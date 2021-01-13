St. Helena Police Log, Jan. 4-11

1419 — A wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.

1457 — A woman said a man was posting her photo on Facebook with hateful and slanderous comments. She reported the incident to the page administrator, who blocked the man. Now he was posting on Yelp and making false statements about her business.

1659 — Report of people skateboarding, drinking, and letting dogs run loose in the skatepark.

1918 — Lift assist on Crinella Drive.

1939 — Following a traffic stop at Dowdell/Main, police arrested a 50-year-old Fairfield man for an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, Jan. 101109 — A 10-year-old boy said he was supposed to visit with his dad, but his dad was acting creepy and obnoxious and making up lies about his mom, so he didn’t want to visit him. The boy was on foot downtown, waiting to meet with an officer.

1149 — Report of a little white dog wandering near Scott/Madrona.

1352 — Report of a continual problem with loud bass music coming from a Mitchell Drive home. Police responded to the house and contacted a man who was violating a restraining order. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.