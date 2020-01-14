Tuesday, Jan. 7
1110 -- A caller said a couple of unattached trailers have been left in a residential area of Main Street for weeks at a time, causing a hazard and violating a city ordinance.
1301 -- A caller requested extra traffic patrol on Mitchell Drive before school, during lunch, and after school, due to teenagers speeding.
1708 -- The brass letters K and R were reported missing from a water feature sign at the entrance to a winery near Main/Deer Park.
2002 -- A caller was concerned about the sprinklers at the library going full blast and even spraying the sidewalk.
2017 -- Report of an injured raccoon on Allyn Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
1101 -- The loose Aussie dog was reportedly living behind the library and stealing a cat’s food every night on Charter Oak Avenue.
1222 -- A pickup had been idling for over an hour on Charter Oak Avenue, possibly with someone inside.
1743 -- A caller said a 14-year-old patient stated that a 20-year-old New York man sent her explicit photos and messages via Snapchat about four months ago. Police will follow up.
1950 -- Juveniles were seen running away from a youth facility on Tainter Street.
Thursday, Jan. 9
0053 -- Report of people using a steel saw since 11 p.m. on Spring Street.
0911 -- An Allyn Avenue resident said a drone had been hovering over her backyard for the past six minutes. A sergeant said there is nothing in the Municipal Code prohibiting drones from flying over people’s property.
1139 -- Two people were stuck in an elevator on Adams Street. They were able to get out.
1441 -- A small tan dog was seen wandering in a field near College/Pope.
1959 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Silverado/Pope.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Jan. 10
0822 -- A worker ruptured a gas line on Madrone Knoll Way. The fire department responded to assist.
1340 -- Report of a driver passing over double yellows on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.
1721 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Chiles Avenue.
2116 -- Medical aid for an extremely drunk woman feeling ill on Main Street.
2344 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
Saturday, Jan. 11
0753 -- Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Fulton Lane.
0820 -- A supervisor at a local store reported seeing property that had been stolen in a recent burglary posted for sale on a Facebook page. The person named and pictured in the ad is a known customer. Police took a report.
1142 -- A caller saw a suspicious man park on Tainter Street near the baseball field, get out of his car, retrieve a small hand shovel from the trunk, and dig up an area of the ground near the main gate to Carpy Field.
1459 -- An old junky car had been parked in front of someone’s house on Spring Mountain Road for three days. Another car with a “For Sale” sign was parked across the street.
1500 -- Police responded to an altercation involving two women in a car on Main Street. The driver, a 31-year-old St. Helena woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The passenger, also a 31-year-old St. Helena woman, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. A large dog in the back seat was taken to the police department and secured in the kennel.
1843 -- Medical aid on Valley View Street.
Sunday, Jan. 12
0942 -- Police were asked to help with an ongoing problem involving a child who keeps stealing from a store on Hunt Avenue. Police took a report.
1343 -- Police assisted the sheriff’s office with a person who was refusing to leave a house outside the city limits.
2205 -- Report of an extremely aggressive driver tailgating, passing over double yellows, and stopping in the middle of the road. He was last seen on St. Helena Road.