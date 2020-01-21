Monday, Jan. 13
2120 -- Two suspicious women were knocking on the door of a house on Wallis Court.
2346 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 28-year-old American Canyon man on suspicion of DUI.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
1004 -- Report of a car parked on Spring Mountain Road for more than 72 hours.
1031 -- A bulldog found near Main/Crinella was picked up and reunited with its owner.
1152 -- Report of a van parked on Main Street for more than 72 hours, obstructing views from a cross street. Police checked the area and didn’t see any vans.
1426 -- Two men were selling something on Main Street. Police told them they couldn’t solicit without a permit. They left town.
1825 -- Report of a suspicious car on Meadowcreek Circle.
1855 -- A woman passed a fraudulent check at a downtown store. She was described as a Hispanic woman in her mid to late 20s with dark curly hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. She left in a dark Nissan four-door.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
0257 -- Report of a suspicious cyclist riding up and down Charter Oak Avenue. Police checked the area.
0912 -- Medical aid for a sick man at a Main Street restaurant.
1604 -- A caller asked police to check on the resident of a Spring Street home where the garbage hadn’t been put out in a few weeks and the mail hadn’t been picked up.
1742 -- Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.
1928 -- Napa dispatch asked why Highway 29 might be closed north of Deer Park Road. An officer said Caltrans was doing road work.
Thursday, Jan. 16
1002 -- Report of a parked car sticking out of a parking space near Crane Avenue.
1225 -- Report of a parked car blocking a mailbox and partially blocking a driveway on Vineyard Avenue.
1906 -- A dog was reported missing from Kearney Street.
Friday, Jan. 17
1835 -- Medical aid for a sick man on Main Street.
1929 -- Report of a generator running 24 hours a day for two weeks on Allyn Avenue. The matter was referred to code enforcement at City Hall.
Saturday, Jan. 18
1417 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Charter Oak.
1628 -- Two pocketknives, valued at $380 in total, were stolen from an indoor display at a Main Street business. They were taken sometime between 1 and 4 p.m. Officers later contacted a suspect by phone.
1936 -- A teenager who was home along with a friend on Allyn Avenue was worried someone was trying to get in the front door. Police made sure everything was OK.
Sunday, Jan. 19
0306 -- Report of an injured person near Pratt/Silverado. Police arrested the 37-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication and violation of probation. He was cited and released.
0632 -- A Hunt Avenue resident had been hearing loud bass music for 15-20 minutes.
1553 -- Shots were heard from Spring/Sylvaner. Police checked the area.
1853 -- Report of someone using flashlights inside a Crinella Drive home, even though the homeowner is out of town.
2226 -- Monte Vista residents returned home and found their front door open. There was no forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing or disturbed.
Monday, Jan. 20
1114 -- Non-injury accident at Adams/Oak.
1351 -- Report of someone using a leaf blower on Spring Street.