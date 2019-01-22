Wednesday, Jan. 16
0540 -- Report of a disabled car in the roadway near Deer Park/Silverado.
0721 -- Two large trucks were parked in front of a house near Oak/Pine. The driver told police his truck was too big to make a delivery, so he was transferring his cargo to a smaller truck.
1149 -- An officer had lunch with students at the high school.
1209 -- A caller was concerned about her gas line. Dispatch asked Calfire to send a unit to inspect her home and ensure she was safe.
1520 -- A woman said she’d been hit by a large white car, possibly a minivan, in the crosswalk at Adams/Railroad at about 2:30 p.m. The driver stopped, she told him he was fine, and he left. It was only later that she realized she might be hurt. Police are trying to identify the driver. Anyone with information should call Sgt. Justin Tharp at 967-2850.
1607 -- A car reportedly failed to pull over for emergency vehicles and almost hit another car at Main/Vintage. The other driver was willing to sign a citation.
1853 -- Report of power lines arcing at Stockton/Adams.
1909 -- Report of roadway flooding and rocks in the road on Meadowood Lane.
1913 -- A downed tree was blocking the northbound lane of Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue.
1938 -- Report of power lines arcing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1951 -- Report of power lines arcing on Oak Avenue near Adams Street.
2021 -- A caller reported having problems with an ex-girlfriend.
2040 -- Report of a large tree limb blocking a driveway on Colombard Court.
2048 -- Report of a tree down across Greenfield Road.
2213 -- Report of roadway flooding near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.
2251 -- Report of power lines arcing at Adams/Stockton.
2307 -- One of the railroad arms was stuck in the down position at Zinfandel Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 17
0221 -- A tree fell down in a parking lot on Grayson Avenue.
0829 -- Minor-injury accident at Elmhurst/Main.
1041 -- There was a large box truck parked in the center lane of Main Street near Adams Street.
Friday, Jan. 18
0707 -- Someone accidentally called 911 with their Apple Watch. She apologized, saying she’d been changing her daughter when the watch used her iPhone to dial 911.
0808 -- Another person accidentally called 911 with an Apple Watch.
1041 -- A dumpster was dropped off three feet from the curb on Spring Mountain Road, creating a traffic hazard.
1342 -- A woman said she was scared for her life. A scammer was telling her to give her personal information and empty her bank account, or else she would be arrested. Police told her that’s a tactic commonly used by scammers to get money from unsuspecting citizens. Police told her not to give out her personal information over the phone.
1537 -- Report of a PG&E truck and other vehicles speeding on Spring Street. An officer responded for speed patrol and found no cars moving faster than 27 mph.
2145 -- A caller on Spring Mountain Road said the water wouldn’t shut off in the house, and they were concerned that the bathtub was going to fall through the ceiling. The fire department helped shut off the water.
2327 -- Report of a dog barking nonstop on Crinella Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 19
1208 -- A Paulson Court resident found a dead skunk in his back yard.
1224 -- Report of a black limo parked at a pump at a Main Street gas station for 15 minutes. The driver had been asked to leave but refused.
1817 -- Police provided traffic control at the scene of a collision at Highway 29 and Manley Lane until the CHP arrived.
Sunday, Jan. 20
0202 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/El Bonita, police arrested a 24-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.
1003 -- Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Pope Street.
1036 -- Report of a downed tree blocking both lanes of Spring Mountain Road.
1358 -- Report of a rollover accident blocking the northbound lane of Silverado Trail near Zinfandel Lane.
1616 -- Report of someone making threats against a juvenile.
Monday, Jan. 21
1057 -- Report of an illegal leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road.
1228 -- Report of a big pothole on Crane Avenue just south of the tennis courts – deep enough to bring down a motorcycle.
1317 -- A suspect broke into a liquor cabinet at a Hunt Avenue store on Saturday night and stole $1,600 worth of liquor. The store manager had video records and wanted to file a report.
1336 -- A person believed something was wrong with their car and asked an officer to check it and make sure it was OK to drive.
1538 -- A vintage-style diamond gold ring was lost in the Sunshine parking lot or in the Main/Money area.
1632 -- Police were asked to check on a possibly drunk driver who’d pulled over near Pope/College and appeared to be stumbling away, accompanied by a woman.