibly intoxicated juvenile.

2205 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Fulton, police arrested a 21-year-old Clearlake man on suspicion of driving without a license. He was cited and released.

2211 — Report of a dog sleeping outside, despite freezing temperatures, near College Avenue. Napa Humane had been notified. Police checked the area and determined that the dog was not at risk.

Thursday, Jan. 6

0016 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.

0816 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at College/Pope.

1057 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Vintage.

1153 — Report of an adult daughter yelling and screaming at her mother and aggressively slamming a door in her face on Hillview Place.

1632 — A person ordered someone online and never received it, even though it’s listed as delivered. Police took a report.

2004 — Medical aid for a person feeling lightheaded on Charter Oak Avenue.

2040 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2112 — An officer cited someone on Main Street for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with expired registration.

2306 — Report of domestic violence on Valley View Street. Police arrested a 49-year-old St. Helena resident on suspicion of domestic battery and resisting arrest.

Friday, Jan. 7

0154 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Chaix Lane.

1838 — Five or six intoxicated people reportedly made a ruckus on a Main Street property before driving away in a Ford SUV. Police checked the area.

1852 — Discolored water was coming from a faucet on Hunt Avenue. Public Works confirmed the water was safe to drink.

2226 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Allyn Avenue.

2328 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Saturday, Jan. 8

0306 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1156 — Medical aid for a 2-year-old with a head injury at the Crane Park skatepark.

1330 — Non-injury accident at Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.

1343 — There was a dead fox near a fence at Crane Park.

1532 — Non-injury lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

1647 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 53-year-old Angwin man for an outstanding warrant from outside Napa County.

1802 — A San Lucas Court man received an email regarding an item he hadn’t purchased. He said to respond if he hadn’t bought it. He gave the scammer all of his information, including credit card number. He’d already canceled the card, but he was concerned that the scammers had been able to hack his computer.

1947 — A disabled person needed help getting into her house on Hillview Place.

2146 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 21-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of driving without a license.

Sunday, Jan. 9

0015 — Police found a white lab on Main Street and brought it to the police station. It was released to its owner in the morning.

0837 — Report of water pouring out from under a building near Railroad/Fulton.

0950 — Four male juveniles were pestering customers and making rude comments to an employee at a Main Street business. They were last seen on foot on Main Street.

1411 — Report of a construction crew on Hillview Place refusing to stop working, even though it was a Sunday.

1454 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2120 — An officer cited an unlicensed driver during a traffic stop at Main/Adams.

2129 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park after hours.

Monday, Jan. 10

0439 — An officer cited someone during a traffic top at Main/Fulton.

1251 — Someone turned in a Nevada driver’s license they’d found.

1306 — Someone turned in a bike they’d found.

1426 — A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for four days. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1554 — Report of a fire in the hills east of St. Helena. Calfire said it was a permissive burn day.

1650 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pope Street.

1917 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

2041 — The crosswalk LEDs on the southbound sign at Main/Charter Oak were failing to illuminate. The same caller previously reported the problem on Dec. 1, and Public Works was notified.

2122 — Following a traffic stop on Oak Avenue, police arrested a 23-year-old Napa man for a felony warrant from Sonoma County.