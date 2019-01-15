Tuesday, Jan. 8
1902 -- Police cited one of the drivers involved in a two-car accident on the bridge near Main/Mitchell.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
0926 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street. A big white truck hit the caller’s car and took off south on Highway 29.
0944 -- Medical aid for a man having trouble breathing on Pine Street.
1026 -- There was a large branch partially blocking the road near Deer Park/Main. An officer removed it.
1412 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane, driving a black Mercedes SUV.
1438 -- A car alarm kept going off on Main Street, causing a nuisance.
1643 -- Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.
1700 -- An officer attended a neighborhood meeting regarding speeding cars on Kearney Street.
1907 -- Police cited two cars that were blocking a driveway near Money Way.
Thursday, Jan. 10
0322 -- The driver of an overturned vehicle on Silverado Trail came to the lobby to report the accident.
0913 -- Medical aid for a person complaining of chest pain on Main Street.
1219 -- A small white poodle named Maddie was reported missing from Granger Way.
1238 -- Medical aid for a man down near Main/Charter Oak.
1656 -- Report of a possible trespasser trying to take pictures and refusing to leave a property on Sulphur Springs Avenue. He’d already left by the time police were notified.
1703 -- An iPhone was reported lost near El Bonita Avenue.
1900 -- Police were notified that an employee was stealing from a company and was about to be fired. The caller wanted police to be aware in case a problem arises with the employee over the firing.
2129 -- A man called asking for information about his missing sister.
Friday, Jan. 11
0814 -- Oak Avenue was closed between Spring Street and Mitchell Drive until 1 p.m. due to road repairs.
0922 -- Report of two noisy leaf blowers on Stockton Street.
1020 -- Report of a vehicle that appeared to be smoking on Highway 29 north of Yountville.
1053 -- A Redondo Court resident asked police for extra patrol after finding cigarette butts on her patio. There might have been a prowler there between 4 and 6 a.m.
1203 -- A caller said his estranged wife wanted to put some of his property on Craigslist. Police determined it was a civil matter.
1244 -- A caller received a new phone scam from someone claiming to be affiliated with St. Helena Hospital, saying something like “We understand that you or your loved one is suffering from pain.” The caller had contacted the hospital, which confirmed they wouldn’t put out a call like that.
1542 -- A person asked to talk to an officer about a citation involving a disabled parking space.
1723 -- A set of keys was found, containing a St. Helena Public Library card and a heart keychain decoration. They were returned to their owner a few hours later.
1846 -- Report of suspected child abuse on Fulton Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 12
0201 -- Police gave a man and a woman a ride from the elm tunnel to El Bonita.
0623 -- Report of a pit bull barking inside a parked car on College Avenue.
1158 -- A Main Street shopkeeper said a former vendor showed up at the store unexpectedly. He made demands and threats and embarrassed the clients and staff. The shopkeeper did not believe he was violent. Police determined it was a civil matter.
1600 -- A caller said had received five calls claiming to be from Apple and saying his device had been compromised. However, he doesn’t own any Apple products. Police told him to block the number and not give out any information.
1648 -- Report of loud leaf blowers on Adams Street.
1757 -- A Coach purse was reported lost, possibly in Sonoma.
2129 -- Report of juveniles drinking beer in a car on Pratt Avenue and frequently leaving trash in the area.
2245 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.
Sunday, Jan. 13
1016 -- Report of a dead cat or bobcat near Main/Charter Oak.
1102 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail, turning onto Pope Street.
1114 -- Report of contractors doing roof work on a Sunday, in violation of the city’s noise ordinance.
1233 -- A Starr Avenue resident said the windshield of her car had been broken, with additional damage and blood residue on the hood of the car. She’d last seen her car in good condition on Saturday when she and her husband drove to Calistoga for lunch. They returned home at around 4 p.m. and watched movies for the remainder of the day/night. After examining the car, police determined it had probably hit a deer. The matter is under investigation.