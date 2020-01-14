{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Jan. 7

1110 -- A caller said a couple of unattached trailers have been left in a residential area of Main Street for weeks at a time, causing a hazard and violating a city ordinance.

1301 -- A caller requested extra traffic patrol on Mitchell Drive before school, during lunch, and after school, due to teenagers speeding.

1708 -- The brass letters K and R were reported missing from a water feature sign at the entrance to a winery near Main/Deer Park.

2002 -- A caller was concerned about the sprinklers at the library going full blast and even spraying the sidewalk.

2017 -- Report of an injured raccoon on Allyn Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

1101 -- The loose Aussie dog was reportedly living behind the library and stealing a cat’s food every night on Charter Oak Avenue.

1222 -- A pickup had been idling for over an hour on Charter Oak Avenue, possibly with someone inside.

1743 -- A caller said a 14-year-old patient stated that a 20-year-old New York man sent her explicit photos and messages via Snapchat about four months ago. Police will follow up.

1950 -- Juveniles were seen running away from a youth facility on Tainter Street.

Thursday, Jan. 9

0053 -- Report of people using a steel saw since 11 p.m. on Spring Street.

0911 -- An Allyn Avenue resident said a drone had been hovering over her backyard for the past six minutes. A sergeant said there is nothing in the Municipal Code prohibiting drones from flying over people’s property.

1139 -- Two people were stuck in an elevator on Adams Street. They were able to get out.

1441 -- A small tan dog was seen wandering in a field near College/Pope.

1959 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Silverado/Pope.

Friday, Jan. 10

0822 -- A worker ruptured a gas line on Madrone Knoll Way. The fire department responded to assist.

1340 -- Report of a driver passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.

1721 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Chiles Avenue.

2116 -- Medical aid for an extremely drunk woman feeling ill on Main Street.

2344 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.

Saturday, Jan. 11

0753 -- Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Fulton Lane.

0820 -- A supervisor at a local store reported seeing property that had been stolen in a recent burglary posted for sale on a Facebook page. The person named and pictured in the ad is a known customer. Police took a report.

1142 -- A caller saw a suspicious man park on Tainter Street near the baseball field, get out of his car, retrieve a small hand shovel from the trunk, and dig up an area of the ground near the main gate to Carpy Field.

1459 -- An old junky car had been parked in front of someone’s house on Spring Mountain Road for three days. Another car with a “For Sale” sign was parked across the street.

1500 -- Police responded to an altercation involving two women in a car on Main Street. The driver, a 31-year-old St. Helena woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The passenger, also a 31-year-old St. Helena woman, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. A large dog in the back seat was taken to the police department and secured in the kennel.

1843 -- Medical aid on Valley View Street.

Sunday, Jan. 12

0942 -- Police were asked to help with an ongoing problem involving a child who keeps stealing from a store on Hunt Avenue. Police took a report.

1343 -- Police assisted the sheriff’s office with a person who was refusing to leave a house outside the city limits.

2205 -- Report of an extremely aggressive driver tailgating, passing over double yellows, and stopping in the middle of the road. He was last seen on St. Helena Road.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0